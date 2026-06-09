Dusit International signs new hotel in Rishikesh as India expansion continues
Thailand-based hotel and property company Dusit International has signed a hotel management agreement with Atmosphere, a luxury real estate and hospitality developer, to bring the Dusit Princess brand to Rishikesh in the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, India.
Slated to open in 2031, Dusit Princess Rishikesh will be a mixed-use development set in the Himalayan foothills near one of India’s best-known destinations for spirituality, wellness and adventure tourism. The project is designed to blend contemporary hospitality with wellness-led experiences inspired by the surrounding landscape.
The property will comprise 300 keys, including hotel rooms and luxury duplex villas, catering to both leisure and business travellers.
Facilities and lifestyle amenities
Guest facilities will include a lobby lounge, business centre, all-day dining restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, fully equipped gym, yoga room and multipurpose event spaces.
A clubhouse will add a further range of wellness and recreational options, featuring a spa, infinity pool, a restaurant with approximately 250 covers, squash court, mini-plex, bowling alley, indoor games and other leisure experiences.
Building on recent India momentum
The signing follows the opening of dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, in December last year and adds to Dusit International’s growing real estate development pipeline across India.
Siradej Donavanik, Vice President of Development (Global) at Dusit International, said the company sees India as a long-term growth market.
“India continues to be a strategic growth market for our company, with strong long-term potential across both gateway cities and emerging leisure destinations,” Donavanik said. “The signing of Dusit Princess Rishikesh reflects our commitment to growing thoughtfully in India through destinations that align with evolving traveller trends and owner aspirations. Rishikesh, with its unique blend of spirituality, wellness, and natural beauty, is an excellent example of the kind of destination where we believe our brands can create meaningful and memorable experiences for our guests.”
Sanchit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Atmosphere, welcomed the partnership.
“We are delighted to collaborate with Dusit International for this landmark hospitality development in Rishikesh,” Jain said. “The vision for Atmosphere has always been to create destination-led experiences that combine luxury, wellness and nature in a meaningful way. With Dusit’s globally recognised hospitality expertise and strong wellness-driven approach, we are confident that Dusit Princess Rishikesh will emerge as a distinguished retreat for travellers seeking immersive and elevated stay experiences in Uttarakhand.”
Press Release
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