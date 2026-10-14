Celebrate the magic of Christmas and New Year at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 14, 2026, 2:20 PM
1 minute read
Celebrate the magic of Christmas and New Year at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is inviting travellers to spend the festive season at the resort, with holiday dining and seasonal experiences on offer.

Set along Tri-Trang Beach, the resort says its setting offers families, couples and friends a tropical place to gather for Christmas and the New Year in Phuket.

The programme runs from family activities to holiday dining, with seasonal experiences spread across the season.

Children can decorate cookies, meet Santa Claus at the Santa Village and take part in activities throughout their stay, and the resort says the festive atmosphere is intended for guests of all ages.

Christmas by the Andaman Sea

Located on Tri-Trang Beach near Patong, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach offers a coastal setting for visitors spending the holidays in southern Thailand.

Rather than a traditional winter Christmas, guests can enjoy the festive season in tropical surroundings, with activities for children and opportunities for families to spend time together throughout their stay.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas and New Year at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach | News by Thaiger

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Festive dining

Dining takes centre stage with Christmas and New Year buffets at Beach Grill and Merchant Kitchen.

The resort says the menus include international favourites, premium roasted meats, fresh seafood, live cooking stations and festive desserts.

Whether guests gather for Christmas dinner or for the final evening of the year, each sitting is presented as a chance to share food and time with family and friends.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas and New Year at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach | News by Thaiger

Welcoming the New Year

As the year closes, the resort will mark the occasion with a gala dinner, live music and entertainment, followed by a countdown to midnight and fireworks over the Phuket sky.

The resort describes the combination of tropical surroundings, family-friendly experiences and festive dining as a destination for the holiday season, and invites guests to look through the festive programme and plan a break by the Andaman Sea.

Guests interested in celebrating Christmas or New Year’s Eve at the resort can explore the seasonal programme before making their plans.

The resort’s dedicated festive events page provides further information about its holiday experiences, helping visitors decide which dining occasions and activities they would like to include in their stay.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas and New Year at Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach | News by Thaiger

For more information and festive experiences, visit the resort’s seasonal events page.

Press Release

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: October 14, 2026, 2:20 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.
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