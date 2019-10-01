Hair loss. Is there a real solution? | The Thaiger

Well-Being
Hair loss. Is there a real solution?
ADVERTORIAL
You can wash your hair with the latest German shampoos, you can increase your vitamin and supplement intake, you can do some creative combing. But none of this will prevent the gradual retreat of your hairline or the ever-increasing circumference of that bald-patch at the back of your head.
Genetics are genetics. If your Dad’s balding, your uncles are balding and a few other close male relatives are getting a bit shiny on top, the writings on the wall. There’s simply little you can do to prevent the inevitable. Up to now…
For most us, we just accept our fate and concentrate on the more important things in life – but maybe we’re the guys who stopped caring after we got married. What about those who aren’t married or don’t even have a partner? Or maybe we really like our hair!
All is not lost, with the advances in hair transplant technology, you can join the ever-increasing list of A-listers who thought their hair transplants went unnoticed.
In the UK, everyone knows about Wayne Rooney and the short-lived effects of his £7,500 (290,000 baht) transplant back in 2011. Elon? Hello! Well fast forward eight years and we’re living in the world of discrete Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Transplants.
At a very basic level, individual hair follicles are extracted from a donor area and directly inserted into the balding area, leaving no scarring. Up to 3,000 grafts can be transferred across in just a matter of hours, and the recovery takes just a few days.
If you’d ever considered doing something about your apparent hair loss but you didn’t want people to pass comment, well take it from Matthew McConaughey or Elon Musk, no one cares. Lock yourself away for a week or just wear a hat! If it’s the cost putting you off, then look no further, MyMediTravel has an exclusive offer of up to 3,000 grafts for just 95,000 baht in Bangkok, for a limited time only (that’s right, a third of what Wayne Rooney paid).
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Well-Being
Fire up the barbecue – red meat’s ok. New study.
Cutting back on red meat is standard medical advice to prevent cancer and heart disease over recent decades. But a review of dozens of studies now concludes that the potential risk is low and evidence “uncertain”.
In new guidelines published yesterday in the “Annals of Internal Medicine”, a panel of researchers from seven countries suggested that “adults continue current unprocessed red meat consumption.” The advice – immediately drawing a sharp reaction from other experts – added that adults should also “continue current processed meat consumption.”
The research, published in the journal edited by the American College of Physicians, analysed multiple studies that, taken together, showed reducing red meat consumption by three servings per week could lower cancer mortality by seven deaths per 1,000 people. Researchers said any such decline was modest and that they had found only a “low” degree of certainty about the statistic.
They added that the quality of evidence linking processed meat with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes was “very low.”
“There are very small risk reductions in cancer, heart disease and diabetes, however the evidence is uncertain,” Bradley Johnston, an epidemiology professor at Canada’s Dalhousie University and director of the NutriRECS group that put together the guidelines, told AFP.
“So there may be a reduction, or there may not be. People need to make their own decisions. We are giving them the best estimate of the truth.”
Steaks, sausages back on menu?
The researchers said they want to change the “old school” approach of giving general nutritional recommendations, and to bring more focus on evidence of individual benefit.
“People should look at this and hopefully make more well-informed personal choices, rather than being told what to do by authoritative organisations.”
But eating less red meat and processed meat has been a cornerstone of dietary guidance for decades in many countries and from leading health groups. The World Health Organisation International Agency for Research on Cancer says that processed meat is carcinogenic, while red meat is “probably carcinogenic.”
In response to the latest guidelines, the World Cancer Research Fund said it would not change its advice.
“We maintain our confidence in the rigorous research conducted for 30 years,” said its director of research, Giota Mitrou.
Many in the nutrition community also disagree with the assessments in the report.
“Their recommendations are really irresponsible,” says Dr. Frank Hu, chair of the nutrition department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and co-author of a recent BMJ study that linked eating red and processed meat to higher mortality risk.
Marji McCullough, epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, said the researchers had taken into account people’s personal values and preferences.
“It’s kind of like saying: ‘we know helmets can save lives, but some people still prefer the feeling of the wind in their hair when they ride bikes. And let’s face it, most people won’t crash’,” she said.
