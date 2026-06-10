Thailand’s best beaches for 2026, and when to visit each one

Thailand has some of the best beaches in the world, and that is both the appeal and the problem. If you are looking for the perfect beach, Thailand offers options for every traveller, with hundreds of them spread across two coastlines, dozens of islands ranging from overdeveloped to barely touched, and more opinions online than anyone has time to read. This guide to the best beaches in Thailand cuts through it.

10 best beaches to visit this year in Thailand

1. Railay Beach and Phra Nang, Krabi

The best beaches in Thailand span two very different coastlines, and the Andaman side is where most of the dramatic scenery lives. Railay is a peninsula cut off from the mainland by limestone cliffs and reachable only by longtail boat from Ao Nang, about 15 minutes away. Railay West has the best swimming and some of the finest sunsets on the Andaman. Phra Nang, a short walk around the headland, is the one that ends up in travel magazines: a cave shrine, towering karst walls, and turquoise water shallow enough to wade far out.

Rock climbing is world-class. Kayaking around the karsts at low tide is one of those experiences hard to describe until you have done it. Budget bungalows on Ton Sai start from around US$25 a night. The luxury Rayavadee sits at the quieter end of the peninsula. The main drawback is the midday crowds when day-trip boats arrive from Ao Nang. Stay overnight and the place is a different proposition entirely.

Best time: November to April.

Getting there: Longtail boat from Ao Nang, 15 minutes.

2. Koh Kradan, Trang

The UK’s World Beach Guide named it the world’s best beach in 2023, and Thailand’s Pollution Control Department awarded it a five-star Beach Star rating in 2025. A near-uninhabited island in Hat Chao Mai National Park with a 1.5-kilometre east-facing beach of powdery white sand, knee-deep turquoise water, and a snorkelling reef reachable without a boat.

The award made it famous fast. Daily visitors jumped from around 300 to 2,000 after the 2023 ranking. There are no shops, no ATMs, and a handful of resorts that book out months in advance in peak season. Bring cash, book early, and arrive before the day-trip boats at midday.

Best time: November to April, with February the most reliably calm month.

Getting there: Speedboat from Hat Yao Pier near Trang, or as part of a Trang island-hopping route.

3. Koh Lipe, Satun

Thailand’s southernmost inhabited island, near the Malaysian border. Sunrise Beach is the pick of its three main stretches: long, soft-sand, with water clear enough to see the bottom at depth. The snorkelling is excellent and there is just enough nightlife to keep the evenings interesting without overwhelming the island. Peak season from December to February gets very busy, particularly with European families. Come in November or early March for the same conditions with fewer people.

Best time: November to April.

Getting there: Speedboat from Pak Bara pier in Satun, or ferry from Langkawi, Malaysia.

4. Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi Leh

The cove made famous by the film The Beach is one of Thailand’s most extraordinary views. It reopened in October 2025 under strict conservation rules: no swimming, no boats inside the bay, timed one-hour visits and a daily cap. You arrive by speedboat at Loh Samah Bay and walk via a boardwalk to the beach, with some tours offering an additional cliffside viewpoint above. It is still worth seeing. It is just not a beach in the conventional sense anymore and should not be planned as one. Go early on a sunrise tour to beat the crowds and get the photographs that the rest of the day will not allow.

Best time: November to April.

Getting there: Speedboat day trips, roughly 45 minutes from Phuket.

5. The Similan Islands, Phang Nga

Not a single beach but an archipelago of nine protected islands about 70 kilometres offshore, consistently ranked among the world’s top dive destinations. White sand at Donald Duck Bay, manta rays at Koh Bon, and reef sites that justify liveaboard trips from across Southeast Asia. The islands open only from mid-October to mid-May and close during the monsoon. The daily visitor cap stands at 3,325 for the 2025 to 2026 season, reduced from the original 3,850 limit introduced in 2018, to protect the reefs.

The islands are managed by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, which publishes the current season’s opening dates and visitor rules on its official park pages.

Best time: November to April, open mid-October to mid-May only.

Getting there: Day trips and liveaboards from Khao Lak and Phuket.

6. Kata Beach, Phuket

One of the best beaches in Thailand for families and repeat visitors, Kata outlasts its more famous neighbours in terms of repeat visits. About 1.5 kilometres of soft sand, good swimming in the dry season, and beginner surf when the monsoon swell picks up from May onwards. Better family fit than Patong with a fraction of the noise, and enough restaurants and accommodation behind it to suit every budget. Patong is the better pick if nightlife is the point of the trip. For almost everything else, Kata is the stronger choice.

