Family pool days, bunk beds and beach sunsets in Phuket

Packing for a family holiday takes effort. Enjoying one should feel easier, and that is the idea at Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, a Phuket family resort where parents and children can spend less time travelling between activities and more time together.

Set beside Mai Khao Beach in northern Phuket, the resort brings spacious accommodation, swimming pools, children’s activities and dining into one convenient setting.

Bunk beds and two-bedroom suites

For a November getaway, families can start by choosing a room that suits them. Bunk beds give younger guests a space to call their own. Two-bedroom suites offer extra room for families travelling with grandparents or older children.

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Pools, slides and the Kids Club

Then comes the important decision: what to do first.

The children’s pool and slide are likely to feature early in the holiday. The lagoon pool makes it easy to spend an afternoon together, while the Kids Club offers games, crafts and activities for children who like trying something new.

For an extra treat, families staying in selected suites can book Coral Cove Kids Adventure. This paid add-on includes an in-room tent, daily popsicles, a kids’ amenity bag and an Ocean Buddy doll for each child, plus one daily Kids Club activity per child for up to two children.

Expect the tent to become a favourite spot between outings.

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Dining, spa and sunsets

When everyone is hungry, families can gather for international dishes at J’s Restaurant or a meal at Ocean Kitchen. Parents hoping to fit in a little time for themselves can also book a treatment at Explore Spa.

Save the end of the afternoon for the beachfront. A family photograph, a sea breeze and a sunset are a good way to finish a day that began with a splash.

Room options and family experience enquiries are handled through the Le Méridien Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort website.

*Coral Cove Kids Adventure is available at an additional charge for selected suites, subject to availability and booking terms.

Press release