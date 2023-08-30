Best hostels in Phuket for an affordable holiday

PHOTO: The Memory at On On via Facebook

Phuket is a fantastic destination for those dreaming of a fun, tropical holiday. The island offers stunning natural beauty, golden beaches, lively nightlife, delicious food, and interesting culture, making it a dreamy location for many travellers. A perfect trip requires the perfect place to stay, but Phuket is well-known as one of the most expensive places to visit in Thailand, so can you travel to the island on a budget? Thankfully, although Phuket has transformed into a pricey destination, it’s still dotted with excellent budget hostels.

If you’re looking for a real bang for your buck, this list is for you! Here are 3 of the top hostels in Phuket for a wonderful, budget-friendly holiday.

Top 5 Hostels in Phuket

The Memory at On On Hotel

Address: 19 Phang-Nga Rd., Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000

The Memory at On On is the oldest hotel in Phuket, dating back to 1927. It appeared in the 2000 movie, The Beach, as a run-down budget Bangkok hostel. Today, the hostel has been beautifully restored. Its interior has been renovated to create cute boutique private rooms and dorms. Also, its Sino-Portuguese facade now looks more elegant than ever. The rooms are all nicely decorated and feature modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.

Conveniently located in Old Phuket Town, there are numerous attractions within walking distance. The Phuket Trickeye Museum and Phuket Sunday Night Market are all within a 10-minute walk. Moreover, the Shire of the Serene Light and Phuket Centre Tour are close by as well.

Eco Hostel Phuket

Address: 156/44 Phang Nga Road, Phuket Town, Phuket 83000

Eco Hostel Phuket is a stylish hostel located near the Old Town area, opposite the old Phuket bus station. The area around the hostel might not be very attractive, but you can walk to the Old Town streets and nearby markets easily. Additionally, if you want to catch the ferry to Phi Phi Island, this hostel can be a great base as it’s only a 10-minute drive away from Rassada Pier.

The hostel is set within a 4-storey shophouse, with female dorms, mixed dorms, and private 3-bedrooms. It also has a café on the ground floor, which is a nice place to enjoy some coffee or meet like-minded travellers. Every part of the hostel is spotless, and it has a welcoming, cosy vibe.

Sleepy Station

Address: 27, 11 Kade Kwan Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100

Boasting lovely, fairy-lit gardens, street-art graffiti, and comfortable capsule-style bunks, Sleepy Station is an exciting, affordable hostel. It’s located just a 10-minute walk away from the stunning Kata Beach, while Patong is only a 15-minute drive away. While the hostel is close enough to Phuket’s nightlife spot, it’s still idyllic enough to let you have a peaceful stay. You can enjoy some excellent cocktails in the hostel’s bar. In addition, the hostel also offers Jenga, darts, a PlayStation, and more in its common area.

The capsule-style bunk beds come with privacy curtains, lockers, and plugs, allowing you to enjoy privacy and security at an affordable price. The rooms and beds are all clean and comfy, so you can relax and rest well after a long day of exploring Phuket.

Lub d Phuket Patong

Address: 5/5 Patong, Sawatdirak Road, Kathu Subdistrict, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

Next on our list of the best hostels in Phuket is Lub d Phuket Patong! Anything but basic, this vibrant hostel promises an unforgettable stay that’s packed full of excitement and adventure. Whether you prefer basking in the sun at Patong Beach, located only 50m away, or embarking on some retail therapy at the local Mall just 700m off, Lub d is positioned perfectly to cater to your every whim.

Embrace the energy of Pool Parties and Pub Crawls, or indeed, the comforts of your cozy room, complete with inviting co-working spaces at “The Space @ Lub d”. With both 154 private and 33 shared rooms available, you have the luxury of choosing your preferred blend of privacy and camaraderie.

Post exploration, retreat to Lub d’s spacious pool, interact with a community of like-minded individuals, or simply unwind in the state-of-the-art facilities. Craving some adventure? Participate in a myriad of activities organized by the hostel for an enriching travel experience that goes beyond mere sightseeing.

Borbaboom Phuket Poshtel & Hostel

Address: 73 1-73/2 Ratsada Rd, Tambon Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Chang Wat Phuket 83000

Boasting the perfect blend of comfort, design, and connectivity Is the Borbaboom Phuket Poshtel & Hostel. Nestled in the heart of Phuket town, less than a kilometer from the historic Thai Hua Museum and the beautiful Chinpracha House, Borbaboom sets the gold standard for the modern hostelling experience. Discover the charm of city views from the comfort of your room, or join the social buzz in the shared lounge area. This hostel prides itself with luxe amenities. These include hidden rooftop pool, a sun terrace, and free WiFi throughout the property. Thus, ensuring your stay is nothing short of posh!

Adding extra sparkle to your stay is Borbaboom’s unique room setup. Each unit is not just equipped with a kettle and air conditioning, but also a safety deposit box, a desk and most importantly, private bathrooms. It’s truly the perfect sanctuary after your day’s adventures! For convenience, laundry machines and dryers are also available on site.

Needless to say, Phuket is full of fantastic budget hostels. Whether you want to party and meet fellow travellers or you just need a place to rest after exploring the island, there will always be a hostel to fit your needs and budget.

