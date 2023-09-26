Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort celebrates 3rd anniversary with exciting F&B offers

Photo courtesy of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is inviting its treasured guests, local residents and other visitors to come together and celebrate the hotel’s 3rd Anniversary this October, with a series of sensational dining promotions and special offers!

A full month of appetizing activities starts on October 1st, 2023 (12.00 – 15.00 hrs) with a spectacular Sunday Brunch International Seafood. This upbeat feast at Chao Leh Kitchen, the vibrant all-day dining destination, features an amazing array of succulent seafood, including one Canadian lobster for every guest! Diners will also be treated to fresh seafood on ice, tenderloin steak, foie gras, local favourites, pan-Asian flavours, crisp salads and so much more.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort’s Sunday Brunch is priced at THB 1,999++ per person, including unlimited soft drinks. To enhance the party atmosphere, the free-flow premium beverage package can be added for just THB 3++! Book now at https://bit.ly/3AnniversarySundayBrunch.

Then on October 4th and 7th (18.00 – 22.00 hrs), guests are invited to join the International Dinner Buffet with an exclusive “Come 4, Pay 3” promotion! With an almost endless selection of global delicacies and live stations, including freshly-made pasta, prime meats, sublime seafood, sweet treats and more, this feast is priced at just THB 999++ per person, including soft drinks. But four people will pay just THB 2,997++ (down from THB 3,996++)

To book the International Dinner Buffet at Chao Leh Kitchen on Wednesday, October 4th, you can visit https://bit.ly/3AnniversaryInterbuffetWednesday, and to reserve your place on Saturday, October 7th, simply visit https://bit.ly/3AnniversaryInterbuffetSaturday.

And that’s not all! Drop into Sears & Co. Bar & Grill, our casual beachfront restaurant, any day from October 1st to 31st (12.00 – 15.00 hrs) and enjoy Happy Hour with a special drinks promotion. Order one drink and get your second for just THB 3++! What a great way to unwind with your best friend or loved one!

Newly built and launched in October 2020, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has already become one of the most popular hotels in this world-famous destination. Since its grand opening, the resort has gained a strong reputation with couples, families and groups alike. The sea-facing ballroom has also become a top choice for out-of-town events and one-of-a-kind weddings.

The 3rd Anniversary celebrations will run throughout October 2023. To learn more, call +66 (0) 76 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com. For Thai customers, call 076 645 999 or visit our Thai website at www.th.fourpointsphuketpatong.com.

Press Release