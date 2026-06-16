Vana Nava Hua Hin is the ultimate all-ages fun escape just outside Bangkok — here’s why you should visit

Most people driving through Hua Hin are thinking about the beach, the night market, maybe a round of golf. What they’re not expecting is Asia’s first water jungle, a one-billion-baht water park built into 3.2 hectares of lush tropical greenery, packed with 20 world-class attractions, and sitting just a few hours down the road from Bangkok. That’s Vana Nava Water Jungle, and it’s been quietly surprising visitors since it opened its gates.

The name itself tells you something. Vana Nava comes from ancient Sanskrit; “Vana” means jungle or forest, and “Nava” means sea boat, a nod to Hua Hin’s history as a fishing village by the sea. The concept blends those two worlds: a tropical jungle setting with the energy and spirit of a coastal town.

Over 200,000 trees and plants sourced from across Thailand cover the property, and roughly 70% of the grounds are either greenery or water. This isn’t a concrete theme park with a few palm trees thrown in. It genuinely feels like something else.

Why you should visit Vana Nava

Just a few hours from Bangkok

Vana Nava sits on Hua Hin 112, accessible from both the city centre and the bypass road. From Bangkok, it’s a straightforward drive that makes it one of the more realistic day trips in the region, or a natural addition to a weekend stay in Hua Hin.

Tickets and getting around

The park opens daily from 11am to 5pm, and tickets are all-inclusive for the attractions. Adults pay 1,400 baht, kids between 111cm and 122cm pay 1,100 baht, and children under 111cm get in free. Seniors aged 60 and above also pay the reduced rate of 1,100 baht.

Once you’re in, an RFID wristband handles everything, such as entry, lockers, food, drinks, and souvenirs, so you’re not fishing around for cash or cards while dripping wet.

The rides

World-record slides

The attractions at Vana Nava were designed and built by WhiteWater West Industries from Canada, the same company behind over 5,000 water parks worldwide. The Abyss is the one people talk about first. Up to six people pile into a giant round raft and get launched up 28 meters before plummeting into a massive funnel at speeds over 45 km/h.

It holds the record as the world’s largest waterslide of its kind, and it’s the only one in Thailand. The Boomerango sends riders shooting up and down a near-vertical wall at 45 km/h before splashing into a pool over 20 metres below. Furthermore, at 179 metres in length, it’s also the longest slide in Thailand.

More ways to get your heart rate up

The AquaLoop hits 60 km/h on Thailand’s only vertical looping body slide and tends to draw a crowd of spectators as much as riders. Freefall takes you up 18 metres and drops you straight down at 50 km/h in about three seconds. The Master Blaster defies gravity by sending riders uphill at 45 km/h, while the SuperBowl, Rattler, and Inner Tube round out a lineup that gives every member of the group something to argue about on the drive home.

The VR slide

One attraction that stands out for its novelty is the VR Slide, Asia’s first of its kind. Riders wear VR headsets while hitting speeds of 45 km/h, choosing between three experiences: Snow World, Galaxy Voyage, and Mysterious Jungle. It’s the kind of thing that’s hard to explain and easy to love.

Vana Nava is more than just slides

Adventure River

The Adventure River is one of the longest lazy rivers in Thailand at over 345 metres, but it’s far from ordinary. Under the “Magic of Time” theme, riders float through a Jurassic world alongside mascots Vana and Nava, armed with spray guns to fend off the villain Kutu. Kids absolutely love it. Adults secretly do too.

Coconut Beach

Coconut Beach is a man-made beach surrounding a wave pool, with real sandy shores, tropical landscaping, a live music stage, and rentable beach huts and cabanas. Beach huts go for 900 baht a day and fit two to four people, while the larger cabanas at 1,400 baht hold up to eight and come with fans and power outlets.

For the younger ones

The RainFortress has seven slides and a giant bucket that tips over every four to five minutes. Kiddie Cove has eleven interactive water features in its own child-friendly pool, and Vana Wonderland covers 500 square metres with over ten attractions, including an octopus slide and spray pads.

The AquaCourse combines rope obstacles and water guns, Thailand’s only attraction of its kind, and the outdoor Ropes Course and 13-metre Climbing Wall give older kids and adults something to tackle away from the water.

Chang Surf Zone

Hua Hin’s only FlowRider sits inside the Chang Vana Nava Surf Zone, with professional surfers on site every day to guide beginners on both bodyboards and surfboards. Surf classes and events run regularly — check the website for upcoming dates.

The perfect place to relax

Vana Village

Most water parks don’t give you anywhere to actually relax. Vana Nava’s answer to that is Vana Village, a Maori-inspired hot-and-cold pool zone where temperatures range from 18 to 40 degrees Celsius.

There are three wellness programmes on offer, such as Sleep Better, Ultimate Relaxation, and Muscle Recovery, with food and drinks available all day.

Infinity Pool and Jurassic Oasis

The Infinity Pool and its swim-up bar, Jurassic Oasis, offer cocktails, cold beer, and fresh tropical juices with a view over the park. It’s the kind of feature you’d expect at a resort, not a water park.

Food, facilities and the practical stuff

Dining across the park

Dining is spread across the park with options for every mood. The Grove is the main open-air cafeteria with Thai, Chinese, Indian, and Western food, and no park entry is needed to eat here. Dino Delight in the heart of the water jungle serves pizza and pasta, Vana Cave Café sits alongside the lazy river with beanbag seating and a Bacardi bar, and the Surf Bar overlooks the FlowRider from a rooftop terrace.

If there is a need for anything fancy, then the Tree Top Lounge on the second floor handles private events and cocktails.

Safety

Vana Nava is certified by Ellis & Associates from the USA, the global standard for aquatic safety. There are 120 trained lifeguards on site at all times, all certified through the International Lifeguard Training Program, including CPR and first aid. The Culligan water filtration system removes particles as small as 0.0001mm, and only about 3% of water is lost daily, while the rest is recycled, including grey water used to maintain the park’s greenery.

Events and corporate groups

Private meeting rooms on the second floor of The Grove accommodate up to 400 people with full AV equipment and park views. Team building packages cover activities, seminars, and beachside parties for groups of up to 700 guests.

Is Vana Nava worth the trip?

Vana Nava picked up recognition from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s People’s Choice Awards multiple years running, and was ranked 15th among the world’s best water parks on TripAdvisor in 2023, first in Thailand. For expats and visitors looking for a full-day outing that goes beyond a standard beach visit, it’s one of the more complete options within easy reach of Bangkok.

Tickets start at 1,400 baht for adults. The park opens daily from 11am to 5pm and is located at 129/99 Soi Moobannongkae, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan. More information and booking on their website.

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