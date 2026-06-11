Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

For most visitors, the BTS Skytrain is the green line that glides over the traffic of Sukhumvit and Silom, dropping you at shopping malls and rooftop bars. But the network now stretches far beyond the city centre, running across three provinces and reaching deep into the suburbs in both directions. If you live in Bangkok or you are here long enough to explore properly, the BTS can take you places most tourists never think to go, all without taking a taxi.

Here is what the system looks like today, and what is worth getting off for at the far ends of the line.

The BTS runs 98 trains made up of 392 carriages across 60 stations, connecting Bangkok with Pathum Thani to the north and Samut Prakan to the south. There are two lines. The Sukhumvit Line, marked light green on the map, is the longest, running roughly 54 kilometres from Khu Khot in the north to Kheha in the south. The Silom Line, marked dark green, is shorter and runs from the National Stadium to Bang Wa. The two lines cross at Siam, the central interchange and the busiest station on the system.

During rush hour, trains arrive frequently, with a train roughly every 2.30 minutes on the Sukhumvit Line and every 3.45 minutes on the Silom Line, so you rarely wait long.

On this page:

Section (Click to jump) summary Heading north towards Pathum Thani The northern BTS extension connects Bangkok to Pathum Thani, with useful stops for Chatuchak Market, Kasetsart University, MRT interchanges, and the Khu Khot Park & Ride. Heading south towards Samut Prakan The southern extension offers easy access to attractions such as the Erawan Museum, Muang Boran, Bang Pu, and local areas of Samut Prakan beyond central Bangkok. How to buy a BTS ticket Travellers can use single-journey tokens or a Rabbit Card, with fares ranging from 17 to 65 baht and English-language ticket machines available at all stations.

Heading north towards Pathum Thani

The northern stretch of the Sukhumvit Line opened in December 2020 and pushes the network up through the top of Bangkok and into Pathum Thani province. A few stops are worth knowing.

Mo Chit is the gateway to the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the largest markets in the world, and connects to the MRT underground at Chatuchak Park. Further along, Kasetsart University station sits right by one of Thailand’s biggest universities, surrounded by cheap student eats and lively evening street food. Wat Phra Sri Mahathat is the interchange with the MRT Pink Line, which is handy if you are heading out towards Nonthaburi or the Min Buri side of the city.

The line ends at Khu Khot, which is the only BTS station located in Pathum Thani. It sits in the Lam Luk Ka area and has a large Park and Ride building, making it a useful entry point for anyone driving in from the northern suburbs who wants to leave the car and take the train into town.

Heading south towards Samut Prakan

The southern extension opened back in December 2018 and is the more rewarding direction for a day trip, because it leads to some of the area’s best-known attractions.

Samrong is the first major hub past Bang Na and a busy interchange point. A few stops on, Chang Erawan station drops you about 450 metres from the Erawan Museum, instantly recognisable thanks to the enormous three-headed elephant statue that towers 43 metres over the road. The interior is just as striking, with a spiral staircase and a serene shrine inside the body of the elephant.

Pak Nam station marks the old centre of Samut Prakan town, close to the riverside, the local clock tower, and the Samut Prakan Observation Tower. It is a glimpse of provincial Thai life just a short ride from the malls of Sukhumvit. Phraek Sa station has a Robinson Lifestyle shopping centre right outside, useful if you need a mall without the central Bangkok crowds.

The line terminates at Kheha, which is the jumping-off point for the Ancient City, known locally as Muang Boran. It is billed as one of the largest outdoor museums in the world, packed with replicas and restored versions of Thailand’s most important monuments spread across a huge landscaped park you can explore by bicycle. From Kheha, you can take a short taxi ride or look for the shuttle service to reach the entrance. The same southern end of the line also opens up Bang Pu, a seaside recreation area famous for the migratory seagulls that gather there in the cooler months.

How to buy a BTS ticket

Single journey: Head to the ticketing machines near the entrance gates. Find your destination on the map, select it, and the fare will appear. Pay with cash (coins or banknotes). The machine gives you a small plastic token, which you tap to enter and insert to exit.

Rabbit Card: You can buy a Rabbit Card at any BTS service counter. It works like a travel card you top up in advance. Just tap in and tap out at every station. It saves time and earns you a small discount on fares.

Fares: Tickets start from 17 baht and go up to 65 baht depending on the distance.

Tips for first-timers: The BTS machines in Bangkok have an English option that you can see as the British flag next to a Thai flag on the screen. Have some small notes or coins ready before you queue. The machines take 1, 2, 5 and 10 baht coins and 20, 50 and 100 baht notes, but nothing larger, so a 500 or 1,000 baht note will not work.

The newer touchscreen machines also accept QR payment if you have a Thai bank account and mobile banking app, while a few older machines still take coins only. If you are stuck, the staff at the ticket counter can break a large note or sell you the ticket directly.

The fare map is displayed in both Thai and English at every station.

If you need extra help, the BTS organisation has a guide on how to use their machine on their webpage.