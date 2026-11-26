Christmas Eve buffets, a shared turkey feast and a beachfront New Year’s Eve gala with fireworks headline the Khao Lak festive season at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa. The resort has unveiled La Fête 2026, a curated collection of festive experiences designed around joy, connection and memorable moments by the sea.

The programme runs from Christmas traditions and festive dining through to a New Year’s Eve celebration beneath the stars, with La Fête turning the shores of Khao Lak into the ultimate festive destination.

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Tree lighting, carols and children’s activities

The season begins with a Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas carols, creating a warm, festive atmosphere. Families can join dedicated children’s activities, including holiday crafts, cookie decorating, festive games and creative experiences for younger guests.

A season of Christmas magic

The festivities begin on December 24 with the Christmas Eve Grand Festive Buffet at Beach Grill. The holiday feast features festive favourites and international flavours, alongside Christmas carols, fire performances, children’s activities and live band entertainment. An early bird offer gives 15% savings on reservations made before December 15, 2026.

The celebrations continue the following evening with Christmas Magic Buffet Night at The Nest. The buffet comes with a complimentary welcome drink, live music and seasonal flavours, and is designed for families and friends to gather and celebrate.

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A grand feast for sharing

The Nest also presents The Grand Turkey Feast, available daily from December 1, 2026 to January 9, 2027. The traditional turkey feast is crafted for sharing and togetherness.

It is available as a Half Turkey Set for two people or a Whole Turkey Set for four people. The resort positions it as a centrepiece for holiday gatherings and special celebrations throughout the season.

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Most glamorous countdown on the coast

As the year draws to a close, the resort will host its most anticipated celebration, the Under the Sea – Coastal Gala New Year’s Eve Dinner. Set on the beachfront lawn, the evening invites guests to welcome 2027 in style.

The programme includes an international buffet, live entertainment, lucky draws, DJ performances, drag queen shows and a countdown with fireworks over the sea. From sunset to midnight and beyond, the resort promises an atmosphere of luxury, excitement and celebration unlike any other in Khao Lak.

Celebrating the good life

La Fête 2026 draws on Le Méridien’s passion for culture, creativity and the art of savouring the good life. Whether guests are sharing a festive feast with family, creating moments with loved ones or dancing into the New Year beneath fireworks, the resort invites them to celebrate in an atmosphere of seaside elegance.

More details on the festive experiences are available on the Le Méridien Khao Lak holiday page.

Press release