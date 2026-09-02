Celebrate the festive season by the sea at Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 2, 2026, 1:40 PM
2 minutes read
Celebrate the festive season by the sea at Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort | Thaiger

Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort invites you to make the 2026 to 2027 festive season a meaningful family holiday on Phuket’s peaceful north-western coast. Away from the island’s busiest districts yet conveniently close to the airport, the resort offers an easy setting for families to reconnect through shared meals, creative activities and leisurely days by the sea.

Throughout the festive period, guests can look forward to a celebratory resort atmosphere shaped around Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the first days of 2027.

Seasonal dining, family-friendly entertainment and activities for younger travellers will complement the resort’s everyday pleasures, from pool time and beach walks to wellness sessions and local culinary discovery.

Spacious rooms and suites designed for family gatherings at Le Meridien during the festive season.

The programme is designed to let every generation enjoy the holiday at its own pace, with time together at the heart of the experience.

Families can choose from spacious rooms and suites created for shared stays, including two-bedroom configurations and selected accommodation with pool access or a private pool.

Dining at Ocean Kitchen, J’s and The Nook adds variety throughout the holiday, while the Kids Club, resort activities, Explore Spa and 24-hour fitness centre provide options for both energetic and restorative days.

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Celebrate the festive season by the sea at Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort | News by Thaiger

For guests who want to extend the celebration beyond a short weekend, the Long Stay Beach Escape unlocks added experiences as the stay becomes longer. The offer turns extra time into memorable moments, ranging from gelato and non-motorised water activities to private wellness, floating breakfast and hands-on culinary experiences.

The festive season at Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort is designed to give families the freedom to slow down and spend meaningful time together. Guests can celebrate by the beach while exploring resort experiences that make a longer stay feel more rewarding, from wellness sessions and local culinary activities to relaxed moments by the sea.

Le Meridien offers seasonal dining options for families during the festive season celebrations.

Long Stay Beach Escape

Designed for guests who want more time to settle into the rhythm of Mai Khao, the offer rewards longer stays with a growing collection of resort experiences:

  • For stays of three nights or more: gelato or popsicles for two, plus 30 minutes of kayaking or paddleboarding.
  • For stays of seven nights or more: one round-trip airport transfer or return transfer to Central Phuket Floresta, subject to the offer terms.
  • Additional seven-night privileges include breakfast for children under 12, a private yoga or Muay Thai session, two in-room or floating breakfasts, and a choice of Thai cooking, Indian cooking or fruit-carving class.

Celebrate the festive season by the sea at Le Meridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort | News by Thaiger

The Long Stay Beach Escape is available for stays through 30 April 2027. Offer inclusions, availability and terms vary by length of stay. Guests are encouraged to review the latest details and book directly through the resort’s official Marriott website.

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