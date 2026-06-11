Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers wellness, family stays on Phuket’s longest beach

While Phuket is best known for its busy beach towns and nightlife, the island’s northwest coast tells a different story. Set along Mai Khao Beach, Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers a peaceful alternative for travellers looking for nature, wellness, and beachfront living away from the crowds.

Stretching more than 10 kilometres along Phuket’s northwest coastline and sitting within the protected Sirinat National Park, Mai Khao Beach is one of the island’s most unspoiled stretches of shoreline. The resort sits directly on the beach and is also conveniently located near Phuket International Airport.

Discover the natural beauty of Mai Khao Beach

Unlike Phuket’s busier tourist areas, Mai Khao offers visitors the chance to slow down and reconnect with nature. Morning walks along the beach, quiet afternoons by the sea, and sweeping sunset views make it a natural setting for a relaxing Phuket getaway.

Guests at Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort enjoy direct beach access alongside spacious accommodation, family-friendly facilities, swimming pools, wellness experiences, and dining venues suited to every type of traveller.

A wellness-focused escape by the sea

Wellness is woven into the guest experience throughout the resort. Guests can begin the day with a yoga session, work out at the fitness centre, book a spa treatment, or simply spend time by the ocean at a pace that encourages rest and recovery.

The resort’s calm beachfront setting naturally supports a slower rhythm, making it well-suited to both short weekend escapes and longer stays focused on personal wellbeing.

Travel with purpose

Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort holds Green Key certification, one of the hospitality industry’s leading international standards for environmental responsibility.

The resort runs a range of sustainability initiatives, including mangrove restoration, marine conservation activities, waste reduction programmes, and community partnerships aimed at preserving the surrounding natural environment. Guests can also engage with local culture and the natural landscape through experiences that go beyond the standard tourist trail.

A family-friendly resort in Phuket

For families, the resort offers dedicated children’s activities, spacious pools, family-friendly dining, and a range of accommodation options suited to groups of different sizes. Family Suites, multi-bedroom residences, and connecting room options provide flexibility for multigenerational groups travelling together.

Explore northern Phuket

Guests wanting to explore the area can visit the Peranakan Phuket Museum, the Sarasin Bridge connecting Phuket to mainland Thailand, or local markets in the surrounding northern districts. The location offers easy access to authentic local experiences while maintaining the privacy and tranquillity that make Mai Khao Beach so unique.

Enjoy more space with 50% savings on your second room

Families and groups travelling together can take advantage of the resort’s current package, which offers 50% savings on a second room on the same floor. The offer includes complimentary extra person fees for the second room, an extra bed, and daily breakfast.

Additional benefits include a complimentary family Shabu set at The Nook, welcome popsicles for all guests, a wellness class, selected family activities, buy-one-get-one-free spa treatments, and 20% savings on food and beverages across the resort.

Full details and reservations are available on the offer page. For other current offers at the resort, visit the Marriott offers page.

Press Release