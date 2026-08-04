Looking for the best family resort near Phuket Airport? Here’s why Mai Khao should be on your list
For many families, the perfect holiday starts with a simple question: Where should we stay in Phuket that’s close to the airport but still feels like a tropical escape?
While areas like Patong, Kata and Karon are well known for their lively atmosphere, travellers looking for a quieter experience are increasingly choosing Mai Khao Beach. Located on Phuket’s northwest coast, this stretch of coastline offers wide sandy beaches, fewer crowds and convenient access to Phuket International Airport, making it an attractive destination for families travelling with children.
One resort that continues to attract both international and domestic travellers is Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, situated approximately 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport.
Why more families are choosing Mai Khao Beach
For parents travelling with young children, reducing travel time after a long flight can make the start of a holiday much easier. Staying close to the airport means less time in the car and more time enjoying the destination.
Mai Khao Beach is one of Phuket’s longest beaches, stretching for around 11 kilometres along the island’s northern coastline. Unlike Phuket’s more commercial beach destinations, Mai Khao has retained much of its natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.
Visitors often choose this area for:
- Quiet beachfront walks
- Spacious beaches where children can play
- Less crowded surroundings
- Easy airport access
- A more relaxed holiday experience
For travellers seeking a slower pace, Mai Khao offers a different side of Phuket.
A family-friendly resort with space to relax
Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort has been designed with both couples and families in mind. Spacious accommodation, tropical gardens and direct beach access provide plenty of room for guests to unwind.
Accommodation options include Premium Rooms, Premium Pool Access Rooms and Suites, making the resort suitable for everything from weekend escapes to extended family holidays.
The resort also features:
- Kids Club
- Large outdoor swimming pool
- Children’s pool
- Explore Spa
- Fitness center
- Multiple restaurants and bars
- Direct access to Mai Khao Beach
These facilities allow families to enjoy activities together while also giving parents opportunities to relax.
Dining with something for everyone
Food is an important part of any family holiday, and the resort offers a variety of dining experiences throughout the day.
Guests can enjoy international breakfast selections, authentic Thai cuisine, fresh seafood and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, while younger travellers can choose from family-friendly menu options.
Beachfront dining also provides an opportunity to enjoy Phuket’s famous sunsets without leaving the resort.
More than just a beach holiday
Mai Khao is also well positioned for exploring northern Phuket.
Nearby attractions include:
- Turtle Village
- Splash Jungle Water Park
- Sirinat National Park
- Local cafés and restaurants
- Scenic cycling routes
- Island excursions departing from nearby marinas
Families looking to combine relaxation with sightseeing will find plenty to do without travelling across the island every day.
Sustainable travel is becoming increasingly important
Many travellers now consider a hotel’s environmental practices before booking.
Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort has introduced several sustainability initiatives, including refillable bathroom amenities, glass drinking bottles, linen and towel reuse programs, and participation in community environmental projects around Mai Khao.
These efforts reflect the growing focus on responsible tourism across Phuket’s hospitality industry.
Frequently asked questions
How far is Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort from Phuket International Airport?
The resort is approximately 15 minutes by car, making it one of the closest luxury beachfront resorts to the airport.
Is Mai Khao Beach suitable for families?
Yes. Its wide sandy beach, peaceful atmosphere and uncrowded surroundings make it popular with families travelling with children.
What facilities are available for children?
The resort offers a Kids Club, children's swimming pool, family-friendly activities and spacious outdoor areas.
Is Mai Khao quieter than Patong?
Yes. Mai Khao is known for its natural surroundings and relaxed atmosphere, while Patong is Phuket's main entertainment district.
Can visitors explore other parts of Phuket?
Absolutely. Northern Phuket attractions are nearby, while destinations such as Phuket Old Town, Phang Nga Bay and island tours can be reached on day trips.
A quieter way to experience Phuket
For travellers searching for the best family resort near Phuket Airport, Mai Khao Beach offers an appealing alternative to Phuket’s busier tourist areas.
With its peaceful beachfront setting, spacious accommodation, family-friendly facilities and convenient location, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort continues to be a popular choice for families looking to combine relaxation with easy access to the island’s attractions.
For more information or reservations, please visit the resort’s official website at Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort or contact rsvn@lemeridienmaikhao.com
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