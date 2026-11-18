Booking the best pool villas in Pattaya is mostly about getting everyone under one roof. Hotel rooms scatter a group along a corridor or across two floors, and the pool belongs to half the building.

A private villa gives a group its own kitchen for slow breakfasts and a pool that nobody else is using, and with the beaches, seafood restaurants and nightlife all a short ride away, there’s always somewhere quiet to come back to at the end of the day.

This list picks out the villas that work best for groups and families in 2027, from luxury resort villas and beachfront retreats to family-run homes and party-ready estates. Each entry has the address, facilities and Google rating (as of the time of writing), and since rates change by villa and season, we’ve left prices out.

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1. PATTAYA LAND Luxury Pool Villas

Details:

Address: 417/9 Moo 10, Soi Mallo, Pattaya City, Chon Buri 20150

417/9 Moo 10, Soi Mallo, Pattaya City, Chon Buri 20150 Facilities: Private saltwater pool in every villa, water slides, jacuzzis, sauna and steam room, fully equipped kitchens, karaoke, billiards, Wi-Fi 7, VIP airport transfers, private chef and more

Private saltwater pool in every villa, water slides, jacuzzis, sauna and steam room, fully equipped kitchens, karaoke, billiards, Wi-Fi 7, VIP airport transfers, private chef and more Hours: Reception and guest support open 24 hours

Reception and guest support open 24 hours Google rating: 5 out of 5 stars for most villas, from hundreds of guest reviews

PATTAYA LAND owns and operates a growing collection of luxury private pool villas, five minutes from both Walking Street and Jomtien Beach. The company’s philosophy is “You Only Live Once”, which in practice means a night out on Walking Street followed by a recovery day in your own pool.

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Every villa is rented whole, so you can sleep in a wizarding castle, a jungle lodge or a villa with an all-glass swimming pool. Milestone birthdays, getaways with friends and family reunions all fit, and because the villas share a street, bigger groups can book several side by side.

Here’s how the villas differ:

POTTERLAND is a Harry Potter-inspired private castle. Floating candles hang over the great hall, the bedrooms are in the colours of each house, and the pool has its own water slide.

is a Harry Potter-inspired private castle. Floating candles hang over the great hall, the bedrooms are in the colours of each house, and the pool has its own water slide. MANJILAND brings a Jumanji-style jungle indoors, with living plant walls, a sauna and a steam room.

brings a Jumanji-style jungle indoors, with living plant walls, a sauna and a steam room. STARLAND is one of the largest, with eight bedrooms for 16 guests. Its all-glass swimming pool sits on the upper level, with transparent walls and floor above the dining terrace.

is one of the largest, with eight bedrooms for 16 guests. Its all-glass swimming pool sits on the upper level, with transparent walls and floor above the dining terrace. TUCHELAND goes for Golden Thai Bali charm, with elephant-head fountains and a waterfall.

goes for Golden Thai Bali charm, with elephant-head fountains and a waterfall. NEBULAND has a bright White Glamour style, with a water slide, a jacuzzi and a double-height living room.

All of them come with a private saltwater pool, a fully equipped kitchen, karaoke, billiards and Wi-Fi 7. A 24-hour team can arrange VIP airport transfers, private chefs and more.

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Two PATTAYA LAND hotels are coming soon on Soi Mallo: LOST PATTAYA LAND, an exclusive all-suite property with 49 VIP Grand Suites, and the PATTAYA LAND Luxury Hotel & Fine Dining, with 36 themed suites and a fine-dining restaurant.

If the islands are next on your list, PATTAYA LAND also has sea-view pool villas on Koh Samui and beachfront villas with a private beach on Koh Phangan.

Pros:

Signature villas: A Harry Potter-inspired castle, a Jumanji-style jungle villa, a villa with an all-glass swimming pool and more.

A Harry Potter-inspired castle, a Jumanji-style jungle villa, a villa with an all-glass swimming pool and more. Whole-villa privacy: Every villa is rented as a whole with its own saltwater pool, from couples to large groups booking several villas together.

