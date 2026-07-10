Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back.

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 10, 2026, 9:58 AM
2 minutes read
Thailand lost a third of its Chinese tourists. It has not got them back.

Thailand’s biggest customer is also the country beating it

Malaysia has 35 million people. China has 1.4 billion. In one week this summer, Thailand welcomed 83,492 Chinese tourists and 78,306 Malaysians. That gap of just over 5,000 visitors, produced by countries 40 times apart in population, says more about the state of Thai tourism than any headline figure.

Thailand welcomed 16,210,890 foreign visitors between 1 January and 4 July 2026, down 3.11% year on year, generating 782.57 billion baht, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

China leads the cumulative table with 2,654,728 arrivals, followed by Malaysia with 2,109,956, India with 1,239,023, Russia with 1,022,483 and South Korea with 596,673.

That ordering matters, because a year ago it looked different.

toThe year China fell

In 2025, Chinese arrivals to Thailand collapsed. Ministry figures show the market fell from around 6.73 million visitors in 2024 to about 4.47 million, a drop of roughly 34%. Thailand’s total arrivals declined 7.23% to 32.97 million, its first annual fall outside the pandemic years.

For the first time in years, Malaysia finished the year as Thailand’s largest source market, with around 4.52 million visitors. The country that overtook China did so not by surging, but by staying steady while China slid.

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Why Malaysia punches so far above its weight

Malaysia’s position rests on proximity rather than scale. It shares a land border with Thailand, is served by dense air and road connections, and generates constant short-break, shopping and medical travel. The trade-off shows in the numbers. Malaysian visitors stay under five days on average, compared with more than nine days for the average international arrival, which means high volumes but comparatively shallow spending per visitor.

China’s recovery in 2026 has restored the old order at the top of the table, but not the old scale. Chinese arrivals remain far below the 2024 peak.

Here is what makes the comparison sharper than a league table of source markets.

Malaysia is not only Thailand’s second-largest supplier of tourists. It is now Thailand’s most successful competitor. Malaysia recorded 42.2 million foreign arrivals in 2025, against Thailand’s 32.97 million, overtaking its neighbour as the most-visited country in Southeast Asia. It is also chasing the same Chinese travellers Thailand lost, targeting 7 million Chinese visitors in 2026 through visa-free entry, expanded flight routes into smaller Chinese cities, and marketing on Douyin, Weibo and RedNote.

So the country sending Thailand its second-biggest stream of visitors is simultaneously the country taking its biggest one.

Thai tourism chiefs urge bold fixes to win back visitors

The Ministry expects arrivals to rise through mid-July, supported by school holidays in China and across Europe, and pointed to renewed demand from short-haul markets including China and Hong Kong, and long-haul markets including France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Whether that lift narrows the 3.11% year-on-year gap will depend less on the summer than on China. Thai tourism operators have already cut their forecast for Chinese arrivals in 2026 from 9 million to 7 million, citing safety concerns linked to scam networks and rising travel costs. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has revised its full-year forecast to between 30 and 34 million arrivals.

Thailand’s largest market has returned to the top of the table. It has not returned to its former size, and the neighbour that briefly replaced it is not standing still.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 10, 2026, 9:58 AM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.