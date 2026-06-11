Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 11, 2026, 2:15 PM
89 4 minutes read
Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach | Thaiger
Photo by Zaonar Nyaninda from Pexels

For most visitors, the BTS Skytrain is the green line that glides over the traffic of Sukhumvit and Silom, dropping you at shopping malls and rooftop bars. But the network now stretches far beyond the city centre, running across three provinces and reaching deep into the suburbs in both directions. If you live in Bangkok or you are here long enough to explore properly, the BTS can take you places most tourists never think to go, all without taking a taxi.

Here is what the system looks like today, and what is worth getting off for at the far ends of the line.

The BTS runs 98 trains made up of 392 carriages across 60 stations, connecting Bangkok with Pathum Thani to the north and Samut Prakan to the south. There are two lines. The Sukhumvit Line, marked light green on the map, is the longest, running roughly 54 kilometres from Khu Khot in the north to Kheha in the south. The Silom Line, marked dark green, is shorter and runs from the National Stadium to Bang Wa. The two lines cross at Siam, the central interchange and the busiest station on the system.

During rush hour, trains arrive frequently, with a train roughly every 2.30 minutes on the Sukhumvit Line and every 3.45 minutes on the Silom Line, so you rarely wait long.

On this page:

Section (Click to jump) summary
Heading north towards Pathum Thani The northern BTS extension connects Bangkok to Pathum Thani, with useful stops for Chatuchak Market, Kasetsart University, MRT interchanges, and the Khu Khot Park & Ride.
Heading south towards Samut Prakan The southern extension offers easy access to attractions such as the Erawan Museum, Muang Boran, Bang Pu, and local areas of Samut Prakan beyond central Bangkok.
How to buy a BTS ticket Travellers can use single-journey tokens or a Rabbit Card, with fares ranging from 17 to 65 baht and English-language ticket machines available at all stations.

 

Heading north towards Pathum Thani

Khu Khot BTS station, the northern terminus connecting Bangkok to Pathum Thani province.
Khu Khot BTS station | Photo by Phoebus 28 from Wikipedia

The northern stretch of the Sukhumvit Line opened in December 2020 and pushes the network up through the top of Bangkok and into Pathum Thani province. A few stops are worth knowing.

Related Articles

Mo Chit is the gateway to the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the largest markets in the world, and connects to the MRT underground at Chatuchak Park. Further along, Kasetsart University station sits right by one of Thailand’s biggest universities, surrounded by cheap student eats and lively evening street food. Wat Phra Sri Mahathat is the interchange with the MRT Pink Line, which is handy if you are heading out towards Nonthaburi or the Min Buri side of the city.

The line ends at Khu Khot, which is the only BTS station located in Pathum Thani. It sits in the Lam Luk Ka area and has a large Park and Ride building, making it a useful entry point for anyone driving in from the northern suburbs who wants to leave the car and take the train into town.

Heading south towards Samut Prakan

Kheha station, the southern endpoint leading to the Ancient City, a vast outdoor museum.
Kheha BTS station | Photo by Thanapas.com from Wikipedia

The southern extension opened back in December 2018 and is the more rewarding direction for a day trip, because it leads to some of the area’s best-known attractions.

Samrong is the first major hub past Bang Na and a busy interchange point. A few stops on, Chang Erawan station drops you about 450 metres from the Erawan Museum, instantly recognisable thanks to the enormous three-headed elephant statue that towers 43 metres over the road. The interior is just as striking, with a spiral staircase and a serene shrine inside the body of the elephant.

Pak Nam station marks the old centre of Samut Prakan town, close to the riverside, the local clock tower, and the Samut Prakan Observation Tower. It is a glimpse of provincial Thai life just a short ride from the malls of Sukhumvit. Phraek Sa station has a Robinson Lifestyle shopping centre right outside, useful if you need a mall without the central Bangkok crowds.

The line terminates at Kheha, which is the jumping-off point for the Ancient City, known locally as Muang Boran. It is billed as one of the largest outdoor museums in the world, packed with replicas and restored versions of Thailand’s most important monuments spread across a huge landscaped park you can explore by bicycle. From Kheha, you can take a short taxi ride or look for the shuttle service to reach the entrance. The same southern end of the line also opens up Bang Pu, a seaside recreation area famous for the migratory seagulls that gather there in the cooler months.

How to buy a BTS ticket

single journey ticket
One type of BTS ticket machine you will encounter | Photo from Agoda.com

Single journey: Head to the ticketing machines near the entrance gates. Find your destination on the map, select it, and the fare will appear. Pay with cash (coins or banknotes). The machine gives you a small plastic token, which you tap to enter and insert to exit.

Rabbit Card: You can buy a Rabbit Card at any BTS service counter. It works like a travel card you top up in advance. Just tap in and tap out at every station. It saves time and earns you a small discount on fares.

Fares: Tickets start from 17 baht and go up to 65 baht depending on the distance.

Tips for first-timers: The BTS machines in Bangkok have an English option that you can see as the British flag next to a Thai flag on the screen. Have some small notes or coins ready before you queue. The machines take 1, 2, 5 and 10 baht coins and 20, 50 and 100 baht notes, but nothing larger, so a 500 or 1,000 baht note will not work.

The newer touchscreen machines also accept QR payment if you have a Thai bank account and mobile banking app, while a few older machines still take coins only. If you are stuck, the staff at the ticket counter can break a large note or sell you the ticket directly.

The fare map is displayed in both Thai and English at every station.

If you need extra help, the BTS organisation has a guide on how to use their machine on their webpage.

Latest Thailand News
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing return trip and document | Thaiger Bangkok News

18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing return trip and document

4 minutes ago
Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain&#8217;s suburban reach | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

24 minutes ago
Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing

45 minutes ago
American man caught for assault and property damage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

American man caught for assault and property damage in Chon Buri

50 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch in Thailand | Thaiger Hot News

FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch in Thailand

3 hours ago
Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya

3 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14)

3 hours ago
Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold

3 hours ago
Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war

4 hours ago
Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning | Thaiger Thailand News

Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning

4 hours ago
Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists

21 hours ago
Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure

21 hours ago
Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup

22 hours ago
Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck

23 hours ago
Xin Ke Yuan Steel reopens after SAO office collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Xin Ke Yuan Steel reopens after SAO office collapse in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Court to rule on Ratchaprasong bombing case, closing an 11-year wait for justice | Thaiger Hot News

Court to rule on Ratchaprasong bombing case, closing an 11-year wait for justice

24 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s best beaches for 2026, and when to visit each one | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand’s best beaches for 2026, and when to visit each one

24 hours ago
Soup at Udon Thani noodle shop leaves 13 hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Soup at Udon Thani noodle shop leaves 13 hospitalised

1 day ago
Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok

1 day ago
Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak

1 day ago
Ukrainian man arrested in nominee case after landing in Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian man arrested in nominee case after landing in Koh Samui

1 day ago
Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring | Thaiger Thailand News

Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring

1 day ago
Thai man rams car into motorcycle, kills girlfriend, innocent bystander | Thaiger Road deaths

Thai man rams car into motorcycle, kills girlfriend, innocent bystander

1 day ago
Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner | Thaiger Hot News

Briton, doctor killer used Thai boat driver as fake company owner

1 day ago
Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket&#8217;s Surin Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Naked foreign woman goes on rampage near Phuket’s Surin Beach

1 day ago
Bangkok TravelThailand TravelTravel Guides
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: June 11, 2026, 2:15 PM
89 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.