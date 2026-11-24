Planning a Phuket superyacht charter for a winter week on the Andaman Sea means weighing more than the weekly rate. Boatcrowd’s seven picks carry rates from US$115,000 to US$380,000 a week, and once the bill is split between 10 or 12 guests, the lowest rate isn’t always the cheapest per head.

Yacht charter marketplace Boatcrowd, which lists crewed yachts in over 70 countries, has picked seven superyachts to charter in Phuket this winter. Weekly rates run from US$115,000 to US$380,000. Boatcrowd’s fleet data from November 23 puts those rates at 2.4 to 8 times the median for a crewed yacht based on the island.

Across 29 priced crewed yachts in Phuket, the median weekly rate starts at about US$47,400. The middle half of the fleet starts at roughly US$27,000 to US$76,000. Among yachts over 30 metres the median is US$110,000 a week, and all seven sit above it.

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At the top end, TREEHOUSE starts at about 27 times the cheapest crewed yacht on the island, which is US$14,214 a week.

Seven superyachts to charter in Phuket this winter

All seven are in peak season from December to March. They are listed below by weekly rate, and all prices are “from” rates.*

Yacht Length Builder, year Guests/cabins Crew Base this winter Week from (US$) Day from (US$) TREEHOUSE 59m (194ft) Oceanco, 2001, refit 2023 12 / 6 16 Phuket 380,000 63,333 LUDZIE 62m (204ft) Oceanco, 2005, refit 2026 10 / 5 15 Seychelles 358,479 59,746 SONG OF SONGS 42m (139ft) Heysea, 2022 12 / 6 9 Phuket 192,500 32,000 PANAKEIA 46m (149ft) Astondoa, 2008, refit 2023 10 / 5 9 Phuket 160,000 26,667 OCTAVE 37m (120ft) Sanlorenzo, 2018, refit 2025 10 / 5 8 Phuket 132,000 14,900 SEA BEAR 40m (130ft) Westport, 2008, refit 2025 10 / 5 7 Phuket 126,000 21,000 INDIANA 37m (123ft) Bilgin, 2010, refit 2026 8 / 4 7 Phuket 115,000 19,167

(Note: LUDZIE is based in the Seychelles this winter and may relocate to Thailand subject to charter interest. Boatcrowd advises asking about availability.)

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TREEHOUSE, 59m Oceanco: from US$380,000 a week

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TREEHOUSE has the highest weekly rate in Phuket and the largest crew on the list, with 16 crew for 12 guests in five king cabins and one twin. Oceanco built her in 2001, and she was refitted in 2023.

Her toy box is the biggest of the seven. It holds a Fjord 44 chase boat, four Seabob F5s, three jet skis, two Fliteboard e-foils, a water slide, scuba gear and a sailing dinghy. On board there’s a grand piano, a nightclub setup, an outdoor cinema, a gym, spa treatments and two electric bikes.

LUDZIE, 62m Oceanco: from US$358,479 a week

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LUDZIE is the largest yacht on the list and is fresh from a 2026 refit. She also has the highest crew ratio, with 15 crew for 10 guests, or three crew for every two guests.

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A wellness deck holds a gym, a sauna, a steam room and a beauty room. Toys include three jet skis, two Seabobs, a Lift e-foil, Jetlev jet boots, a Radinn electric surfboard, five sea scooters and a water slide. She also has a 10-metre Novamarine tender, a beach club and zero-speed stabilisers.

The catch is that she’s based in the Seychelles this winter. She may relocate to Thailand subject to charter interest.

SONG OF SONGS, 42m Heysea: from US$192,500 a week

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Heysea launched SONG OF SONGS in 2022, so she’s the newest yacht on the list. She sleeps 12 in six cabins with nine crew, which works out at about US$2,300 per guest per night.

She has a beach club, a deck jacuzzi, zero-speed stabilisers, two jet skis and a Seabob. Her top speed is 19 knots.

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PANAKEIA, 46m Astondoa: from US$160,000 a week

PANAKEIA has a steel displacement hull and was refitted in 2023. Boatcrowd says she has the widest cruising ground of the seven, covering Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore from one home port.

On board are three e-foils, four Seabobs, two jet skis, a Freefall climbing wall and a gym. She also takes events for up to 80 guests.

