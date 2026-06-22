Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 22, 2026, 5:35 PM
83 3 minutes read
Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | Thaiger

Thailand Health Excellence 2026, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), joined Waves for Change from South Africa, Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, La Vita Sana, Memories Surf House, and Span Global to organise the Thailand Surf Therapy Real Experience & Trust Building Journey in Phang Nga.

Held under the theme “The Wave of Healing,” the activity invited members of the press, tourism operators, destination management companies, wellness operators, surf operators, and tourism industry partners to take part in a hands-on experience. Participants also exchanged views on how Thailand Surf Therapy could be developed within the Thai tourism and cultural context.

Thailand Surf Therapy is a Science-Based Wellness concept inspired by international Surf Therapy knowledge. It explores how surfing, time in nature, physical movement, breathing practices, and positive relationships may support emotional and mental well-being.

Participants engage in Thailand surf therapy to promote emotional well-being through ocean waves.

The activity marked a step towards building shared understanding among the tourism and wellness sectors and related partners. It also provided an opportunity to assess the concept’s potential and collect feedback for the next stage of development.

Exploring a new chapter for Thai wellness tourism

Nat Kruthasoot, deputy governor for tourism products and business at TAT, said travellers were increasingly looking for journeys that allowed them to reconnect with themselves, restore balance, and support their wellbeing.

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | News by Thaiger

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“Thailand Surf Therapy is another important opportunity to explore how the principles of Science-Based Wellness can be linked with Thailand’s strengths, our marine resources, our wellness expertise, and the distinctive character of Thai hospitality.

“The Real Experience & Trust Building Journey gives all stakeholders the chance to learn, share perspectives, and help shape the direction of Thailand Surf Therapy together.

“This project reflects how surfing, physical movement, nature, and human connection can become part of a meaningful travel experience and help promote emotional and mental wellbeing. At the same time, it reflects Thailand’s commitment to developing high-quality tourism products and experiences that create lasting value for travellers, communities, and operators.”

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | News by Thaiger

Nat added that Thailand continued to develop new forms of wellness tourism that respond to the needs of modern travellers and strengthen the country’s position as a leading global wellness tourism destination.

International knowledge meets Thailand’s coastal potential

Liaan Papier, a representative of the South African Surf Therapy organisation Waves for Change, said the practice involved more than learning to ride waves.

Surf therapy in Thailand focuses on building self-confidence and emotional regulation.

“Surf Therapy is not only about learning to ride the waves; it is about creating a safe space that helps people build self-confidence, strengthen mental resilience, learn to regulate their emotions, and form meaningful relationships through the power of the sea.

“We are delighted to share our experience with Thailand and to explore together how this knowledge can be applied appropriately to the Thai tourism and cultural context.”

Over the past decade, Waves for Change has worked with a range of international organisations and developed Surf Therapy programmes through its Take 5 curriculum, combining wellbeing knowledge with youth development.

Rise On Wave supports the development of the Thai model

Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, La Vita Sana, Memories Surf House, and Span Global are working together under Rise On Wave, an independent network supporting the development of Surf Therapy knowledge in Thailand.

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | News by Thaiger

The network believes that combining surf lifestyle experiences with Science-Based Wellness principles could create a new direction for Thailand’s coastal tourism while adding value to the country’s marine resources.

The approach seeks to extend surfing beyond its role as a marine activity by using it as a tool to support wellbeing, develop personal potential, and create travel experiences that connect participants with nature.

During the Phang Nga activity, Rise On Wave adapted knowledge from the Waves for Change Take 5 curriculum for Thailand’s tourism products and services. The programme focused on executives, business owners, and travellers seeking ways to manage emotional stress.

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | News by Thaiger

The wider aim is to develop products and services that support meaningful, high-value tourism while responding to the physical and mental wellbeing needs of people experiencing stress and anxiety.

Real experience & trust-building journey

Held from June 18 to 19, 2026, the journey created a space for participants to learn, exchange experiences, and provide feedback. Attendees experienced the Thailand Surf Therapy concept first-hand and shared recommendations to support future programme development.

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | News by Thaiger

Three programme formats are currently under study:

Wave Reset Program, three to five days: A programme inviting participants to understand nature and become comfortable with falling from a surfboard.

Ocean Balance Program, seven to 14 days: A programme exploring how the sea changes from one moment to the next.

Surf & Soul Program, 14 days or more: A programme intended to help participants create a safe inner space for themselves and those around them.

Feedback collected during the activity will contribute to the next stage of the Thailand Surf Therapy experience.

Next step: Thailand Health Excellence 2026

The next project milestone will take place at Thailand Health Excellence 2026 on June 30, 2026.

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | News by Thaiger

The event will present lessons from the Experience Journey and share the Thailand Surf Therapy concept, experience formats, and development direction with members of the press, tourism operators, wellness partners, and stakeholders from Thailand and overseas.

Can ocean waves support wellbeing? Thailand’s surf therapy project explores the potential | News by Thaiger

The presentation will form another step towards developing Thailand Surf Therapy as a Science-Based Wellness experience inspired by the country’s marine environment.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 22, 2026, 5:35 PM
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