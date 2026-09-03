Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach adds new dining venues and family Splash Zone

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 3, 2026, 1:35 PM
1 minute read
Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach adds new dining venues and family Splash Zone | Thaiger

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach has launched three new facilities, Kanpai, La Cala and the Splash Zone, to enhance the guest experience for leisure travellers and families staying at the beachfront resort in Phuket.

The additions are designed to broaden the resort’s dining and recreational offering, giving guests more options for international cuisine and family activities without leaving the property.

Travellers planning a beachfront stay can explore the resort’s latest facilities and reserve accommodation through the official Marriott website.

La Cala introduces a refined Italian dining experience to the resort, with a menu focused on premium ingredients and authentic Italian dishes. The venue is designed for guests looking for an elegant setting for evening dining during their stay.

La Cala at Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach offers an elegant Italian dining experience for guests.
La Cala

Kanpai adds a Japanese dining option to the resort’s culinary line-up. The outlet offers traditional Japanese flavours and dishes prepared with attention to detail, giving guests another international dining choice within the property.

Kanpai provides authentic Japanese cuisine, enhancing the dining options at Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach.
Kanpai

For families, the new Splash Zone offers an interactive pool area designed for younger guests. The family pool includes a water slider and fountains, creating a safe and active space for children while parents relax nearby.

The new Splash Zone at Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach features a fun pool area for children.
Splash Zone

The launch of Kanpai, La Cala and the Splash Zone reflects the changing expectations of modern leisure travellers, particularly families looking for holidays that combine relaxation, dining variety and activities for children.

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The new facilities complement the resort’s existing amenities and are intended to support a more balanced holiday experience for guests of different ages.

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a multi-award-winning beachfront resort located on Tri-Trang Beach in Phuket. Part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, the resort features 414 guest rooms and suites, 10 dining venues, a full-service spa, multiple swimming pools and eco-adventures including reef education and butterfly sanctuary experiences.

Phuket Marriott Merlin Beach adds new dining venues and family Splash Zone | News by Thaiger

The resort also integrates sustainability initiatives into its operations, including solar energy and marine conservation projects.

Press Release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 3, 2026, 1:35 PM
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