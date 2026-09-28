Courtyard Marriott Patong earns Travelife sustainability certification

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort has received Travelife certification for Accommodation Sustainability, recognising the resort’s commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism practices in Phuket.

The certification was awarded after an independent audit conducted against the Travelife Certification Requirements. The assessment reviewed the resort’s operations across areas including environmental management, social responsibility, human rights, fair labour practices and biodiversity protection.

Travelife is an internationally recognised certification programme for the tourism industry. It evaluates accommodation providers against detailed sustainability criteria, helping travellers, businesses and industry partners identify properties that are taking measurable steps towards more responsible tourism.

Following the audit, Travelife confirmed that Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort demonstrated action across four key areas: minimising environmental impact, improving economic and social outcomes for the local community, respecting and protecting human rights and fair labour practices, and safeguarding animal welfare and biodiversity.

The recognition reflects a range of initiatives already in place across the resort.

On the environmental side, rooftop solar panels supply the property with renewable energy, supporting lower-impact operations. On-site EV charging stations provide facilities for guests using electric vehicles, while refillable amenity dispensers in guest rooms help reduce single-use plastic waste.

The resort has also introduced community-focused activities. Associates regularly organise beach clean-ups to help protect Patong Beach and its surrounding marine ecosystem, reinforcing the importance of caring for the area around the resort.

Guest experiences also form part of the sustainability approach. A herb garden and Thai cooking classes help connect visitors with local culture, ingredients and food traditions, adding an educational element to the resort experience.

The resort’s food donation programme channels surplus food to local communities through trusted partner organisations. The initiative helps reduce food waste while supporting social well-being in the wider community.

The Travelife certification also reinforces the resort’s alignment with Marriott International’s global sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360. The platform guides the integration of responsible practices across Marriott’s operations worldwide.

Located just steps from Patong Beach, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort continues to combine an expansive beachfront setting, diverse dining venues and family-friendly facilities with a more responsibly managed guest experience.

Press Release