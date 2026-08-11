Thailand’s tourism growth has outpaced its sustainability record: PHIST 2026 wants to close the gap

Photo of Bill Barnett Bill BarnettPublished: August 11, 2026, 4:25 PM
2 minutes read
Thailand’s tourism growth has outpaced its sustainability record: PHIST 2026 wants to close the gap | Thaiger

Sustainability in tourism has spent a decade being treated as a cost centre. Solar panels, water recycling, plastic bans, which are all real, all worthwhile, and all too often bundled into a marketing line rather than a business plan. Thailand’s hospitality sector carries that same gap between intention and outcome, and no single conference is going to close it.

What one event can do is force the industry to compare notes honestly, and that is exactly the ambition behind the event happening in Phuket next month.

PHIST, which stands for Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism, returns to Angsana Laguna Phuket on 7 September 2026 as Southeast Asia’s largest annual sustainable hospitality event.

Speaker panel at PHIST 2026 focusing on decarbonisation and responsible tourism.

Co-organised by the Phuket Hotels Association, C9 Hotelworks, and Greenview, PHIST 2026 is expected to draw more than 1,300 tourism and hospitality professionals for a full day, from 9am to 6pm, built around more than 25 expert-led sessions, panels, workshops, and fireside chats.

The subject matter runs from decarbonisation and ESG reporting to responsible supply chains, biodiversity, food systems, technology, and destination stewardship, which is a broader remit than most sustainability conferences attempt in a single day.

The headline conversation belongs to KP Ho, Executive Chairman and Founder of Banyan Group, who built one of the world’s most successful luxury hospitality companies without abandoning his founding principle of environmental stewardship paired with people development.

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Ho will sit down with David Johnson, Founder and CEO of Delivering Asia, to make the case that sustainability’s future lies in businesses that can demonstrate value, not just intention, for guests, employees, investors, and local communities. That is the right frame. Guests do not pay a premium for good intentions. They pay for outcomes they can see, and investors want the same thing in a different form.

Orathai Gerdsub, Member of Parliament for Phuket, will bring the public-sector side of the argument, addressing how government, tourism stakeholders, and local communities need to work together if Thailand’s tourism destinations are going to hold their position as world-class rather than simply busy. That is a distinction worth making. Volume and quality are not the same growth story.

Thailand’s tourism growth has outpaced its sustainability record: PHIST 2026 wants to close the gap | News by Thaiger

The speaker roster runs deep on operating experience: Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association and General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort; Nida Wongphanlert, Managing Director of 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts; Jeff Smith, Vice President of Sustainability at Six Senses; and specialists spanning food waste, responsible supply chains, and destination-level sustainability finance, including Willem Neimeijer of YAANA Ventures and Ken Kuguru of Winnow.

This is not a room of consultants talking to each other. It is operators and financiers talking to operators and financiers.

Beyond the sessions, PHIST runs the Green Groove Sustainability Exhibition alongside dedicated Non-Profit and Farm Zones connecting hotels directly with local producers, the PHIST Spotlight Video Awards, and a Remade Elegance fashion show, before delegates close the day with networking drinks at Angsana’s Loy Krathong Bar.

I have watched Thailand’s hotel sector cycle through plenty of trends that faded once the marketing budget moved on. Sustainability is not one of them, because the cost pressure behind it, such as energy, water, waste, and supply chain risk, is structural and only getting more expensive to ignore.

One event will not fix that, but PHIST is where the operators who understand the stakes are comparing notes, and that is where change actually starts.

Attendance is free for PHIST 2026, with advance registration required.

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Photo of Bill Barnett Bill BarnettPublished: August 11, 2026, 4:25 PM
2 minutes read

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Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.