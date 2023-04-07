PHOTO: The Inside House

Nestled in the heart of Northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is a mesmerizing city that captivates visitors with its rich history, vibrant culture, and picturesque landscapes. As a top travel destination, it comes as no surprise that Chiang Mai hotels cater to a wide array of tastes and preferences, ensuring that every traveller can find their perfect sanctuary. To make your search a breeze, we have curated a list of the top 5 hotels in Chiang Mai, each providing a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and unforgettable experiences. Discover your home away from home as we unveil the crème de la crème of Chiang Mai’s accommodation offerings.

Address: 51/4 Chiang Mai – Sankampaeng Road, Chiang Mai 50000, Thailand.

Facilities: Massage, sauna, spa, steam room, fitness centre, swimming pool, library, kids club, bar, restaurants, game room and tennis court.

The Inside House is absolutely stellar in terms of its decor and ambience. With white-washed rooms and furniture, it is easy to feel at peace when staying here. Situated just 700 metres from Wat Phra Singh, the hotel is conveniently located near plenty of sightseeing. Furthermore, the Chedi Luang Temple is less than 1 km and the Chiang Mai Gate is just over a 10-minute walk.

The hotel definitely caters to those wanting some beautiful amenities as it features a gorgeous outdoor swimming pool, bar, and garden. Inside the rooms, visitors will find a seating area, flat-screen TV and other expected amenities. In the morning, guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet or à la carte breakfast. Additionally, visitors to The Inside House can take advantage of massage services as well as a steam room, sauna, and fitness centre. Kids also will be happy with the kids club and game room.

Address: 1/1 Soi 9 Charoen Prathet Rd, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, free parking, restaurant, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar and fabulous breakfast.

This boutique resort features northern Thai-style decor, complete with wooden furniture. Guests can relax here in one of the rooms as they come with bathtubs and robes for maximum comfort. Moreover, the resort features an outdoor swimming pool for guests to take a nice swim in. The hotel also has a restaurant on-site that overlooks the beautiful and peaceful Ping River.

Na Nirand is located by Chiang Mai Old Town, where such attractions as Art in Paradise and the Night Bazaar are just a few minutes walk away. And, if guests are bringing a car, the resort offers free parking as well. Just in case guests need assistance, the hotel offers 24-hour front desk service to all guests.

Address: 6 Ratchamanka 9 Alley, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, free parking, restaurant, room service, tea/coffee maker in all rooms and a bar.

The next best Chiang Mai hotel is Rachamankha. It’s a distinguished member of Relais & Chateaux, and is an exquisite boutique hotel nestled near the vibrant Sunday Market and the historic Old City Wall. This enchanting haven is set amidst lush rainforests, with a stunning outdoor pool as its centrepiece, where guests can unwind and soak in the breathtaking scenery that envelops them.

For an additional layer of relaxation, visitors can indulge in the hotel’s serene Pool Spa, where the essence of tranquillity harmoniously merges with the lush tropical surroundings. Rachamankha also boasts a well-appointed library, offering complimentary computer access and internet, allowing guests to effortlessly plan their next adventure. The charming courtyard restaurant serves delectable meals throughout the day, showcasing an eclectic array of Asian, Chinese, European, and American cuisines to satisfy even the most discerning of palates.

Address: 22/2 Nimmana Haeminda Rd Lane 9, Tambon Su Thep, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, exceptional fitness centre, airport shuttle, free parking, facilities for disabled guests, WiFi available in all areas, Tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar and superb breakfast.

Akyra Manor features spacious, urban suites with outdoor spa baths and a rooftop infinity swimming pool for ultimate serenity. The hotel is conveniently located by chic boutiques, galleries, and coffee shops. Furthermore, it is less than 3 km from the city centre.

The rooms also feature a separate sofa seating area and a balcony where guests can take in the surrounding scenery while sipping on drinks from their own minibar. Guests can also enjoy locally-sourced toiletries and Italian meals at the hotel’s world-class restaurant. Moreover, Akyra makes a night out easy as its rooftop bar and pool can provide hours of fun.

Address: 2 soi 1, Nawatgate Road, Tambon Watgate, Muang, Chang Moi, 50000 Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free parking, WiFi available in all areas, restaurant, bar and very good breakfast.

Just a 10-minute walk from Chiang Mai Night Market, 137 Pillars House offers convenient access to the city’s main attractions. This boutique hotel features large suites that are complimented by a shared, outdoor pool, a spa and a gym. Each room features modern decor, a Victorian bathtub, and an open-air shower for ultimate relaxation.

Visitors to 137 Pillars House can dine on a variety of Thai and international dishes or sip on cocktails at The Library bar. Thus, guests can truly unwind after spending a delightful day taking in the nearby scenery.

Visitors definitely have lots of options when choosing a hotel in Chiang Mai. As Chiang Mai hotels have clearly left nothing out in their list of amenities, guests will surely be delighted at where they spend their nights. From spas to outdoor pools, relaxation is first on the list.

