A new Koh Samui resort on the island’s quiet southwest coast welcomes guests from November 7. Nivata Koh Samui, Tapestry Collection by Hilton sits on Taling Ngam Beach and offers a stay shaped by local stories, beachfront living and sunset views.

Elephant Gate and Wat Khiri Wongkaram are about 5 kilometres away, and Tean Island and Ko Mat Sum are nearby excursion destinations. Samui International Airport is about 45 minutes away by car.

Key highlights:

The 78-room resort has 10 accommodation categories, including 24 pool-access guestrooms and 12 villas.

The 78-room resort has 10 accommodation categories, including 24 pool-access guestrooms and 12 villas. Its Taling Ngam setting offers a quieter side of Koh Samui, with sunset views and stories rooted in local maritime heritage.

Facilities include a beachfront infinity pool, a 72-metre lazy pool and spaces for intimate celebrations.

Three dining and drinking venues serve Thai, Mediterranean and international flavours, oceanfront cocktails and relaxed poolside refreshments.

Sheltered from the wind

The name Nivata comes from the Sanskrit word “nivāta”, meaning “sheltered from the wind”. It is an expression of calm, refuge and sanctuary that reflects the resort’s setting on Koh Samui’s southwest coast.

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The resort’s story draws on Taling Ngam’s long connection with seafarers, fishermen and traders. It also draws on an ancient ceremonial bronze drum found at nearby Wat Khiri Wongkaram.

The drum is engraved with images including the sun, boats and birds. It provides a creative thread for a guest experience rooted in sanctuary, connection and community.

Rooms, villas and pools

Across two floors, the resort has 78 guestrooms and villas in 10 accommodation categories, designed in calm, natural tones with locally inspired details. Its 66 guestrooms range from 26 to 42 square metres and have garden, mountain, pool or ocean views. Of those, 24 have pool access.

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Of the 12 villas, 11 have private plunge pools. The 12th is a beachfront villa with a pool and direct beach access.

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Guests can dip into a beachfront infinity pool overlooking the sea or the 72-metre lazy pool that flows through the resort. Other facilities include a fitness centre, beach access, concierge service, in-room dining and space for intimate gatherings and celebrations.

Dining and drinks

Three dining and drinking venues each offer something different:

Saboey Lobby Lounge: Inspired by the island’s heritage and its early links with Hainanese traders, Saboey is a relaxed gathering place for light bites, snacks, coffee and refreshing drinks throughout the day.

Inspired by the island’s heritage and its early links with Hainanese traders, Saboey is a relaxed gathering place for light bites, snacks, coffee and refreshing drinks throughout the day. MAZU: The resort’s signature oceanfront venue pairs views across the Gulf of Thailand with crafted cocktails such as the MAZU Spritzer, a blend of white rum, Aperol, watermelon, lemon and coconut. The culinary team highlights southern Thai specialities including Khua Kling Gai, a spicy stir-fried chicken dish made with homemade southern curry paste, and Choo Chee Seabass with a fragrant coconut-based curry sauce. Its beachfront setting suits relaxed sunset evenings.

The resort’s signature oceanfront venue pairs views across the Gulf of Thailand with crafted cocktails such as the MAZU Spritzer, a blend of white rum, Aperol, watermelon, lemon and coconut. The culinary team highlights southern Thai specialities including Khua Kling Gai, a spicy stir-fried chicken dish made with homemade southern curry paste, and Choo Chee Seabass with a fragrant coconut-based curry sauce. Its beachfront setting suits relaxed sunset evenings. Cocos Pool Bar: Set beside the pool among Koh Samui’s coconut palms, Cocos serves chilled refreshments, light bites and tropical cocktails, including the Island Margarita, made with tequila, fresh coconut juice, lemon and vanilla syrup.

The beachfront setting also suits intimate weddings and private celebrations at sunset. Guests can explore Taling Ngam’s local heritage and the quieter southern side of Koh Samui, or arrange island excursions.

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Govnd Joshi, general manager of Nivata Koh Samui, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, said the resort is built around its connection to Taling Ngam.

“Nivata invites guests to discover a quieter side of Koh Samui, where beachfront living and local heritage come together. Inspired by the stories of Taling Ngam and the independent spirit of Tapestry Collection, we look forward to welcoming guests to a stay that feels genuinely connected to this place.”

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Noorah Hamirani and Shiraz Hamirani, chairman of Ambrosia Samui Co., Ltd., said the opening is a milestone for the group.

“Nivata marks an exciting new chapter in this journey, bringing together the group’s international experience and the rich culture and natural beauty of Koh Samui. More than the opening of a resort, it represents the realisation of a long-held vision and a proud milestone in the group’s continued journey to create exceptional hospitality experiences.”

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Opening offers

To celebrate its opening, the resort is offering exclusive introductory stay privileges for the first 100 eligible bookings.

The Nivata Opening Escape offers rates starting from 3,999 baht per room per night, with reservations open until December 20, 2026, for stays until December 20, 2027.

*The offer is subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

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Hilton Honors

Nivata Koh Samui, Tapestry Collection by Hilton takes part in Hilton Honors, Hilton’s guest loyalty programme, which Hilton describes as award-winning.

Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels can earn and redeem Points, get member discounts and use digital tools in the Hilton Honors app, including Digital Check-In and Digital Key.

Members can also take up an opening offer at the resort, with the code USMOPN earning 5,000 Points on a minimum three-night stay, the best value available to Hilton Honors guests.

Guests can join Hilton Honors on Hilton’s website.

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Location and bookings

For more information or reservations, email Reservations.Nivata@Hilton.com, call +66 77 415 999 or visit the Nivata Koh Samui booking page.

The property is owned by Ambrosia Samui Co., Ltd. and managed by PCL Hospitality Co., Ltd. More on Tapestry Collection by Hilton is available on Hilton’s Tapestry Collection page.

A word from the general manager

In a longer statement, Govnd Joshi described what he believes Koh Samui and Nivata offer today’s travellers.

“Nivata Koh Samui, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, makes its debut as the first Tapestry Collection resort on the island, bringing a distinctive lifestyle hospitality experience to one of Thailand’s most celebrated destinations.”

He added: “At Nivata, our philosophy is centred on creating a stay that feels personal, distinctive and connected to the destination. The Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand celebrates individuality, allowing each property to express its own character while delivering the reassurance and global hospitality standards associated with Hilton.”

“As general manager, I believe that guests’ stays are defined by how a guest feels rather than simply what a hotel offers. It is about creating memorable moments, anticipating individual preferences and allowing guests to experience a destination beyond the conventional holiday.”

Govnd Joshi closed: “At Nivata, it is not just about staying on an island; it is about experiencing the island in a way that stays with you.”

Press release