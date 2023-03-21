Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday

PHOTO: InterContinental Pattaya Resort

As the sun sets over the shimmering Gulf of Thailand, there’s no better place to rest your head than the vibrant city of Pattaya. With a plethora of luxurious hotels to choose from, it can be tough to decide where to lay your hat. But fear not, as we’ve handpicked the top six hotels in Pattaya to ensure your holiday is nothing short of incredible.

InterContinental Pattaya

Address:437 Phra Tamnak Road, Pattaya City, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.

Facilities: Acclaimed restaurants, a spa, fitness centre, kids playground, pools.

Set on a green, forested headland overlooking Koh Larn (Coral Island) and the Gulf of Thailand, InterContinental Pattaya Resort offers elegantly-designed accommodation with picturesque views of lush tropical gardens or the deep blue sea. Experience the Club InterContinental life with their exclusive Club Lounge, inclusive of complimentary afternoon tea, evening cocktails and more for a luxuriating stay.

As one of the best family hotels in Pattaya, InterContinental Pattaya Resort is ready to welcome you and ensure your stay at their private haven is truly a memorable one. Simply let them know what you need and they will take care of the rest.

Less than two hours from Bangkok, InterContinental Pattaya Resort is located on a green headland overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. The resort enjoys a beachfront location with unsurpassed views of the shimmering ocean. Their comfortable, spacious and elegantly appointed accommodation, including Club InterContinental Suites and Villas, caters to the discerning traveller.

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar. 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in the room, coffee/tea maker, fireplace.

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is a 5-star hotel that features an ocean view. Set on the northern end of Pattaya Bay, the location is great for accessing shopping and sunbathing. Visitors can explore the nearby shopping mall or dine at one of the seafood restaurants at night. Art in Paradise and cabaret shows are some of the area’s other attractions, making for fun outings from the hotel.

Guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool while having delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. Furthermore, kids can also enjoy the children’s swimming pool while warming back up by the fireplace. The hotel features 2 restaurants and a café, for added convenience. Thus, Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is a great place to stay where all your needs are met.

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort

Address: 277, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

Facilities: Children’s club (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bars/lounges, coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, bbq grills, 4 outdoor pools, children’s pool, health club, tennis court, spa, fitness classes on-site, kayaking on site, playground on site, sailing on site, volleyball on-site, free water park access, waterslide, sauna, steam room, arcade/game room.

The entire fam bam can have a dream vacation here at Centara while taking in the surrounding scenes. The Lost World waterpark alone definitely provides hours of entertainment for the little ones. Adults, however, can have their own time by escaping to the SPA Cenvaree, the hotel’s onsite relaxation haven.

Each room in the Centara has an ocean view, where even escaping from the heat can still give you a feeling you are in a tropical paradise. And, if your beach body needs a bit of tuning up, guests can take up the free gym offer at the hotel, or play a bit of tennis at the on-site courts. Here, at the Centara, the world is your oyster as guests can be sure to find almost anything to keep themselves entertained and healthy.

Dusit Thani Pattaya

Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Facilities: Restaurants, poolside bars, outdoor pools, spa, breakfast available, free children’s club, tennis courts, airport shuttle, minibar, soundproofed rooms, LCD TV, satellite TV channels, DVD player, WiFi, refrigerator, free bottled water.

Dusit Thani Pattaya is what most think of as a classic beachfront resort. A 5-star luxury hotel, the design and decor feature classic Thai-inspired art, with a traditional feel. The lobby itself features ocean views, gardens and classic musicians playing string instruments, making guests’ entry one to remember. Located on Beach Road, in north Pattaya, it is surrounded by other restaurants and hotels. Moreover, shopping is just a stone’s throw away as well as popular shows.

At Dusit Thani, guests don’t have to look far in order to end up on the beach, taking in the sun, sea, and sand. With 2 restaurants and poolside bars, spending a day in the sun with friends or family definitely offers some good times to be had. Once you have had enough of the hot rays, you can venture inside the hotel and relax by taking advantage of the hotel’s full-service spa. A children’s club is featured on site as well as 3 tennis courts for a bit of family fun. Lastly, your nights can be spared from noise as each room is soundproof, making for a good night’s sleep.

Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa

Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace, safety deposit box in the room.

Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalize your senses in a beautiful tropical location. It has 270 rooms, making the outside world look like it doesn’t exist. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.

The Bali-Hai pier provides easy-speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.

Cape Dara

Address: 256 Na Kluea 20 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.

Facilities: Swimming pools, amazing breakfast, beachfront, private beach area, bar, tea ad coffee maker in all rooms, BVLGARI bathroom toiletries, cable TV, babysitting/child services, indoor play area, and kids’ club.

Capa Dara Resort is the epitome of luxury and relaxation. It’s where the tranquil and serene atmosphere will transport you to a state of complete bliss. Located along the scenic coastline of North Pattaya, this luxurious resort offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand. Plus, it provides unparalleled service and amenities.

Indulge in the ultimate luxury with elegantly designed guest rooms and suites that feature contemporary décor and modern conveniences. Each room ensures that your stay at Cape Dara Resort is nothing short of extraordinary. With spacious living areas and comfortable beds, your room is your own private oasis. Thus, you can unwind and take in the stunning views of the ocean in peace.

Pamper yourself at the resort’s state-of-the-art spa. Here, skilled therapists offer a range of rejuvenating treatments, designed to leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

If you’re a foodie, you’re in for a treat at Cape Dara Resort, as it is home to world-class restaurants that cater to every palate. From International to Traditional Chinese Cuisine, their expert chefs prepare delectable dishes using only the freshest ingredients, ensuring a gastronomic experience that is truly unforgettable.

Pattaya’s hotels offer a place to go for rest and relaxation after you are done seeing the best of the city. From luxurious digs to smaller-scale resorts, travellers can find any accommodation to suit their needs.

