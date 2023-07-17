Aira Hotel Bangkok marks first anniversary with grand Gatsby-themed gala

PHOTO via Aira Hotel Bangkok

Aira Hotel Bangkok, a jewel in Kingston Hotels Group’s crown, recently commemorated its first year of operation with a glamorous Gatsby-themed soirée that left an indelible mark on its guests. Having first opened its doors to global travellers on 1st July 2022, the hotel has since garnered significant acclaim and has emerged as a hotspot for tourists from across the globe.

Throughout its inaugural year, Aira Hotel Bangkok has been the host of choice for numerous guests, each adding to the vibrant and diverse ambiance that the hotel has cultivated. This robust atmosphere has positioned the hotel as a trailblazer on Sukhumvit 11. The anniversary fête took place on 6th July 2023 and was a grand affair attended by valued clients, loyal guests, and esteemed agents.

A night of Gatsby glamour

Guests were delighted with a memorable evening, immersing in the luxury of the Gatsby age. The event was honoured by the presence of Mrs. Thailand and other distinguished media personalities and influencers. The proceedings began with a heartfelt welcome speech by General Manager Noppamassiri Ruanpech, together with the hotel’s senior management team. They expressed heartfelt gratitude to the guests for their unwavering support and trust throughout the hotel’s first year of operation.

The gala was a lively affair, filled with the vibrant spirit of jazz music, scrumptious cuisine, and captivating Cabaret performances — a true testament to the hotel’s unique ambiance and superior hospitality. Aira Hotel Bangkok wishes to express its profound gratitude to everyone who has played a part in its success story so far. The hotel’s growth and reputation as a premier destination are undeniably attributed to the continued endorsement and trust of its customers.

About Aira Hotel Bangkok

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit 11, Aira Hotel Bangkok, managed by Kingston Hotels Group, stands as a unique concept, drawing inspiration from Thailand’s golden era “Mid-Rattankosin.” With a perfect blend of modern design and Thai hospitality, the hotel offers guests an unforgettable experience.

About Kingston Hotels Group

Kingston Hotel Group owns seven properties — featuring a total of 1,786 rooms — located in prime locations in the world-famous Sukhumvit district.

Each of the distinct hotels caters to business, leisure, and family travelers from around the world — whether they’re seeking a weekend retreat, base for exploration, or long-stay options — and are conveniently located within walking distance of major public transport links, fine-dining restaurants and some of the world’s best street food, as well as action-packed entertainment and retail districts.

For more information on the other properties please visit https://www.kingstonhotelsgroup.com

