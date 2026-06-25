Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Patong launches all-inclusive package with beach club access

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort has introduced an All-Inclusive Package with Beach Club Access, offering guests a convenient tropical getaway with dining, drinks, and beachfront experiences included in one daily rate.

Designed for comfort, relaxation, and ease, the package brings together accommodation at one of Phuket’s most popular beachfront destinations with access to selected food and beverages across the resort.

Prime location in Patong

Located just steps from Patong Beach, the resort offers easy access to shopping areas, local attractions, and Patong’s nightlife.

Guests can explore the surrounding neighbourhood before returning to a spacious resort setting designed for rest and relaxation near the beach.

A culinary journey across nine restaurants and bars

A key part of the all-inclusive experience is access to the resort’s collection of nine restaurants and bars, each offering a different dining atmosphere throughout the day.

Guests can enjoy unlimited selected food and beverages daily from 11am to 11pm at participating venues, including:

The Phuket Eatery , serving international all-day dining

, serving international all-day dining The Lounge , offering relaxed refreshments with resort views

, offering relaxed refreshments with resort views Below 23 Pool Bar and Below 47 Pool Bar , serving poolside drinks and snacks

, serving poolside drinks and snacks The Pool Deck , offering casual bites in an outdoor setting

, offering casual bites in an outdoor setting Goodfellas Pizzeria , specialising in wood-fired pizzas

, specialising in wood-fired pizzas Smokestack BBQ & Grill , serving barbecue dishes

, serving barbecue dishes Endless Summer Beach Club , offering beachfront dining and cocktails

, offering beachfront dining and cocktails ES Café, which proudly serves Starbucks®, alongside coffee and pastries

The dining selection ranges from Thai favourites and international dishes to handmade pizzas, coffee, desserts, and cocktails.

All-inclusive made easy

Priced at 2,500 baht net per person per day, the package includes:

Unlimited selected food and beverages

Access to participating restaurants and bars across the resort

Beach club access with a beachfront atmosphere

A simple, all-in-one holiday experience

The package is suitable for couples, families, and groups of friends looking for a flexible stay with dining and entertainment included.

Your Phuket escape

Guests can spend the day relaxing by the beach, enjoying meals across the resort, or taking in the atmosphere of Patong.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort positions the package as an easy way to combine beachfront accommodation, varied dining, and beach club access in one stay.

For more information or to book the all-inclusive experience, contact cy.hktcp.fbsales@marriott.com.

Press Release