Why does rain make you tired during Thailand’s rainy season?

There is a very specific kind of tiredness that shows up during Thailand’s rainy season. You are not ill, and you may have slept perfectly well, but the sky is grey, your shoes are damp, Bangkok traffic is barely moving, and somehow it is only 2pm.

If you have ever wondered why rain makes you tired, there is some science behind the feeling. Rainy-season tiredness is not a recognised medical condition, and research does not show that rainfall itself directly drains your energy. What rainy weather can do is change several things around you at once, including daylight exposure, sleep, movement, mood and the amount of effort an ordinary day seems to require.

Why does rain make you tired?

The answer is probably not one neat biological switch. Light is one part of it. Environmental light helps regulate our sleep-wake timing and alertness, while long wet spells can mean spending much more of the day indoors.

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A small study of office workers found that those with more daylight exposure reported better sleep quality and showed more favourable activity and sleep patterns than workers in windowless environments. That does not mean one grey afternoon makes you sleepy, but weeks spent moving from home to covered transport to an office and back can change how much daylight you actually get.

Mood matters too. A large PLOS ONE study analysing more than 3.5 billion Facebook and Twitter posts found that precipitation, humidity and cloud cover were associated with less positive expressions of sentiment. Another study into weather and mood, however, found considerable differences between individuals, which helps explain why three rainy days can flatten one person’s mood while someone else barely notices.

Rain changes how much you move

One of the strongest explanations for feeling tired during rainy season is also the least mysterious. When the weather turns unpleasant, people often move less.

Studies measuring people’s steps have found links between rainfall and lower levels of physical activity, although the size of the effect varies from person to person. In Thailand, that can mean skipping the walk to lunch, cancelling an evening plan, ordering food instead of going out or spending another afternoon waiting for the rain to ease.

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None of those decisions feels particularly important on its own. Put them together for a few weeks, though, and rainy-weather tiredness can start to feel like part of the season.

Bangkok adds another layer. A wet commute can mean slower roads, longer waits, umbrellas, puddles and the constant calculation of whether you can make it somewhere before the next downpour. A day does not have to be physically demanding to feel exhausting. Sometimes it is simply more inconvenient.

Why sleep might not feel like enough

Rain at night can sound relaxing, right up until thunder, warm air and an air-con setting that never seems quite right join in.

The stronger research here is actually about temperature rather than rain. A 2022 study using more than 7 million sleep records across 68 countries found that warmer night-time temperatures were associated with shorter sleep, largely because people fell asleep later.

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That matters in Thailand because the wet season does not necessarily mean a cool season. A rainy night can still be warm and uncomfortable, so feeling tired when it rains may have as much to do with your sleeping conditions as the rainfall outside.

It is a better explanation than assuming humidity or grey skies automatically make everyone sleepy. There is no single rainy-season switch that suddenly tells your body it needs a nap.

How to stop rainy days turning into rainy weeks

You do not need to treat Thailand’s rainy season like an illness. It makes more sense to protect the parts of your normal routine that the weather tends to disrupt.

Get some daylight when you can, even if the sky is cloudy. If rain removes your usual walking, replace some of that movement indoors or under cover. Try not to automatically cancel every plan because the forecast looks miserable, and pay attention to whether warm nights or an uncomfortable room are getting in the way of proper sleep.

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For Bangkok commuters, allowing more travel time or choosing rail when practical can also remove some unnecessary frustration. The aim is not to beat the rain. It is to stop one wet afternoon becoming a week of barely moving, staying indoors and feeling increasingly sluggish.

When it might not be the rain

Feeling a little slower through a stretch of grey days is one thing. Persistent or unusually severe tiredness, particularly when you also feel clearly unwell, should not automatically be blamed on Thailand’s rainy season.

So why does rain make you tired? Probably because the weather quietly changes more of your day than you realise. Less daylight, less movement, awkward sleep, cancelled plans and frustrating commutes can all add up.

Sometimes you are not lazy. Sometimes Thailand’s wet season has simply made everything take a little more effort.