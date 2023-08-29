Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort offers stage spectacular seafront events

The Akara Grand Ballroom is a spectacular space with elevated ceilings | Photo courtesy of Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is not only a dream destination for tropical escapes and family vacations – it has redefined the island’s MICE sector by providing a spectacular setting for beachside business meetings, stylish social gatherings and one-of-a-kind weddings.

Situated just steps from the soft sands of Patong Beach on Phuket’s sunset coast, this stylish seafront resort features 1,200 square meters of indoor function space with seven meeting venues and two ballrooms, all elegantly designed and integrated with state-of-the-art technology. This enables it to cater for every size and style of event, from intimate get-togethers to lavish celebrations.

For life’s most important moments, such as corporate conferences and destination weddings, the Akara Grand Ballroom – with its six-meter-high ceiling and panoramic ocean views – can host up to 500 guests, while the Kathu Junior Ballroom can accommodate 120 delegates for bespoke functions.

The resort’s tropical gardens also set the scene for unforgettable experiences. With 1,000 square meters of outdoor event space, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is the perfect spot for elegant poolside cocktails, idyllic alfresco dinners and sparkling rooftop receptions.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the Garden Terrace is an enchanting option for coffee breaks, which can be enhanced with live cooking stations, while the 500-square meter Lobby Deck will inspire every guest with its unparalleled ocean vistas – especially as the sun sets over the Andaman Sea.

The resort’s talented catering team can bring every event to life. A choice of culinary experiences, ranging from elegant cocktail evenings to glamorous gala dinners, will tantalize delegates’ taste buds. The hotel’s signature Phuket’s Best Brews™ program also gives visitors the chance to discover the island’s local craft beer.

For brides and grooms, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort can help every couple create their perfect wedding. Its professional planning services, dedicated packages, world-class facilities and breath-taking seafront setting can set the stage for traditional Thai, classical Western, or opulent Indian weddings.

Daryn Hudson, the resort’s General Manager, said…

“At Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, we understand that hosting successful events is an artform. Many separate strands need to be carefully woven together to create a concept that matches – and exceeds – the unique vision of the organizer. Whether it’s an important business function that needs to inspire every delegate or a dream wedding to create lifelong memories, our dedicated team of MICE specialists can ensure that every special occasion runs smoothly and seamlessly.”

