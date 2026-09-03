Courtyard Marriott Patong invites guests to dine and unwind by the beach

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is inviting guests to discover nine ways to dine and unwind, with restaurants, bars and poolside venues located just steps from Patong Beach.

From the first coffee of the morning to cocktails under the stars, the resort’s dining collection is designed to match different moods, travel styles and moments throughout the day.

Guests can enjoy casual café stops, beachfront bites, wood-fired pizzas, international flavours, smoky barbecue, refreshing cocktails and relaxed poolside dining without leaving the resort.

Whether starting the day slowly, taking a break between beach activities, gathering with family for dinner or ending the evening with drinks, Courtyard Marriott Patong dining offers a range of experiences in the heart of Patong.

Each venue brings its own character, from lively social spaces to relaxed tables by the water, while reflecting the energetic atmosphere of Phuket’s well-known beach district.

Endless Summer Beach Club is set along the sands of Patong Beach and offers a beachfront setting for families, friends and beach lovers.

Guests can relax on a sunbed with ocean views, enjoy cocktails while children play in the infinity pool and share dishes including fresh seafood and wood-fired pizzas.

As the afternoon moves into evening, the beach club adds music, themed events and family-friendly entertainment, creating a lively beachfront atmosphere for guests of all ages.

Smokestack BBQ & Grill brings a smokehouse-style dining experience to Patong Beach.

The restaurant serves slow-cooked meats, flame-charred seafood, tender brisket, sticky ribs and grilled favourites in a relaxed open-air setting just steps from the beach.

With the island breeze and the aroma of the grill, Smokestack BBQ & Grill combines classic barbecue with the laid-back energy of Phuket.

Goodfellas Pizzeria offers wood-fired pizza in a casual setting close to Patong Beach.

The restaurant features Neapolitan-inspired classics and freshly baked pizzas designed for sharing with friends and family.

Guests can enjoy a relaxed meal while the aroma of wood-fired crusts adds to the atmosphere, making Goodfellas Pizzeria one of the resort’s casual dining options.

Beyond these signature venues, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort also offers additional ways to eat, drink and connect, including relaxed cafés, international cuisine, poolside refreshments and evening cocktails.

The wider selection is designed for guests looking for a quick bite between activities, a family meal, a casual drink or a lively evening out.

At Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort, every meal is positioned as part of the wider stay experience, giving guests another way to enjoy Patong’s beachside atmosphere.

With nine dining and poolside venues available within the property, guests can move from coffee to lunch, poolside drinks, dinner and evening cocktails while staying close to Patong Beach.

For dining enquiries and reservations, contact cypatongbeachf&b@marriott.com.

Press Release