Chongqing metro to add Thai announcements before October

Chongqing is preparing to add Thai-language announcements at major metro stations, as the Chinese city sees growing numbers of visitors from Thailand.

The plan was announced on September 15 as part of Chongqing’s three-year programme to make services more convenient for foreign visitors and create a more international environment.

Chongqing currently operates 13 metro lines, with announcements made in Chinese and English.

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Under the new measure, selected major stations will introduce announcements in Chinese, English and Thai before China’s National Day on October 1.

The first stations named are Chaotianmen Station and Xiaoshizi Station, with other major stations also expected to introduce Thai announcements. A full list has not yet been released.

The addition is intended to make the network easier to navigate for Thai tourists, who are among the Southeast Asian visitor groups travelling to Chongqing in increasing numbers.

Chongqing has also installed multilingual translation devices at 24 metro stations to help foreign travellers communicate and find their way around the transport system.

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China remains a popular destination for Thai travellers, with Chongqing, famous for its multi-layered cyberpunk landscape and fiery hot pot, becoming one of the cities attracting growing interest.

The city draws visitors with its tourist attractions, natural scenery, food and distinctive transport network, while the addition of Thai-language announcements is expected to make journeys around Chongqing easier for Thai visitors.

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