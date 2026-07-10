BEING 2026 returns as global wellness boom transforms Asia’s travel sector

Wellness has become one of the most consequential forces shaping the travel and hospitality industry. Globally, this sector is predicted to be worth US$1.35 trillion by 2028* – more than double its value in 2022. Thailand is at the forefront of this growth, as wellness seekers are lured by a seamless blend of hospitality, wellness innovation and ancient wisdom.

Against this backdrop, BEING 2026 – Southeast Asia’s only dedicated B2B wellness conference – returns to Angsana Laguna Phuket for its second edition on September 2, bringing together the operators, investors and entrepreneurs who are spearheading the growth of the wellness economy.

Curated by C9 Hotelworks, Mrs B Group, and Delivering Asia, with support from the Phuket Hotels Association, BEING 2026 is a full-day, free-to-enter forum for travel, hospitality and wellness professionals. It draws on a speaker line-up of respected global and regional wellness leaders, who bring their expertise to the program. The format is not based on keynote speeches but on interactive sessions – conversations, workshops and debates designed to engage the audience and stimulate fresh ideas.

The format is deliberately active because the subject demands it. Most conferences in this space treat wellness as a subject for observation. BEING treats it as something to be experienced. Thailand is one of the world’s great wellness destinations, and Phuket has the practitioners, clinics, retreats and resorts to prove it. Following the success of the inaugural BEING event in 2025, when 600 attendees gathered for our action-packed forum, we are excited to bring the wellness community together once again for another extraordinary day.

The day moves between three Conversations, covering topics from how wellness is redefining hospitality, driving destination demand, and shaping healthcare ecosystems; 12 Workshops that put ideas directly into practice, from AI and nutrition to longevity, recovery science, and brand building; and three Movement Sessions to give delegates the chance to experience the disciplines being discussed.

Contributors span the spectrum of wellness, including ⁠Ingo Schweder, Founder & CEO of GOCO Hospitality and Managing Director of Horwath HTL, Matthew Brennan, Chief Financial Officer of Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary, Jael Fischer, Head of Development – Asia Pacific at Six Senses, Andrew Giles, Executive Director of Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket, Helen Clarke, General Manager at Clinique La Prairie, Patcharavalai Ruangkritya, CEO & Executive Director of Mira Valley Phuket, Christian Noret, Managing Director of Blue Tree Phuket, Kosta Miachin, Founder of Vikasa, Rakesh Patel, CEO & Founder of Alta Capital, and Bobby Duchowny, Founder of Lemongrass House.

“Wellness is no longer an add-on or an afterthought – it is becoming the primary travel motivation for a huge number of people. In our session ‘Wellness as Demand: The Destination Health Imperative.’ I will be talking to four industry leaders who have built their businesses around wellness and are now reaping the benefits. As more people travel specifically for health and wellbeing, specialist operators will create long-term benefits for their destination,” said Sumi Soorian, Founder of Mrs B Group and moderator at BEING 2026.

The Wellness Exchange will see 27 B2B exhibitors from across the wellness supply chain showcase their products and services, creating a live marketplace alongside the program. For those seeking structured introductions, The BEING Table: Open Connections is a roundtable networking event that will put the right people in the same conversation.

BEING 2026 takes place at Angsana Laguna Phuket on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 (09:00 – 16:30 hrs). The event is free to enter, but places are limited and advanced registration is required. To register for this must-visit event, please click here.