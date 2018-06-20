Food Scene
World’s Top 50 Restaurants – Thailand scores in the top ten
PHOTO: Robb Report
European eating establishments have dominated this year’s Top 50 Restaurant list. The leading fine dining venues of 2018 were revealed at a ceremony in Bilbao, Spain.
This year, culinary masterminds from five continents gathered in the Spanish port city of Bilbao for an award ceremony to name the 50 best fine dining joints for 2018 and, most importantly, crown a champion.
For 2018, the top prize went to Italy’s Osteria Francescana and head chef Massimo Bottura, whose dazzling and sometimes surreal reworkings of classic Italian recipes saw him return to the top spot he first held in 2016.
While European eateries continued to dominate the awards, known as the Oscars of the fine dining world, all five continents were represented, with Bangkok’s Gaggan at five on the list and Lima’s Central at six.
Here is the Top Ten restaurants in the list…
1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) *best restaurant in Europe*
2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)
3. Mirazur (Menton, France)
4. Eleven Madison Park (New York City) *best restaurant in North America*
5. Gaggan (Bangkok) *best restaurant in Asia*
6. Central (Lima, Peru) *best restaurant in South America*
7. Maido (Lima, Peru)
8. Arpege (Paris, France)
9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)
10. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)
Read the rest of the story from CNN HERE.
- The Thaiger & The Nation
Food Scene
Mango Tree elevates Thai dining with the launch of flagship restaurant in Guangzhou
Leading Asian restaurant operator Mango Tree Worldwide has expanded its flagship brand in China with the opening of Mango Tree Guangzhou, a contemporary, design-led dining destination located in one of the world’s tallest buildings.
Created by Steve Leung, the award-winning Hong Kong-based architect and designer, Mango Tree Guangzhou features a rainforest and island themed interior, allowing diners to feel the true essence of Thailand.
Natural wood, tropical plants and rattan chairs are combined with a state-of-the-art lighting installation to create the impression that guests are dining in a Thai forest, under the blinking lights of a starry sky.
This enchanting effect is enhanced by the restaurant’s elevated setting. Perched seven floors above ground in the K11 Art Mall, which forms part of the 530 metre tall Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, diners are treated to spectacular city views.
In addition to the spacious restaurant area, a stylish bar is framed by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Guangzhou skyline, and a relaxing alfresco terrace features cosy sofas and lush greenery to create a tree house-like ambience, high above the city – with a DJ playing into the night. The launch DJ is Juli York from Ukraine playing a coterie of trip hop and Latin, Afro and Chicago house.
This exquisite design concept perfectly reflects the restaurant’s culinary style, which focuses on authentic Thai cuisine prepared and presented with contemporary flare and a cool, lifestyle vibe.
“We are delighted to unveil Mango Tree Guangzhou as our new flagship restaurant in China. With Steve Leung’s signature design and our contemporary style of Thai cuisine, I am confident that this drive us to new places and literally elevate our experience for Chinese diners to enjoy,” said Trevor MacKenzie, Mango Tree’s Global Managing Director.
“China is naturally a very important market for Mango Tree Worldwide. With more than nine million Chinese travellers now visiting Thailand every year, the country is developing a keen appetite for authentic Thai cuisine. We look forward to introducing our signature Mango Tree restaurant concept to diners in even more Chinese cities in future,” Mr MacKenzie added.
Mango Tree Guangzhou seats approximately 150 diners for all types of occasion, from large family groups to intimate couples’ meals and corporate business functions. Many of the tables are positioned next to panoramic windows, allowing diners to gaze out over the glittering city.
The menu at Mango Tree Guangzhou combines genuine Thai flavours and sophistication, using the finest and freshest ingredients. Chef Aphichat will take diners on a culinary journey to the four regions of Thailand – north, northeast, south and central – with signature dishes including yellow crab curry; tom yum goong (spicy and sour soup with prawns); and mango sticky rice with coconut milk. The bar has also introduced a number of special Thai cocktails, including a signature lemongrass mojito.
Mango Tree Guangzhou becomes the upscale brand’s second restaurant in Mainland China, joining the existing Mango Tree Qingdao. In total, Mango Tree Worldwide now operates a total of 64 outlets worldwide.
This impressive new restaurant also marks the latest successful project for designer Steve Leung, who has been responsible for major hospitality projects including Sing Yin at W Hong Kong, Yuan at Atlantis The Palm Dubai, and the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in London.
Mango Tree Guangzhou is expected to become extremely popular among local and international professionals, upmarket residents, high-spending tourists and more. The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.
Food Scene
Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 – on now.
The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is on now and celebrating its 19th year. It’s taking place at Sra Bua, Laem Samila, Songkhla until June 9, 2018.
The event is known for offering all kinds of seafood fresh off the boat, including fish, shrimp, crab, shellfish, squid and jellyfish, caught during the 12-day festival. There will be more than 100 seafood stalls, local Thai gastronomy demonstrations and local shops serving the fruits of the sea daily from 4pm – midnight.
Seafood is the highlight of the event, but Thai stars and entertainers are also set to shine bright. Live performances by Pinky Savika, Lamyai Hai Thongkam, Maleehuana, Mike Piromporn and others are expected to draw crowds. There are also local art performance and the Miss Samila 2018 Contest which is not to be missed.
The Songkhla Seafood Festival 2018 is hosted by Songkhla City Municipality and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and others. It intends to promote Thai gastronomy and food tourism in a city famed for the freshest seafood in the Kingdom.
This year, the festival is also positioned as a ‘Food Festival No Alcohol’ and Styrofoam-free event by ThaiHealth, making it both family and eco-friendly.
