Courtyard Marriott Patong invites guests to dine and unwind by the beach

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 3, 2026, 2:45 PM
2 minutes read
Courtyard Marriott Patong invites guests to dine and unwind by the beach | Thaiger

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is inviting guests to discover nine ways to dine and unwind, with restaurants, bars and poolside venues located just steps from Patong Beach.

From the first coffee of the morning to cocktails under the stars, the resort’s dining collection is designed to match different moods, travel styles and moments throughout the day.

Guests can enjoy casual café stops, beachfront bites, wood-fired pizzas, international flavours, smoky barbecue, refreshing cocktails and relaxed poolside dining without leaving the resort.

Whether starting the day slowly, taking a break between beach activities, gathering with family for dinner or ending the evening with drinks, Courtyard Marriott Patong dining offers a range of experiences in the heart of Patong.

Each venue brings its own character, from lively social spaces to relaxed tables by the water, while reflecting the energetic atmosphere of Phuket’s well-known beach district.

Courtyard Marriott Patong invites guests to dine and unwind by the beach | News by Thaiger
Endless Summer Beach Club

Endless Summer Beach Club is set along the sands of Patong Beach and offers a beachfront setting for families, friends and beach lovers.

Guests can relax on a sunbed with ocean views, enjoy cocktails while children play in the infinity pool and share dishes including fresh seafood and wood-fired pizzas.

Related Articles

As the afternoon moves into evening, the beach club adds music, themed events and family-friendly entertainment, creating a lively beachfront atmosphere for guests of all ages.

Courtyard Marriott Patong invites guests to dine and unwind by the beach | News by Thaiger
Smokestack BBQ & Grill

Smokestack BBQ & Grill brings a smokehouse-style dining experience to Patong Beach.

The restaurant serves slow-cooked meats, flame-charred seafood, tender brisket, sticky ribs and grilled favourites in a relaxed open-air setting just steps from the beach.

With the island breeze and the aroma of the grill, Smokestack BBQ & Grill combines classic barbecue with the laid-back energy of Phuket.

Courtyard Marriott Patong invites guests to dine and unwind by the beach | News by Thaiger

Goodfellas Pizzeria offers wood-fired pizza in a casual setting close to Patong Beach.

The restaurant features Neapolitan-inspired classics and freshly baked pizzas designed for sharing with friends and family.

Guests can enjoy a relaxed meal while the aroma of wood-fired crusts adds to the atmosphere, making Goodfellas Pizzeria one of the resort’s casual dining options.

Beyond these signature venues, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort also offers additional ways to eat, drink and connect, including relaxed cafés, international cuisine, poolside refreshments and evening cocktails.

The wider selection is designed for guests looking for a quick bite between activities, a family meal, a casual drink or a lively evening out.

At Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, every meal is positioned as part of the wider stay experience, giving guests another way to enjoy Patong’s beachside atmosphere.

With nine dining and poolside venues available within the property, guests can move from coffee to lunch, poolside drinks, dinner and evening cocktails while staying close to Patong Beach.

For dining enquiries and reservations, contact cypatongbeachf&b@marriott.com.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF | Thaiger News

1 in 5 children face child sexual abuse online: UNICEF

14 minutes ago
Thai AirAsia&#8217;s Silver Care offers seniors free perks | Thaiger Transport News

Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks

52 minutes ago
Ex-boyfriend held after Bangkok crash kills new couple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ex-boyfriend held after Bangkok crash kills new couple

2 hours ago
61st birthday celebration planned for Thailand&#8217;s oldest hippo, Mae Mali, at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

61st birthday celebration planned for Thailand’s oldest hippo, Mae Mali, at Khao Kheow Zoo

3 hours ago
DDC says Phuket Covid cases remain mild despite surge | Thaiger Phuket News

DDC says Phuket Covid cases remain mild despite surge

3 hours ago
Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university

4 hours ago
Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September | Thaiger Thailand News

Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September

4 hours ago
Motive emerges in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Motive emerges in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting scare

4 hours ago
Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12 | Thaiger Technology News

Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12

5 hours ago
Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay

5 hours ago
34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller | Thaiger Phuket Travel

34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller

7 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business | Thaiger Business News

Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business

21 hours ago
CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar | Thaiger Crime News

CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar

21 hours ago
Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables | Thaiger Crime News

Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables

22 hours ago
Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting

22 hours ago
Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car

22 hours ago
Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort

23 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port | Thaiger Thailand News

USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port

23 hours ago
AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September | Thaiger Events

AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September

24 hours ago
Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China

1 day ago
Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix | Thaiger Business News

Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix

1 day ago
Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case | Thaiger Thailand News

Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case

1 day ago
USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6)

1 day ago
Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride | Thaiger Transport News

Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride

1 day ago
FoodPhuket TravelThailand Hotels
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 3, 2026, 2:45 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.