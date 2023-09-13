The 8 best beach hotels in Thailand

PHOTO: VALA Hua Hin

A holiday in Thailand is never complete without a trip to its breathtaking beaches. This Southeast Asian country is home to gorgeous stretches of white-sand beaches, turquoise water, and tropical scenery, making it the perfect place to unwind by the water. If you’re planning to enjoy a tropical holiday and relax on a beach in the Land of Smiles, there’s no better way to spend it than by staying in a beach hotel. The beach is basically on your doorstep, so you can get your healthy dose of sun, sea, and sand practically whenever you want.

Below, we’ve compiled 8 of the best beach hotels in Thailand to help you find the right one for your sand-centric vacation.

Top 8 beach hotels in Thailand

Take a look at our pick for the best beach hotels in Thailand, and start planning your tropical gateway!

Six Senses Yao Noi

Address: 56 Moo 5, Tambol Koh Yao Noi, 82160 Ko Yao Noi, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Six Sense Yao Nai is the perfect place to go for those craving both privacy and adventure. Located in the beautiful Phang Nga Bay, it features 56 elevated pool villa accommodations. Each villa provides generous personal space, and you can choose between ocean or mountain vies. The ocean view villas offer glorious vistas over the beautiful Andaman Sea. On the other hand, the mountain villas have idyllic views of rubber trees.

In addition, Six Senses Yao Noi also offer exceptional activities. You can go on an island-hopping tour and sail across stunning lagoons or even take a Muay Thai Class.

Banyan Tree Samui

Address: 99, 9, Maret, Surat Thani 84310, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Situated in a series of cascading terraces on a private hill, Banyan Tree Samui provides an isolated hideaway. It’s an all-villa resort with private pools and hot tubs. From the private terrace of each spacious villa, you can enjoy sweeping views of tropical greenery or the captivating ocean.

Except for the other hotel guests, you can have complete privacy on the palm-fringed beach. You also have access to canoeing, snorkelling, and sailing equipment. You may also indulge in the relaxing body treatments and massages offered by the resort. In fact, Banyan Tree Samui is home to the largest Hydrotherapy Spa in the region.

VALA Hua Hin

Address: 849/21, Phet Kasem Rd, Cha-am, Cha-am District, Phetchaburi 76120, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Nestled between the renowned beaches of Hua Hin and Cha-Am, VALA Hua Hin is a luxury beachfront resort, providing guests an engaging blend of comfort and beachside leisure. The hotel overlooks the Gulf of Thailand offering rooms with stunning sea views. You can enjoy the privacy of their personal villas which feature unique amenities such as a private pool, tropical garden, and easy beach access.

VALA Hua Hin offers various rooms including Sky Beachfront, Deluxe Beachfront, and Mini Suite Beachfront, all designed and furnished for ultimate comfort. Additionally, the resort takes pride in its environmental efforts, seeking to minimise the use of single-use plastics and food waste throughout the hotel. They also emphasise supporting local communities by sourcing local produce and forming partnerships with local farmers.

Rayavadee, Krabi

Address: 214 Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi District 81000, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

If you want to be enveloped by nature, Rayavadee may be the perfect choice for you. Located right at the heart of Phra Nang Peninsula on the edge of Krabi Marine National Park, this beach hotel offers a secluded and luxurious gateway. It is surrounded on all sides by tropical gardens and beaches. Therefore, you can enjoy the astounding views of lush jungles and the sparkling waters of the Andaman Sea.

Rayavadee also offers a wide range of activities, such as water sports, Thai cooking classes, and even batik painting for those who are adventurous.

Pimalai Resort & Spa, Koh Lanta

Address: 99 Moo 5 Ba Kan Tiang Beach, Ko Lanta District, Krabi 81150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Immersed in the serene landscapes of the tiny island of Koh Lanta, Pimalai Resort & Spa brings luxury directly to the shores of the Andaman Sea. Undeniably intertwined with its verdant surroundings, the resort enriches the guest experience with local nature. The resort covers a sizeable 100-acre area, with the endless Andaman Sea in view and lush tropical forests as the backdrop. Walking trails weave around the resort, leading guests through the hotel’s organic gardens and offering plenty of chances to spot local wildlife. Whether you are gliding through the mangroves or strolling around the resort, Pimalai helps you reconnect with nature in a meaningful way.

COMO Point Yamu

Address: 225 Pa Klok, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Located at the tip of Cape Yamu, COMO Point Yamu is a stylish and luxurious hotel with dramatic views. The hotel sits atop a promontory and overlooks the beautiful UNESCO-protected Phang Nga Bay and the Andaman Sea. Therefore, if you are craving a room with an uninterrupted ocean view, you should put this hotel on your list.

Besides the beautiful rooms with sweeping views of the ocean, thrill-seekers can enjoy rock climbing, diving, or speeding through the mangroves on an ATV. However, if you want a more relaxed holiday, the hotel also has an outstanding wellness offering. From energizing health dishes to garden yoga, COMO Point Yamu is the perfect place to find serenity.

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort

Address: 92 1, Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Another beach hotel you need to consider in Koh Samui is Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort. This 122-villa resort is heaven for foodies. From a private candlelit barbecue on the beach to a feast of sizzling Thai stir-fries at the pool bar, you are truly spoilt for choice here. In addition to the amazing food, you may also spend your time in its outdoor infinity pool overlooking the ocean or relax in its first-rate spa.

The Thai-style villas are all spacious. Each come with private balconies with outdoor seating. A range of water sports and trips are available as well, so you can enjoy your beach vacation to the fullest.

Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach

Address: 22, Naithon Beach, 2, Tambon Sa Khu, Amphur, Phuket 83110, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Located in the quiet Naithon Beach area, Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach is a tranquil paradise away from other properties. Due to its location, the charming beach is almost exclusive. If you’re lucky, you may even have the beach all to yourself.

The rooms are all spacious and stylishly furnished with contemporary decor. Each room comes with a balcony that faces out to Naithon Beach and the Andaman Sea. Moreover, the hotel provides numerous excellent facilities, such as a spa centre, outdoor pools, a children’s pool, and a gym. There’s also a wooden deck above the beach, surrounded by lush greenery, which is a beautiful spot for outdoor yoga.

So, have you found the perfect beach hotel for your tropical holiday? Or do you have more recommendations? Let us know!

Follow us on :













If you’re travelling with your family, don’t forget to check our article on the Top 10 family-friendly things to do in Thailand.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.