Best time: November to April for swimming, May to October for surfing.

Getting there: 45 to 60 minutes from Phuket International Airport.

7. Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui

Chaweng is among the best beaches in Thailand on the Gulf side, and the most complete one at that. Six kilometres of soft white sand with full water sports, the island’s main nightlife strip, and the deepest concentration of hotels, restaurants, and facilities on Samui. It is busy and commercial, and that is rather the point. Samui has its own airport, good hospitals, and everything a week-long beach holiday needs within easy reach. For something quieter on the same island, Choeng Mon on the north coast is the calm, family-friendly alternative, and Bophut’s Fisherman’s Village has the best dining on the island.

Best time: January to September.

Getting there: Samui Airport has direct regional flights; ferries from Surat Thani.

8. Sairee Beach, Koh Tao

The world’s most popular island for learning to dive. Most operators price the PADI Open Water course at around 11,000 baht, roughly US$335, compared to US$600 to US$900 in Australia or Europe. Sairee is the main beach: 1.7 kilometres of sand that is the social centre of the island, with the bulk of the dive schools, restaurants, and sunset bars. Tanote Bay on the east coast is the better snorkelling spot for those not diving, with reef fish accessible straight off the beach. Koh Nang Yuan, just offshore, is a three-island sandbar with a famous viewpoint and excellent snorkelling.

Best time: February to August, with November the wettest month to avoid.

Getting there: Ferry 1.5 to two hours from Samui, or about one hour from Koh Phangan.

9. Koh Kood, Trat

Koh Kood is one of the best beaches in Thailand within reach of Bangkok, and one of the most unspoiled. No 7-Eleven, crystal water, soft sand, waterfalls in the jungle interior, and a pace of life that feels genuinely unhurried. Klong Chao Beach is the main stretch, with clear water well above the eastern Gulf average. Getting there means flying or driving to Trat and taking a catamaran from Laem Sok pier, roughly 40 to 75 minutes depending on the service. It costs more than Koh Chang and requires more planning. For couples and families wanting an unspoiled island without a three-hour flight from Bangkok, nothing else comes close.

Best time: November to May.

Getting there: Fly or drive to Trat, then catamaran from Laem Sok pier.

10. Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan

The mainland option is the most practical beach destination in Thailand for anyone who wants good infrastructure alongside the sea. Three hours from Bangkok by road or rail, with hospitals, shopping, golf, kiteboarding, horse riding on the beach, and a proper town behind the sand. The water quality does not match the best islands, but no other beach in Thailand combines this level of convenience with a genuinely enjoyable stretch of coastline. Ideal for families, mixed-age groups, and anyone who wants a beach break without the logistics of island-hopping.

Best time: November to September, with September and October the rainiest months.

Getting there: Three hours from Bangkok by car or train.

When to go

Finding the best beaches in Thailand comes down to one factor above all others: the Andaman and Gulf coasts follow opposite monsoon cycles.

The Andaman coast is driest and calmest from November to April. From May onwards, the southwest monsoon brings rough seas and rain, and several marine national parks close entirely during this period. If you are visiting Phuket, Krabi, the Phi Phi islands, Koh Lanta, the Trang islands, or Koh Lipe, plan around this window.

The lower Gulf, covering Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, runs best from January to September. October to December is the Gulf’s roughest stretch, when the northeast monsoon hits Samui and Phangan hardest. The eastern Gulf near Bangkok, including Koh Samet, Koh Chang, and Koh Kood, is generally drier from November to April.

For up-to-date weather and sea conditions before booking boats or island-hopping, the Thai Meteorological Department publishes current forecasts and seasonal outlooks.

There is almost always a good beach somewhere in Thailand, regardless of the month. The best beaches in Thailand are out there year-round. The mistake is treating the country as one destination with one season.

One safety note worth keeping in mind for the Gulf. Box jellyfish pose a real risk on the Gulf coast, with concentrations during the rainy season. Since 2002, around ten people have died from box jellyfish stings in Thailand, according to a 2016 study published in BMC Research Notes, with the majority in the waters around Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. Stings remain rare relative to visitor numbers, but obey warning signs, check for vinegar stations, and avoid swimming at night in wet months.