Every villa is rented as a whole with its own saltwater pool, from couples to large groups booking several villas together. Central location: Five minutes from Walking Street and Jomtien Beach.

Tel: (+66) 976 500 500 (phone and WhatsApp), hello@pattayaland.com | Website: https://www.pattayaland.com/

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2. Art Maldives BBQ Pattaya Villa

Details:

Address: Near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya (exact address shared after booking)

Near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya (exact address shared after booking) Facilities: Seven bedrooms, 5 x 9-metre saltwater pool, separate shallow kids’ pool, dining table for 14, fully equipped kitchen, gazebo, Wi-Fi, parking for five cars, baby cot

Seven bedrooms, 5 x 9-metre saltwater pool, separate shallow kids’ pool, dining table for 14, fully equipped kitchen, gazebo, Wi-Fi, parking for five cars, baby cot Airbnb rating: 4.36 out of 5 from 219 reviews

This is a two-house setup on one fenced property, which suits extended families well. The main villa has five bedrooms over three floors, and a second single-level house adds two more, sleeping up to 16 guests in total.

The pool area is built with children in mind. Alongside the 5 x 9-metre saltwater pool, there’s a separate 2 x 3-metre shallow pool for little ones. Inside, one bedroom is set up for kids with a bunk bed and a play teepee, and a cot is available for babies.

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Jomtien Beach is nearby, and a fishing village about 200 metres away sells fresh crab, squid and prawns for the barbecue.

Pros:

Built for kids: A separate shallow pool, a children’s bedroom and a baby cot.

A separate shallow pool, a children’s bedroom and a baby cot. Two houses, one group: Seven bedrooms split across two buildings for a bit of breathing room.

Seven bedrooms split across two buildings for a bit of breathing room. Walk to the beach: Jomtien Beach and fresh seafood are both a short stroll away.

Facebook: Art Maldives BBQ Pattaya Villa | Airbnb | Booking

3. Veranda Resort Pattaya Na Jomtien

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Details:

Address: 211 Moo 1, Na Jomtien Soi 4, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20250 – Google Maps

211 Moo 1, Na Jomtien Soi 4, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20250 – Facilities: 3-Bedroom Pool Villas with private pools, fully equipped kitchens, covered outdoor dining, beachfront infinity pools with a kids’ zone, two restaurants, two bars, spa, fitness centre

3-Bedroom Pool Villas with private pools, fully equipped kitchens, covered outdoor dining, beachfront infinity pools with a kids’ zone, two restaurants, two bars, spa, fitness centre Hours: Front desk open 24 hours

Front desk open 24 hours Google rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars, from over 4,000 reviews (for the resort as a whole)

Veranda sits right on Na Jomtien Beach, a quieter stretch south of the main Jomtien strip. Its 3-Bedroom Pool Villas are residences run to hotel standard, so you get a house-sized space with resort service behind it.

Each villa covers 254 square metres and sleeps six adults across a king bedroom, a queen bedroom and a twin room, all with their own en-suite bathrooms. The open-plan living room has a dining table for six and a full kitchen, and glass doors open straight onto the private pool, sun loungers and a covered dining area.

Families get the run of the resort too. The marble infinity pools have a dedicated kids’ zone, and Skoop Beach Café is known for its gelato. Pattaya Floating Market is a couple of minutes’ drive away, and the resort can arrange airport transfers on request.

Pros:

Hotel service, villa space: Three en-suite bedrooms, a full kitchen and your own pool, backed by a five-star resort.

Three en-suite bedrooms, a full kitchen and your own pool, backed by a five-star resort. Beachfront setting: Directly on Na Jomtien Beach, away from the busier parts of Pattaya.

Directly on Na Jomtien Beach, away from the busier parts of Pattaya. Family facilities: Infinity pools with a kids’ zone, beach dining and on-site restaurants.

