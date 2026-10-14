Artwork telling a story of time and memory wins 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand)

UOB Thailand has announced Weerapong Sansomporn as the winner of the 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand) for his work Memories From the Forest, a piece crafted from woven copper wire on black velvet fabric.

Drawing inspiration from tree rings, cracks, gaps and weathered surfaces, the artwork reflects the traces of growth, loss and time embedded in nature. Through the intricate weaving of copper wire on velvet, a typically rigid industrial material is transformed into a delicate and organic surface. The repetitive handwoven process serves as a metaphor for the passage of time and the cycles of emergence, existence and disappearance.

Richard Maloney, president and chief executive of UOB Thailand, said, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr Weerapong on winning the 2026 UOB Painting of the Year Award (Thailand). Through Memories From the Forest, he reminds us that while everything in nature is subject to change, its traces endure through memory and experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The work demonstrates remarkable technical mastery while offering a profound reflection on time, transformation and our connection with the natural world. At UOB, we believe that art has the power to move hearts, challenge perspectives and inspire meaningful conversations. Our longstanding commitment to the arts reflects our belief that creativity is not only a form of expression, but also a force for connection, cultural understanding and social progress.”

Rather than depicting a single tree, Memories From the Forest brings together traces of nature that remain rooted in memory, even as landscapes evolve. Through forms reminiscent of tree rings and weathered wood, the work explores memory as both enduring and fragile, preserving traces of places, experiences and lives amid constant change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weerapong is awarded a cash prize of 750,000 baht. His artwork will represent Thailand at the UOB Southeast Asian Painting of the Year Award 2026, where it will compete against winning works from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. He will also compete for a UOB-sponsored art residency programme at Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, alongside the other four country winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

On receiving the award, Weerapong said, “I wanted to capture how nature preserves its history through growth, scars and transformation. The woven copper wire on velvet reflects both the resilience and fragility of memory, while the gaps within the work represent moments that are remembered, forgotten or transformed over time.

“As landscapes continue to change, I hope the artwork reminds viewers that while physical environments may evolve, the memories and stories they leave behind can endure. I am truly grateful and honoured to receive the 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand) award.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 UOB Painting of the Year competition in Thailand was judged by a panel including:

Amrit Chusuwan, Thailand National Artist in Visual Arts (Painting-Mixed Media) in 2020; consultant, Songkhla Old Town Foundation; and member and secretary, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre Foundation Committee

Panya Vijinthanasarn, Thailand National Artist in Visual Arts (Painting) in 2014

Dr Rémy Jarry, curator, lecturer and writer

The judges praised Weerapong’s innovative use of materials and symbolism, saying the work combines technical excellence with a thoughtful exploration of memory, impermanence and humanity’s relationship with nature.

Emerging Artist Category

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Emerging Artist Category, Watcharaphong Seethiang was named the 2026 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Thailand) for his work Life is Impermanent, but Death is Certain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created during a period of personal grief and reflection, the artwork draws inspiration from Buddhist contemplation of the body and the practice of maranasati, or mindfulness of death. Through traditional techniques and symbolic imagery, the work explores the transient nature of life and invites viewers to reflect on the value of existence within the natural cycle through which all things arise, change and pass away.

Watcharaphong said, “This work emerged from a period of grief and reflection on the impermanence of life. Inspired by Buddhist contemplation and the practice of maranasati, or mindfulness of death, I wanted to explore the fragile yet precious nature of our existence.

“Through this painting, I hope to encourage viewers to pause, appreciate the gift of being alive, and reflect on the natural cycle through which all things arise, change and pass away. I am deeply honoured to be named the 2026 Most Promising Artist of the Year (Thailand).”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand) winners’ showcase

The winning artworks from both the Established and Emerging Artist Categories will be exhibited at three locations. Admission is free.

Location Duration art bangkok 2026

5th Floor, Siam Paragon 7 to 11 October 2026 The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC)

5th Floor 20 October to 1 November 2026 UOB Plaza Bangkok

Lobby 2 November to 31 December 2026

The UOB Painting of the Year competition is the bank’s flagship art programme, launched in 1982 to uncover and nurture artistic talent across Southeast Asia. The bank describes it as the longest-running annual art competition in Singapore and one of the most recognised in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners of the 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand) competition

Award Winner Age Artwork title Cash prize (Baht) Established Artist Category UOB Painting of the Year Award Weerapong Sansomporn 38 Memories from the Forest 750,000 Gold Award Pratchaya Charoensook 29 Traces of Humanity 300,000 Silver Award Yerrinda Keawsuwan 33 Bond of Friendship 03 240,000 Bronze Award Jamilah Haji 36 Nikah Kahwin 150,000 Emerging Artist Category Most Promising Artist of the Year Award Watcharaphong Seethiang 23 Life Is Impermanent, but Death Is Certain 125,000 Gold Award Prakasit Phuangphairot 36 New World Order 90,000 Silver Award Phannita Panprayad 22 Sediment 60,000 Bronze Award Thichanon Hongprasert 23 Beneath the Haze of Change 45,000

Press Release