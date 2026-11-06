Little-known Nan lures Caelan Moriarty in search of musical inspiration in TAT campaign

A singer who admits he’d never heard of Nan until he saw photos of it has headed to the northern province in search of fresh creative ideas. His trip is part of a Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) campaign that pairs Thai destinations with film, music and creative work.

Caelan Moriarty made the journey through TAT’s “Amazing Location: From Scene to Scenic” campaign, which invites travellers to see the country from a new angle. In an exclusive interview before the trip, he talked about music, travel and how unfamiliar places feed into his work.

From Thai fans to a Thai music video

Caelan’s career spans music and fashion. He’s a former member of the band INTERSECTION, gained further recognition on the Chinese talent show CHUANG 2021, and has since gone solo.

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One of his links to Thailand is “feel like”, a collaboration with Thai artist Tobii. The pair met at ComplexCon, where a shared taste in music and style brought them together. The result blends R&B and hip hop, drawing on the cultural influences of both artists.

The music video for “feel like” was shot in Thailand, a choice Caelan said owed a lot to his Thai fanbase.

“I’ve had Thai fans supporting me since I was in INTERSECTION. When I started working with Tobii, I thought it would be a great opportunity to create something together in Thailand and connect more with my Thai fans. I’ve also been looking for a chance to travel in Thailand,” he said.

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A province he’d never heard of

The TAT campaign took him somewhere new: Nan province. His route included Road No. 3, Doi Phu Kha National Park, Hin Hua Ling’s National Rock Garden and Nan National Museum.

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Nan was unfamiliar to him, but photographs of its scenery had already caught his eye. He saw the trip as a chance to step away from his routine and look for inspiration beyond the places he already knew.

“I’d never been to Nan before. Honestly, I’d never even heard of it. But when I saw the photos, I really wanted to go, not just for a holiday, but also to find inspiration for my work. The scenery looks beautiful, and I think there’s so much to explore.”

He added that being an artist gives him the chance to introduce people to new things, “whether that’s art or destinations.”

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Letting Nan surprise him

Caelan said he prefers not to research a destination in detail beforehand; he’d rather let it surprise him. Before the trip, he imagined Nan’s scenery and atmosphere might feel like stepping into a film.

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He believes a place’s appeal goes beyond how it looks, and that surroundings shape how artists think and create.

“I think our surroundings really shape who we are. Even when we’re creating art, it’s not just about the destination itself. It’s also about the people around us. I really believe going to Nan will inspire me.

“There’s something about the place that makes me excited, and I feel like there are so many stories waiting to be discovered”

He also described the simple moments he was hoping for: a quiet spot surrounded by nature, an iced coffee, his laptop and a notebook, and time to reflect. For him, moments like these clear his head and leave room for new ideas.

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Beyond the usual stops

Caelan said he’s keen to see Thailand beyond its best-known destinations, especially local traditions and life outside the major cities.

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“When my friends and I plan trips to Thailand, we usually talk about the places everyone knows. But we actually love exploring places that people don’t talk about as much because we want to discover something new.

“I want to experience real Thai culture and see the difference between life in the countryside and life in the city. If I have a great time in Nan, I’ll definitely tell my friends that we have to come here next time.”

About the campaign

“Amazing Location: From Scene to Scenic” promotes Thailand as a destination for international film, music video and creative productions. It links destinations known for their natural landscapes, culture and local traditions with artists and filmmakers.

The aim is to introduce Thailand to global audiences in new ways and encourage travellers to visit the real places behind the stories.

Press release