“But everyone agrees you should wear a helmet.”
Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, said the lack of hard scientific evidence meant there were few clear answers.
“Depressingly, all this tends to indicate that after all these years and all these millions of research participants, we still don’t know much,” he said.
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Thailand
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
“Skin creams containing banned ingredients are very dangerous and could seriously damage your health, scar you for life and even kill you, so they should be avoided at all costs.” – LGA report.
The UK’s Local Government Association claims that skin-whitening creams can be as “toxic as paint strippers” and should be “avoided at all costs.”
The skin creams are popular in Asia Pacific countries like China, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand.
The creams “act like paint stripper and increase the risk of cancer,” claims the LGA.
The association, representing councils in England and Wales, says that criminals were exploiting a boom in the skin-whitening cream market, predicted to almost double in the next 10 years.
CNN reports that many skin-whitening products are banned in the UK due to harmful ingredients but recent seizures of banned products indicate they are “still being sold in a booming industry”.
Whilst many caucasians flock to tropical islands and sunny destinations to get their annual sun-tan and even purchase fake-tan creams to make them ‘darker’, the opposite is the case in many Asian countries where the pale skin is seen as ‘beautiful’. Many Asian cultures perceive a darker skin as that of poorer workers – farmers and people working outside.
Most of those products include the banned ingredient hydroquinon – a bleaching agent which is “the biological equivalent of paint stripper,” according to the LGA statement. It essentially removes the top layer of skin, increasing cancer risk and potentially causing liver and kidney damage.
Read about Stephanie’s toxic love affair with skin whitening creams HERE.
Mercury, another banned ingredient, can cause reduced resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, liver damage, anxiety, depression or psychosis, according to the World Health Organisation. Skin-whitening creams with natural or non-harmful ingredients are still sold legally but they are often expensive, driving up the demand for cheap and dangerous banned products.
To this day, most countries in Asia still have an unhealthy, consuming obsession with white skin. Skin-lightening products, from creams, soaps, and lotions, are commonplace on bedside tables and bathroom counters, despite reports finding that many of them contain toxic amounts of mercury.
The illegal creams and products are often sold at local markets, according to the LGA report, but end up on shelves at cosmetics stores and pharmacies as well.
Globally, the demand for whiteners is climbing, projected to reach US$31.2 billion by 2024, especially in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, according to market intelligence firm Global Industry Analysts.
The Asia-Pacific market is the most lucrative region, making up more than half of the global market – an estimated US$7.5 billion, out of a global $13.3 billion, according to Future Market Insights.
A 2017 study found that more than half of survey respondents in India had tried skin whiteners.
Read the LGA report HERE.
SOURCE: CNN
Thailand
Land of teenage tears – tackling Thailand’s youth depression and suicide
Thailand had the highest suicide rates in ASEAN, according to a recent study conducted by the World Health Organisation. The WHO ranked Thailand 32nd worldwide in its annual suicide rate report which came out earlier this month. The report indicated around 10,000 deaths by suicide per year, much higher than other ASEAN countries.
Many of the deaths are Thailand’s younger population.
The focus of this report is on Thailand’s youth – how they are being affected with depression, some of the possible causes, and campaigns like the #BTSLoveMyself campaign launched in conjunction between UNICEF and pop group BTS.
A few years back, Somrak Chuwanichawong from Bangkok’s Srithanya Hospital presented her research on depression, suicide and public health in Thailand. Her report noted the increased number of suicides in recent years could be attributed to personal depression. Somrak said at the time that depression can have many causes, but when combined with mental imbalances, can lead to suicide when left untreated.
Then in December 2017, Thailand’s Department of Mental Health director general Boonruang Trairuangworawat claimed that an estimated one million Thai teenagers suffer some sort of clinical depression, many untreated. On top of that Boonraung said that two million more are at risk, making an upward of three million among a population of eight million teens in Thailand.
