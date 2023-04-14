Carnival Magic earns spot in TIME’s Greatest Places of 2023

PHOTO: Carnival Magic

The extraordinary Carnival Magic in Phuket has been making waves around the globe, earning its spot as one of the “World’s Greatest Places 2023”, according to TIME Magazine, as well as being named the “Best Theme Park in Thailand” by LUXlife magazine. And with 9 Guinness World Record titles to its name, Carnival Magic is a one-of-a-kind destination that should be at the top of your travel bucket list.

Once inside, you’ll find an impressive range of attractions that are sure to delight visitors of all ages. But the real magic happens during the park’s parade show in the paradium and the Kingdom of Lights illumination park, two experiences that are unlike anything you’ve seen before. The vibrant parade features dancers, acrobats, and performers decked out in colourful costumes that pay homage to Thailand’s rich culture and history. Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Lights is an awe-inspiring display of glowing sculptures and installations that transform the park into a mystical wonderland.

River Carnival: A magical indoor parade show

The River Carnival parade show is an indoor attraction that boasts over 88 breathtaking giant parade floats, some of which are a staggering 70 meters long. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Kamala, River Carnival seamlessly brings together colourful festivals and carnival parades from across the Kingdom of Thailand, culminating in a breathtaking display of artistry and cultural heritage.

But the River Carnival is more than just a show. It’s a feat of engineering and design that took over 3 years to create. The production is fitted with one of the largest LED screens ever installed in a theatre, measuring 70 meters in length and 22 meters in height.

The show’s duration of approximately 50 minutes is full of record-breaking attractions that will leave you in awe. The highlight of the show is the world’s biggest parade float, measuring over 70 meters in length, equivalent to the size of an Airbus A380.

As the world’s biggest indoor parade show, River Carnival promises an unforgettable experience. It’s an enchanting blend of culture and art that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Kingdom of Lights: A wondrous medley of enchanting worlds

The Kingdom of Lights illumination park is a beautiful medley of enchanting worlds. As you step into this magnificent 15-acre wonderland, over 40 million lights that illuminate the four outdoor and five indoor zones will greet you. You can take a leisurely stroll through the dazzling illuminated gardens and decorations, capture your best shot with many photo opportunities or enjoy a magical boat ride around the luminaries while sipping on your favourite cocktails. The park also features two stalls serving snacks, ice cream, desserts, and drinks, along with a covered walkway and sightseeing tram rental.

What’s more, The Kingdom of Lights is also home to four attractions that have broken Guinness World Records, including the World’s Largest Outdoor Chandelier, the World’s Largest LED Structure, the World’s Largest LED Sculpture, and the World’s Most LED Lights used in a Light & Sound show. However, the showstopper is the ‘River of Lights’ zone, where steel plates are used to form beautiful art structures called Luminaries, lit with LED lights. The steel plate used is over 50 kilometres long (30 miles), almost the length of Phuket island itself, making it a sight to behold.

Festival of Colors Street Carnival: A must-see event

Immerse yourself in the vibrant and colourful world of the Festival of Colors street carnival, an unmissable event that has become a favourite among visitors to Carnival Magic. This high-energy carnival is a feast for the senses, bursting with vivid hues and lively music that pulsates through the streets of Thailand.

If you happen to be in town during the Thai New Year (Songkran) period, you are in for an even more special treat. At this time, you can experience the Songkran version of the street carnival. Songkran is one of the most important festivals in Thailand, a time when the country comes together to celebrate new beginnings and wash away the past year’s troubles.

Follow us on :













And at Carnival Magic, they take this celebration to a whole new level, offering their guests a chance to experience the joy and excitement of Songkran in a fun and unique way. Join in the festivities with street dancers, performers, and parade floats, all brimming with carnival vibrancy and sure to bring a smile to your face.

With its impressive record-breaking titles and breathtaking attractions, Carnival Magic truly deserves the recognition it has received. So, go book your ticket HERE and experience the magic for yourself!