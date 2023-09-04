Best bars in Chiang Mai: Top spots to savour Chiang Mai’s nightlife

Photo courtesy of Tha Chang (Facebook)

Thailand is considered a lively Southeast Asian country for its lively culture and stunning beauty. In the north of Thailand, there lies the province of Chiang Mai which is famous for its beautiful temples and abundant markets. However, you might be surprised to find out that the city has various bars that range from relaxed rooftops to energetic nightclubs that complement the vibrancy of Chiang Mai’s nightlife. So, you might wonder, ‘What are the best bars in Chaing Mai?’. Read on to find out!

5 best bars in Chiang Mai

1. Myst MAYA Chiang Mai

Are you looking for a rooftop bar overlooking the beautiful Chiang Mai? If so, the ‘Myst MAYA Chiang Mai’ is the venue that you need. There are refreshing beverages and appetizing food that are accompanied by the mesmerizing view of the Chiang Mai cityscape.

And for those who do not wish to drink alcohol, there are non-alcoholic beverages that will not prohibit you from enjoying great nights with your partner or friends. Finally, you can rest assured since the food, alcoholic drinks, and non-alcoholic drinks utilise the best ingredients that will surely elevate your experience.

Location: Rooftop of MAYA Shopping Center, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Open: Daily, 5 pm to 2 am except Wednesday and Thursday 6 pm to 12 am.

2. Warm Up Café

The ‘Warm Up Café’ is a “cafe” in Chiang Mai that we’d highly recommend. Live music, an easy-going vibe, and a diverse crowd are the hallmarks of this venue. Listen to songs from local bands as well as international music, so feel free to bring your Thai and international friends along to party!

Location: 40 Nimmanhaemin Road, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Open: Daily 24 hours

3. The Riverside Bar & Restaurant

The Riverside Bar & Restaurant offers a soothing environment that will make you feel at home. There’s something for everyone at The Riverside Bar as they serve a wide variety of Thai and Western cuisine, exotic cocktails, and draft beers to enjoy with your family and friends.

If you have a partner, you can also have a romantic dinner by the river with delicious food and refreshing drinks that are supplemented by the sights and sounds of the natural environment.

Location: The Riverside Chiangmai 9-11 Charoenrat Road, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Open: Daily 5 pm to 5 am except Tuesday.

4. The Service 1921 Restaurant & Brit Bar

The Service 1921 Restaurant & Brit Bar is a pub that features upscale cuisine. If you are a frequent bargoer, this bar will pique your interest.

This is the place to go to if you are looking for upscale food and design in Chiang Mai- you won’t be disappointed! The Service 1921 Restaurant & Bar also serves you afternoon tea on certain days of the week in addition to the afternoon hours.

Location: 123-123/1 Charoen Prathet Road, T. Changklan, A. Muang, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Open: Afternoon tea 12 pm to 2.30 pm, Bar 5 pm to 10 pm.

5. Tha Chang Cafe

Looking for an opportunity to show off your skills on the dancefloor, Tha Chang Cafe is the nightclub for you. This club has gained a reputation in Thailand as a go-to place for late-night dinners coupled with a bombastic atmosphere for partying.

Tha Chang also has branches located in Bangkok at Khaosan Road, Ratchayothin, and Bangsaen so even if you are in Bangkok, you have opportunities to party there. However, with the primary branch in Chiang Mai, it would be a shame to not experience the original establishment with their signature alcoholic drinks such as ‘Sang sa wang’ and ‘Sang sud thai.’

Location: Rattanakosin Road, T. ChangPhruek, A. Muang, Chiang Mai, Thailand 502000

Follow us on :













Open: Daily 5 pm to 1 am.

If you want to discover the best nightclubs in the south of Thailand to go dancing and have fun, click HERE!