Valentine Surf & Turf BBQ Feast Extravaganza at Dark Waters Rooftop Bar

Enjoy a lavish and romantic surf and turf at Dark Waters Rooftop Bar | Photo courtesy of The Ascott

This Valentine’s Day, on February 14, 2024, Ten Six Hundred at Chao Phraya, Bangkok by Preference proudly extends an invitation to couples for an exclusive celebration at the enchanting Dark Waters Rooftop Bar. Elevate your romantic experience as the hotel promises an evening brimming with culinary delights, live music, and breathtaking views.

Indulge in a lavish surf & turf BBQ buffet priced at THB 6,500* per couple, featuring a variety of delectable menus such as striploin, ribeye, river prawns, squid, BBQ pork rib, and fish tacos. The array includes unlimited access to a salad bar and seafood on ice.

Complementing the feast are free-flow drinks, including tiki signature cocktails, mocktails, beer, and a selection of red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and soft drinks. From 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, a live trio band will serenade couples, adding a melodic touch to the romantic atmosphere.

The Valentine’s Surf & Turf BBQ buffet is available from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

You can visit their website to get more information at www.discoverasr.com.

Press Release