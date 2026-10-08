Next Point Rawai: resort-grade amenities in a Phuket condo

What does it mean to have a resort-style lifestyle without leaving home?

At Next Point Condominium & Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket, the answer is built into the development itself. Located in Rawai, southern Phuket, the four-building, 372-unit project is designed around more than simply providing somewhere to live. Its facilities are intended to create spaces for swimming, wellness, work, entertainment, dining and family life within the development.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, Next Point Condominium is being developed by South Point Group on approximately 5 rai, or around 8,000 sqm, with more than 4,200 sqm of facilities. Rawai is one of the most enquired-about areas in southern Phuket, drawing both long-stay residents and buyers looking for lifestyle-led living south of the island’s main resort strip.

Designed to bring the outdoors in

The development’s X-shaped architectural layout is one of its defining features. The design gives 90% of apartments a view, whether towards the sea, tropical greenery or the Big Buddha. Andaman Sea views open up from the third floor, while the layout creates different outlooks across the development rather than concentrating them in a handful of premium units.

For residents, that can mean starting the day with a sea or greenery outlook, moving through landscaped communal areas and ending the evening at the rooftop facilities.

Four pools and a rooftop designed for evenings

Water is central to the lifestyle offering. Next Point Condominium will feature four swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity pool of up to 50 metres and a salt-water pool. The rooftop pool is designed to be more than a place for exercise; combined with the rooftop bar, it creates a dedicated elevated social space within the development.

An open-air cinema adds an entertainment dimension more commonly associated with resorts and hotels. Together, the rooftop facilities create a different atmosphere throughout the day: swimming and relaxation during daylight hours, socialising and outdoor entertainment after dark. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool and rooftop environment without having to leave the property.

Wellness built into everyday life

The wellness facilities are designed to make health and recovery part of the daily routine. The development includes a spa with hammam and massage facilities alongside a 200 sqm gym. That combination gives residents options for active and restorative routines without a separate trip across Phuket.

The aim isn’t simply to provide a gym as a standard condominium feature, but to create a broader wellness environment combining exercise, recovery and relaxation.

Work, eat and gather without leaving the development

For residents working remotely or running flexible businesses, the co-working space provides a proper alternative to working from an apartment. A resident might use it during the day, move to the pool in the afternoon and head to the rooftop in the evening, all within the same development.

The atrium courtyard provides a communal anchor within the project, giving residents shared space to meet and relax outside their individual units. The development also includes restaurants, cafes, shops and retail space, reducing the need to leave the property for everyday needs. The result is a setting where coffee, meals, exercise, work and entertainment can all take place within the same overall environment.

Family-friendly, practically built

Next Point Condominium includes a kids’ club with video monitoring, providing a dedicated space for younger residents. The development is also located approximately 1 to 2 km from international schools, making the wider Rawai location relevant to families in Phuket for longer periods.

The lifestyle facilities are supported by practical infrastructure. Underground parking provides space for 140 cars and 80 motorbikes, alongside EV charging. Apartments incorporate smart-home systems, and the project uses European engineering and Italian furniture by Guzzini e Fontana. Unit sizes range from 35 to 51 sqm studios to one-bedroom units of 50.4 to 70.5 sqm, two-bedroom units of 70 to 104.6 sqm, corner units of 48.7 to 114.2 sqm and penthouses ranging from 55 to 195.4 sqm.

Rawai outside the front door

The on-site amenities are only one part of the proposition. Rawai Beach is about 3 km away; Nai Harn Beach, regularly ranked among the ten best beaches in Southeast Asia, is about 4 km away, or a seven-minute drive. Big Buddha, Wat Chalong, Promthep Cape and Chalong Pier are each approximately 3 km from the development.

The Radisson element

One building within the four-building development will operate as Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket, comprising 118 keys under Radisson Hotel Group.

The distinction matters: the Radisson brand applies to one building of four, not to the condominium as a whole. The Radisson building is a serviced-apartment product operated to hotel standards under international management, and is leasehold only. The other three buildings are conventional condominium, with freehold and leasehold both available — foreign buyers can hold freehold there within Thailand’s standard foreign quota.

What the four buildings share is the operator. Day-to-day management of the Radisson building is carried out by a management company accredited by Radisson Hotel Group, and the same company will also manage buildings 1 to 3. One operator across all four buildings means one standard of upkeep, one approach to the common areas and one level of day-to-day service — rather than a serviced building held to hotel standards sitting next to three run to a different one.

That is what an international operator contributes on a site like this: not a logo on one facade, but a benchmark the whole development is held to. Over the ten or fifteen years after handover, the standard of day-to-day management is usually what separates a building that still commands rent from one that quietly slides.

A lifestyle designed around choice

The appeal of the development is ultimately about having choices close at hand. Residents can use the gym or co-working space, spend an afternoon by the pool, take children to the kids’ club, relax at the spa, meet friends at the rooftop bar or watch an outdoor film, without needing to leave the development. At the same time, Rawai’s beaches, schools and southern Phuket attractions remain close by.

That combination of private residences, extensive shared amenities and access to the wider destination is what gives Next Point Condominium its “city within a city” concept. With construction already underway and completion scheduled for Q4 2028, the development is positioning itself as a lifestyle-focused residential destination in one of Phuket’s most established southern communities.

For more information, visit the Next Point Condominium website, also available on the Russian-language project website.

About Next Point Condominium

Next Point Condominium & Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket is a four-building, 372-unit development in Rawai, southern Phuket, completing in Q4 2028. Its X-shaped layout gives 90% of apartments a view: sea, tropical greenery or the Big Buddha. On-site facilities include four swimming pools with a rooftop infinity pool, a rooftop bar, an open-air cinema, a spa with hammam, a 200 sqm gym, a co-working space, an atrium courtyard, a kids’ club, restaurants, retail and underground parking.

One building operates as Radisson Serviced Apartments Rawai Phuket (118 keys), managed by Radisson Hotel Group. The developer is South Point Group. Apartments use European engineering and Italian furniture by Guzzini e Fontana. Prices start from 4.2 million baht in buildings 1 to 3 and from 5.75 million baht in the Radisson building, correct at the time of publication.

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