Website: Veranda Resort

4. Natural Villas Luxury 2, Na Jomtien

Details:

Address: 95 Soi 56/3, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chon Buri 20250 – Google Maps

95 Soi 56/3, Na Jomtien, Sattahip, Chon Buri 20250 – Facilities: Three en-suite bedrooms, private pool in a tropical garden, gate to the beach, covered rooftop terrace with BBQ, fully equipped kitchen, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, washer and dryer, secure parking for two cars

Three en-suite bedrooms, private pool in a tropical garden, gate to the beach, covered rooftop terrace with BBQ, fully equipped kitchen, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, washer and dryer, secure parking for two cars Hours: Check-in from 3pm, check-out by noon

Check-in from 3pm, check-out by noon Google rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Natural Villas Luxury 2 is a beachfront villa built in 2022, covering about 450 square metres, or 630 including its terraces. A private gate at the end of the garden opens straight onto Na Jomtien Beach, next to U Pattaya Hotel.

Each of the three bedrooms has its own en-suite bathroom, and the villa sleeps up to six. The master bedroom has a king bed and a balcony, and its bathroom has a freestanding bath and a double sink.

The living room has a leather sofa and garden views, and the kitchen is fully equipped with an island and dining table. Outside, there’s a sea view terrace and a covered rooftop terrace with a dining area, and the BBQ is free to use.

Sea of Love Restaurant and Sea Sand Sun Hotel are a five-minute walk along the beach, and central Pattaya is a 20 to 30 minute drive. The villa is pet friendly, and Natural Villas asks guests to share the number and weight of any dogs before confirming the booking.

Pros:

Direct beach access: A private garden gate opens onto Na Jomtien Beach.

A private garden gate opens onto Na Jomtien Beach. Pet friendly: Pets are welcome, with dogs needing a quick heads-up on numbers and weight.

Pets are welcome, with dogs needing a quick heads-up on numbers and weight. Premium build: Built in 2022 with high-end materials and an en-suite for every bedroom.

LINE @naturalvillas | Website: Natural Villas

5. PX Pool Villa Pattaya

Details:

Address: 17/14 Moo 7, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20150 – Google Maps

17/14 Moo 7, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20150 – Facilities: Seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, large swimming pool with jacuzzi and bar, pool slide, pool table room with a bar, karaoke, gourmet kitchen, outdoor Thai kitchen with BBQ grill, sundeck, free Wi-Fi, parking

Seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, large swimming pool with jacuzzi and bar, pool slide, pool table room with a bar, karaoke, gourmet kitchen, outdoor Thai kitchen with BBQ grill, sundeck, free Wi-Fi, parking Google rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

PX Pool Villa Pattaya is a riverside villa in Nong Prue, built around a large swimming pool with a jacuzzi and a bar. The owner describes it as a family getaway with luxury accommodation for 30-plus guests, available by the day, week or month.

The villa has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and each bedroom lists its own bathroom. The first bedroom sleeps eight across four king beds, and two of the bedrooms are private bungalows with water views.

Indoors, a pool table room with a bar doubles as the entertainment space, with karaoke, a stereo and screens for movies. A large gourmet kitchen handles international cooking, and a big outdoor Thai kitchen has its own BBQ grill.

Outside, there’s plenty of lounge space and a sundeck, plus a canal at the back of the property that’s good for fishing and boating. There’s parking for many cars.

Pros:

Space for big groups: Seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, with room for 30-plus guests.

Seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, with room for 30-plus guests. Built for socialising: A pool with a jacuzzi and a bar, a pool table room with a bar, and karaoke.

A pool with a jacuzzi and a bar, a pool table room with a bar, and karaoke. Riverside setting: A canal at the back of the property for fishing and boating.

Facebook: PX Pool Villa Pattaya

Choosing the right villa

The right villa depends on who’s travelling, since a themed party estate suits a milestone birthday while a beachfront house suits a smaller group that mostly wants the sea and a quiet pool.

If your trip lines up with the Pattaya fireworks festival held from November 27 to 28, 2026, book early; visitors staying overnight are advised to reserve accommodation ahead of the crowds.

Whichever you choose, ask what the quoted rate covers before paying a deposit and get the house rules in writing, particularly if the group is large or pets are coming along.