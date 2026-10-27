Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape

Khao Lak Stay and Dine Package includes daily breakfast, a three-course meal and free Kids Menu meals

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 27, 2026, 1:30 PM
2 minutes read
Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa invites travellers to experience the beauty of Thailand’s Andaman coast with its Khao Lak Stay and Dine Package, a resort escape that brings together beachfront relaxation, dining and time together for families and couples.

The resort sits on Bangsak Beach in Phang Nga, with spacious rooms, three lagoon-style pools, tropical gardens and plenty of facilities. It suits a quiet break for two as well as a full family holiday.

Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape | News by Thaiger

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The package includes daily breakfast for two and a daily three-course lunch or dinner for two from a set menu at any of the resort’s outlets. Each guest also gets one soft drink and one selected beverage with that meal.

Families get a good deal too. Up to two children under 12 eat free from the Kids Menu when dining with paying adults.

There’s a fair spread of options, from international dishes and Italian food to fresh seafood. The Nest is the all-day restaurant, The Pizzeria cooks Italian favourites in a wood-fired oven, and Beach Grill serves seafood and international dishes looking out over the Andaman Sea.

For something lighter, Coconut Joe’s beach bar handles the drinks. Le Scoop by Le Méridien does coffee, pastries and gelato.

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Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape | News by Thaiger

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Away from the table, the resort runs a daily activity programme for all ages. It covers yoga, bird watching, village cycling tours, Muay Thai classes, Tabata sessions and pool parties, with the Le Méridien Family Kids’ Club on hand for younger guests.

Kids can also try mask making, balloon twisting, bubble play, kids’ Muay Thai, henna painting, waffle decorating and beach ocean art. Adults can book in at The Spa, stretch out by the lagoon pools or just settle into Bangsak Beach’s slower pace.

The resort also works well as a base for exploring Khao Lak’s nature, culture and local life.

Le Méridien Khao Lak invites guests to a flavourful coastal escape | News by Thaiger

“At Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, we believe a memorable holiday is about bringing together meaningful experiences, great food and the opportunity to reconnect,” said Suyash Kumar, general manager of Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa.

“The Khao Lak Stay and Dine Package invites guests to enjoy the best of our beachfront setting, discover our diverse dining experiences and create lasting memories with the people who matter most,” Kumar added.

The Stay and Dine Package is available through Marriott’s official website. The offer page lists the latest inclusions, booking and stay dates, and the full terms and conditions.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 27, 2026, 1:30 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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