Booking.com has drawn up a four-stop list of Asian escapes for the end of the year, and the common thread is rest. Hot springs, lagoon bungalows and spa treatments, rather than packed itineraries.

The picks arrive with a piece of the company’s own research attached. Its Travel Happiness Index, an online survey of 10,136 people across 10 Asia Pacific markets carried out in May, found 46% of travellers in Thailand call travel an important part of their lives. Another 23% said they would only travel once they feel financially comfortable.

That gap between wanting to go and being able to afford it is showing up in how people book. Nearly one in five Thai respondents, 16%, said they actively hunt for deals and cheaper destinations, and 72% said they would shift their dates or change where they go to get better value.

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One caveat is worth stating plainly. Every property below is sold on Booking.com and the list is the company’s own, so treat it as a shortlist to check rather than a ranking.

Here is what the four actually offer.

Koh Samui, Thailand

Rocky’s Boutique Resort, part of the Veranda Collection, sits directly on the beach with the Gulf of Thailand in front of it and tropical garden behind. Downtown Lamai is a short walk away, which matters if you want at least some meals that are not resort meals.

On the property there is a pool, a spa, a fitness centre and cooking classes. Of the four this is the most conventional beach break, and the only one Thai readers can reach without leaving the country.

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Hue, Vietnam

Vedana Lagoon Resort and Spa is set along a quiet lagoon between Hue and Hoi An, and Booking.com describes it as Vietnam’s first over-water bungalow resort. The water is flat, wooded hills sit close behind, and the nearest city noise is a long way off.

Its wellness list is the fullest of the four: massage treatments, a sauna and hot tub, spa and beauty services, and tai chi and yoga classes all run on site. Guests who want to do nothing at all can book a bungalow and stay on the deck.

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Hakone, Japan

Hakone Gora KARAKU is a five-star ryokan in the Hakone-Gora area of Kanagawa, and it is the pick for anyone whose idea of a reset involves sitting in hot water. There are hot spring baths, an open-air bath, a sauna, spa facilities and a terrace looking out over the valley.

Treatments there are built around the Five Elements philosophy, which the property frames as balancing body, mind and spirit. The views run to the Hakone mountain range and Sagami Bay.

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Zhangjiajie, China

Zhangjiajie Peak and Creek Resort is the outlier, because the reason to go is outside the gate. It sits within reach of Zhangjiajie National Park in Hunan, and works as a base for walking tours, bike tours and hiking.

Rooms face the garden, the pool or the mountains, and the layout suits families. On slower days there are film nights and a restaurant serving Chinese food, a reasonable trade after a day on the trails.

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The booking window

Booking.com is running Black Friday deals on year-end stays, and participating properties have to be booked by 2 December. The company is pitching it as a second chance for anyone who missed its 11.11 sale.

No prices or availability came with the announcement, and rates at all four move sharply with the season. The only number that counts is the one on the page the day you book.

Source: Booking.com press release issued in Bangkok on 26 November 2026, and the company’s newsroom at globalnews.booking.com.

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