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OCTAVE, 37m Sanlorenzo: from US$132,000 a week

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OCTAVE is the fastest of the seven, with a top speed of 26 knots. She also has the lowest day rate on the list, from US$14,900. The Italian-built yacht dates from 2018 and was refitted in 2025.

Guests get Starlink, karaoke and Thai massage on board, plus zero-speed stabilisers. Toys include a Waverunner, kayaks, paddleboards and a sailing dinghy.

SEA BEAR, 40m Westport: from US$126,000 a week

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Boatcrowd calls this American-built yacht, refitted in 2025, the party platform. She takes up to 44 guests by day and has a giant water slide, a floating ocean pool and a deck jacuzzi.

SEA BEAR has the lowest cost per head on the list, at about US$1,800 per guest per night. Her APA is also the lowest of the seven, at 25%.

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INDIANA, 37m Bilgin: from US$115,000 a week

INDIANA is the cheapest way onto the list and is fresh from a 2026 refit. She takes eight guests with seven crew, and Boatcrowd describes her as the most private of the seven.

She carries a Zapata Flyboard, two e-foils and two high-performance jet skis, along with a deck jacuzzi, a gym, underwater lights and zero-speed stabilisers.

What a Phuket superyacht charter costs per guest

Only two yachts on the list start above US$200,000 a week: TREEHOUSE and LUDZIE, both Oceanco builds. Third place starts at roughly half their rate. The other five sit in a tight band from US$115,000 to US$192,500, and chartering all seven for the same week would start at about US$1.46 million before extras.

Six of the seven were refitted between 2023 and 2026, and the seventh was launched in 2022. Vadim Garr, founder of Boatcrowd, said condition counts for more than launch year at the top of the list.

“The two most expensive yachts on this list are also the two oldest,” Garr said. “Both are Oceanco builds from the early 2000s, both recently refitted. Charter guests pay for volume, crew and condition, and nobody asks for the launch year.”

Divide by the number of guests and the order changes. INDIANA has the lowest weekly rate, but SEA BEAR and OCTAVE cost less per guest.

Yacht Week from (US$) Guests Per guest per night (US$) Crew per guest LUDZIE 358,479 10 5,121 1.50 TREEHOUSE 380,000 12 4,524 1.33 SONG OF SONGS 192,500 12 2,292 0.75 PANAKEIA 160,000 10 2,286 0.90 INDIANA 115,000 8 2,054 0.88 OCTAVE 132,000 10 1,886 0.80 SEA BEAR 126,000 10 1,800 0.70

The weekly rate isn’t the whole bill. On top of it come APA, Thai VAT and crew gratuity. APA is an advance that covers fuel, food, drinks and port fees, with any unspent balance returned, and across the seven it ranges from 25% to 35%.

Boatcrowd suggests budgeting about 1.5 times the weekly rate. The table below shows a week on the most and least expensive yachts on the list, at “from” rates, embarking in Thailand.

Cost line TREEHOUSE (US$) INDIANA (US$) Charter fee, one week, from 380,000 115,000 APA at 35% 133,000 40,250 Thai VAT at 7% 26,600 8,050 Crew gratuity, customarily about 10% 38,000 11,500 Indicative total, from 577,600 174,800

Shorter trips are possible. All seven accept three-day charters, and four also take day trips. Boatcrowd also lists Thailand charter costs by yacht size.

When to go and how to get aboard

The charter season runs from November to April, and all seven yachts list December to March as peak. Christmas, New Year and major Thai holidays such as Songkran are priced higher.

Garr said the published rates are where talks begin, not where they end.

“Treat a published rate as a starting point,” Garr said. “Christmas, New Year and Songkran carry a premium, but outside those weeks owners will often talk terms for the right group and the right dates.”

In January the air is about 29°C and the sea about 28°C. The dry northeast monsoon brings the clearest water to Phang Nga Bay and the Similan Islands.

Phuket International Airport is 45 to 60 minutes by road from Ao Po Grand Marina. Charters also leave from Yacht Haven Marina and Royal Phuket Marina.

Full details for each yacht, plus the wider fleet, are on Boatcrowd’s yacht charter in Thailand page.

*Rates are indicative “from” prices and exclude APA, VAT and gratuity. Source: Boatcrowd fleet data, November 2026.

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