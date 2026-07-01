More taste, more time, more credit and a new way to experience Phuket

Travel is evolving. Today’s travellers are looking for more than just a room; they want flexibility, meaningful experiences, and greater value throughout their stay.

Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort is answering that demand with its new “More Taste, More Time, More Credit” package, designed to help guests enjoy more of what makes a Phuket getaway special.

Located on the peaceful shores of Mai Khao Beach, the resort offers guests the opportunity to enjoy additional dining experiences, more time to relax and explore, and resort credit that can be used to personalise every stay.

Whether spending the day lounging by the pool, enjoying beachfront dining, indulging in a spa treatment, or participating in wellness activities, guests can create a holiday tailored to their own interests and pace.

The package reflects a growing trend among Thai travellers seeking experiences rather than simply accommodation. By combining culinary experiences, added flexibility, and extra value, More Taste, More Time, More Credit transforms a traditional beach holiday into a more rewarding escape.

Just 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport and situated on Phuket’s longest beach, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers a tranquil retreat where guests can slow down, reconnect, and enjoy more of Phuket’s natural beauty.

Because sometimes the best holidays aren’t about doing more, they’re about having more time to enjoy every moment.

For reservations and more information, visit More Taste, More Time, More Credit and other offers

Press Release