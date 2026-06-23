Jellyfish sting treatment: what to do and what not to do

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 23, 2026, 1:45 PM
187 3 minutes read
Jellyfish sting treatment: what to do and what not to do | Thaiger
Photo by David Yu from Pexels

You are wading out at one of Thailand’s beautiful beaches, water warm and clear, when something brushes your leg and the burning starts. Or maybe you stepped on something at the tide line that looked like a deflated plastic bag. Either way, getting the jellyfish sting treatment right in the next few minutes matters more than most people realise.

Thailand’s waters are home to five main jellyfish species. Most are harmless. Two are not. Since 2002, around ten people have died from box jellyfish stings in Thailand, nine of them in the waters around Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. Knowing which creature stung you, and what to do about it, can be the difference between a bad afternoon and a medical emergency.

One more thing before we get into treatment: dead jellyfish and detached tentacles on the sand still contain active stinging cells. Do not touch them. This applies whether you are on Patong Beach or a remote island cove.

For a broader look at which jellyfish species appear in Thai waters and where, you can check out this guide to types of jellyfish in Thailand, which covers each species in detail.

Severe stings: Box jellyfish and Portuguese man-of-war

A close-up of a box jellyfish, highlighting its transparent, cube-shaped body.
Box Jellyfish (left) and Portuguese Man-o-War (Right) | Photo by CNN and Britannica

These two require immediate, serious action. Box jellyfish are nearly transparent, cube-shaped, and most active during the rainy season from May to October, though they can appear year-round. The Portuguese man-of-war is easier to spot: a blue or violet float with tentacles that can extend several metres. Despite looking like a jellyfish, it is actually a colonial organism, which means the stinging cells behave differently.

For a box jellyfish sting, call 1669 immediately if the person has severe pain, breathing difficulty, chest discomfort, confusion, or collapse. While waiting for help, follow this sequence without delay.

Get the person out of the water and keep them still. Do not let them walk to the hotel or clinic on their own. Movement can worsen the reaction, and collapse can happen without warning. If the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally, begin CPR and do not stop until emergency services arrive.

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Pour vinegar over the entire affected area for at least 30 seconds. Vinegar helps prevent unfired stinging cells from releasing more venom. It does not remove venom already in the body and is not a painkiller, but it is the correct first step in Thailand’s emergency protocol. Many beaches have vinegar stations at lifeguard posts and resort entrances. Carry a small bottle if you are heading somewhere remote.

After applying vinegar, carefully remove visible tentacles with tweezers or gloved hands. Do not touch them with bare skin and do not rub, scrape, or press the area.

For a Portuguese man-of-war sting, the treatment differs on one important point: do not use vinegar. It can trigger additional venom release in this species. Instead, rinse with seawater, remove tentacles carefully with gloves, and immerse the area in comfortably hot water, around 43 to 45 degrees Celsius, for pain relief. Seek urgent medical attention.

Note: treatment guidelines for Portuguese man-of-war stings are evolving. When in doubt, call 1669 immediately rather than self-treating.

Mild stings: Moon jellyfish, Cannonball jellyfish, Upside-down jellyfish

A medical professional advising on jellyfish sting treatment and emergency contacts.
Photo by National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

These three species are common in Thai waters and rarely cause more than minor skin irritation, burning, or redness. Treatment is straightforward. Rinse the area with seawater, not fresh water. Remove any visible tentacles with tweezers. Apply a cold compress for comfort. Most people recover without needing hospital care.

Even for mild stings, watch for symptoms that develop over the following hours. A small initial reaction can sometimes progress. If pain spreads, a rash returns, blistering develops, or any of the severe symptoms listed above appear, seek medical assessment.

What never to do

A beach scene showing warning signs about jellyfish and safety measures.
Photo from News Tunisia

The list of harmful home remedies is long and widely shared online. Avoid all of them.

Do not rinse with fresh water. It causes unfired stinging cells to discharge more venom. Do not rub the skin with a towel, sand, or clothing. Do not apply ice, alcohol, urine, lemon juice, baking soda, toothpaste, or any cleaning product. Do not touch a jellyfish on the beach, even if it looks dead.

For context on where jellyfish have been reported recently, venomous bluebottles washed up on Phang Nga beaches in June 2026, and box jellyfish caused hospitalisations at Patong Beach in October 2025.

Jellyfish sting treatment: emergency checklist

Jellyfish sting treatment: what to do and what not to do | News by Thaiger

For poison centre advice, the Ramathibodi Poison Center is available 24 hours on 1367.

This article provides general first-aid information only. It does not replace instructions from 1669, lifeguards, poison-centre staff, or medical professionals. For a severe or unidentified sting in Thailand, call 1669 immediately.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: June 23, 2026, 1:45 PM
187 3 minutes read

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.