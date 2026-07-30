7th Floor Restaurant hosts Phuket hospitality leaders for B2B showcase dinner

7th Floor Restaurant hosted its exclusive F&B Partners B2B Showcase Dinner on July 25, 2026, bringing together Phuket hospitality professionals for an evening focused on culinary excellence, premium ingredients, and industry collaboration.

The invitation-only event took place from 6pm to 10pm and welcomed about 45 hospitality professionals, including general managers, executive chefs, and food and beverage directors from hotels and hospitality businesses across Phuket.

The showcase allowed industry leaders to experience a curated dining journey while exchanging ideas, strengthening partnerships, and exploring emerging food and beverage trends.

As Bangtao’s only rooftop Mediterranean restaurant, 7th Floor Restaurant is known for panoramic ocean views, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, and a wellness-inspired dining experience.

The restaurant also offers live jazz, acoustic, and instrumental performances every evening from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, creating an elegant atmosphere for sunset dining and handcrafted beverages.

For the showcase dinner, 7th Floor Restaurant collaborated with premium food suppliers and a leading wine importer to present a specially curated multi-course menu paired with selected wines.

Each course highlighted carefully sourced ingredients, refined culinary techniques, and wine pairings selected to show how collaboration between suppliers and chefs can enhance the guest dining experience.

Beyond the dinner itself, the event also served as a networking platform for suppliers and hospitality professionals.

The showcase encouraged discussions around product innovation, culinary concepts, and the trends shaping Phuket’s food and beverage industry.

“At 7th Floor Restaurant, we believe exceptional dining begins with exceptional partnerships,” said Igor Skliar, general manager of Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness.

“This showcase reflects our commitment to collaborating with trusted suppliers and hospitality professionals while continually enhancing the dining experiences we offer our guests.

“Events like this inspire creativity, strengthen relationships and contribute to raising the standard of hospitality in Phuket.”

Following the showcase, the restaurant’s executive chef and culinary team are developing a refreshed menu for the upcoming high season.

Inspired by premium seasonal ingredients and contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, the new menu will introduce refined flavours, modern presentation, and new signature dishes while staying aligned with the restaurant’s wellness-inspired philosophy.

The high-season menu is expected to launch later this year, inviting returning guests and first-time visitors to experience a refreshed Mediterranean dining concept at 7th Floor Restaurant in Bangtao.

Press Release