For information, contact the TAT Hat Yai Office:
TELEPHONE: 07423 1055; 07423 8518; 07424 3747
EMAIL: [email protected]
Food Scene
Mango Tree brings its ‘Isan’ Thai culinary culture to Kawasaki, Japan
Leading Asian restaurant operator Mango Tree Worldwide has launched a new Mango Tree Café in Japan, bringing authentic street food from Isan, the region of northeast Thailand, to diners in the bustling city of Kawasaki.
The new Mango Tree Café Kawasaki is located on the fourth floor of Lazona Kawasaki Plaza, a major shopping and lifestyle complex in the heart of the city. Kawasaki lies between Tokyo and Yokohama in the world’s busiest metropolitan area, with a population of over one million people in its own right.
The new casual restaurant will specialise in traditional dishes from Isan, including “som tam gai yang” – spicy papaya salad with grilled chicken. The classic ingredients of som tam are shredded papaya, green beans, tomatoes, garlic and peanuts, which are combined with red chilies, palm sugar, fish sauce and lime juice to create the perfect balance of spicy, sweet, salty and sour flavours. This light yet fiery salad is then served with grilled chicken (gai yang) for the ultimate combo meal.
Largely rural, the Isan region borders Laos, Cambodia and the Mekong River and is home to thousands of farms and ranches which grow much of Thailand’s fresh produce. With such an abundance of fresh produce available, Isan has developed a rich culinary culture and is now considered to be the culinary heart of Thailand. As part of its efforts to showcase Isan cuisine, Mango Tree Japan is now launching a book on Isan cooking in Japanese, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
“Som tam is one of the most popular dishes in Thailand, enjoyed by everyone – young and old, rich and poor. We are delighted to bring this wonderfully spicy treat to Japanese diners with the opening of this new Mango Tree Café, as we continued to expand our contemporary culinary concept across the country,” said Trevor MacKenzie, Mango Tree’s Global Managing Director.
“Located in a retail complex within the Greater Tokyo Area, Mango Tree Café Kawasaki will benefit from significant footfall. We fully expect this restaurant and its authentic Isan menu to strike a chord with local diners, and I look forward to introducing Mango Tree Cafés to even more parts of Japan in future,” he added.
In addition to som tam, the menu at Mango Tree Café Kawasaki will feature a range of other traditional Isan dishes, including “larb” (spicy minced pork with Thai herbs), Isan sausage and the Lazona Special Plate – an assortment of Isan favourites including gapao, green curry, vegetable salad, a fried egg, noodle soup and a friend egg.
Diners can also enjoy a selection of light bites and classic Thai dishes, such as “pad Thai” (stir-fried noodles) and “gaeng kiew whan” (Thai green curry), while lunchtime specials include “pad gapao” (spicy stir-fried minced chicken or pork on rice, topped with a fried egg) and “tom yum goong” (spicy and sour prawn soup).
Bright, stylish and modern, with a full bar service, Mango Tree Café Kawasaki can seat up to 60 diners. It is expected to be frequented by a wide range of diners, including young people, families and couples. Its setting within Lazona Kawasaki Plaza will also bring Thai cuisine to many new customers, including office workers seeking a light lunchtime treat.
Thai cuisine is hugely popular in Japan and Mango Tree Worldwide has identified the country as one of its key focus markets. At present there are 20 Mango Tree restaurants in Japan, 11 of which are Mango Tree Cafés.
With Japan’s appetite for authentic Thai food showing no signs of abating, more Mango Tree Cafés are expected to open in future, bringing som tam and other delectable delicacies to an increasing number of diners all across the country.
Krabi bridge washed away in heavy rain
Death penalty for child rape cases in Myanmar voted down
Khon Kaen: 5 year old girl dies after being left in a locked pick-up
Measures to control the use of herbicides being developed
Dead dolphin washed ashore at Surin Beach
World’s Top 50 Restaurants – Thailand scores in the top ten
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Missing Ranong woman found after Saturday’s flash floods
Monkey update: Rassada locals say returned monkeys happy to be home
Nakhon Ratchasima: Ten injured in Korat bus crash
Pattani: Suspected insurgent shot by southern troops
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
French expat rescued off Phuket, jet-ski and parasail ban remains in force today
Hua Hin: Bomb squad called in to check suspected grenade
Pattaya: How police tracked down Aussie ‘boat orgy’ operator
Thaiger World Cup wall chart – print it out, pin it up, fill it in
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
Bangkok: First execution in Thailand in nine years
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Six arrested in Phuket drug shakekdown
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
Phuket Governor warns of heavy rains and possible flooding
Two charged over Chinese tourist assault
Controlled use of kratom and marijuana to be decriminalised
Phuket storm tears down trees and power poles
Is a fresh crackdown on alcohol-related sales and businesses on the way?
Chinese tour bus crash on Kata hill
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Bangkok: 30 sex offenders nabbed at Thai airports since the start of 2018
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 14, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 13, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 12, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 11
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Foreign embassies pass on their best wishes for Thailand’s Songkran
Phuket’s Best Burger Competition 2018 – The Winner
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge – Episode 5
Trending
-
Thai News1 week ago
ตารางการแข่งขันฟุตบอลโลก 2018
-
National1 week ago
Thaiger World Cup wall chart – print it out, pin it up, fill it in
-
National1 week ago
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
-
Business6 days ago
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
-
News Desk1 day ago
Bangkok: First execution in Thailand in nine years
-
News4 days ago
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News1 week ago
Six arrested in Phuket drug shakekdown
-
News2 days ago
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
You must be logged in to post a comment Login