Three months ago the current DMH director general Kiattibhoom Vongrachit released another report showing that Thailand’s youth now have an increased risk of depression and suicide. In the first six months of 2019, 40,635 calls were made to DMH’s hotline; 13,658 of the calls were from children and young people aged between 11 – 25 years of age.
This is around a 20% rise in the rate of calls made during 2018.
According to a report from Google and Temasek towards the end of last year, the Southeast Asian region is poised to reach 480 million internet users by 2020, with smartphones users making up roughly 90% of this number.
But more than this, the report also found that on average, consumers in Southeast Asia spend 3.6 hours per day on mobile internet. Thais though spend 4.2 hours per day on mobile internet. For context, consumers in the US spend an average of just two hours per day on mobile internet.
Statistics from the ‘We Are Social’s 2018’ report also show that Thailand’s social media penetration is strong. According to the report, out of a population of 69.1 million, 57 million are internet users, 51 million are active social media users, 55.6 million are unique mobile users, and 46 million are active mobile social media users.
Thailand’s public health minister Somchai Chakkraband, speaking at an international symposium, said that becoming hooked on social media for many hours each day heightens the risk of depression. It was also reported at the same symposium that 800,000 people had called the DMH with many parents saying they have trouble communicating with children who they say are “addicted to social media”.
Experts agree that overuse of social media could be a cause of depression and youth could be most susceptible to such a side effect.
On September 10, the WHO, in collaboration with global partners, launched a “40 seconds of action” campaign, which will culminate on World Mental Health Day on October 10. This year’s theme is suicide prevention.
Just coming to the end of a two year campaign, the ‘Love Myself’ campaign is a UN-sponsored anti-violence/anti-suicide campaign spearheaded by South Korean pop group BTS in partnership with the Korean and Japan Committee for UNICEF.
The campaign idea was introduced by the group as a sponsorship to #ENDviolence, a UNICEF global campaign aimed at the protection of young people so they can live without the fear of violence, and promotes the hashtag #BTSLoveMyself, which asks fans and supporters to post self-loving photos with the hashtag to different social media platforms.
The band is hugely popular in Thailand and the campaign is being followed by local authorities as a template for future outreach campaigns to Thai teenagers.
Compounding the lack of support for youth in general, is non-existent support for LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, intersex) youth. There are only two support groups in Chiang Mai City for gay men, and no support groups for lesbian women. There is also very little to no support for street youth and none for refugee youth, who cannot legally get a diploma or work in Thailand. With a lack of structure in their lives, some Thai youth have turned to gangs and violence as a source of community, expression and/or survival.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The ASEAN Post | Wikipedia | love-myself.org
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
What goes up must come down – the battle of the baht
Sexual harassment is rife in Thailand – survey
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Foreign companies looking to relocate factories in Vietnam
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Dengue fever in Thailand: 3 dead in Bangkok since January 2019
Mother guilty of accidentally killing 18 day old baby boy
Four bodies recovered, two missing after bridge collapse in Taiwan – VIDEO
Two army units now under direct control of Thai King
Draft bill to inspect e-bank transfers over 50,000 baht
Smog continues to blanket Bangkok and surround provinces
Mah Songs parade through Phuket Town exciting tourists and locals
18 foreign companies receive licences to operate in Thailand – September
Thai state railway board members resign, effective immediately
Thomas Cook customers may have to wait 2 month for refunds
Hair loss. Is there a real solution?
Stop growing marijuana without our permission, warns Thai narcotics board
Missing baby found dead in central Thailand home
Fire up the barbecue – red meat’s ok. New study.
Solving Thailand’s smoke haze problems. “Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks.”
King cobra pops up at Korat night market
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
- Expats4 days ago
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
- Thailand3 days ago
Renting a motorbike in Thailand? Have a valid license.
- North East2 days ago
“Richest man in Khon Kaen” in stand-off with police
- World3 days ago
Boris Johnson could be forced to step down as British PM
- Thailand2 days ago
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
- Politics3 days ago
Thanathorn dares Prawit to have a face-to-face meeting over NY protests
- Air Pollution1 day ago
Indonesia’s burning issue – controlling the palm oil giants