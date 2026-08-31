UOB says that young Thai artists need stronger pathways from passion to profession

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 31, 2026, 11:25 AM
3 minutes read
UOB says that young Thai artists need stronger pathways from passion to profession | Thaiger

Young Thai artists need more than creative talent to build sustainable careers, according to UOB Thailand, which hosted UOB Art Talk 2026 in Bangkok to explore how emerging artists can turn passion into long-term professions.

Held at the Auditorium on the fifth floor of UOB Plaza Bangkok, the event brought together leading Thai artists, creative industry practitioners, and policymakers under the theme Artful Connection: From Passion to Profession.

The discussion focused on the practical realities of building a career in the arts, from developing a distinctive artistic identity and gaining public recognition to navigating commercial opportunities while staying true to creative values.

Dhornratana Olanhankij emphasized the need for pathways from passion to professional art careers.

Dhornratana Olanhankij, country head of brand, media and communications at UOB Thailand, said Thailand has many young artists with strong creative potential, but talent alone does not always lead to a sustainable career.

“We hope UOB Art Talk provides a platform where emerging artists can learn from experienced practitioners, connect with people across the creative ecosystem and discover opportunities that help them build careers with confidence over the long term.”

The discussion featured National Artist Panya Vijinthanasarn, contemporary artist Pannaphan Yodmanee, the first Thai winner of UOB Painting of the Year, internationally recognised street artist Patcharapol Tangruen, known as Alex Face, Vip Buraphadeja, founder and editor-in-chief of Happening Magazine, and Ranee Itarat, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Culture.

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Panya said artistic success is rarely the result of talent alone. It is shaped by years of discipline, continuous learning, and openness to new experiences.

He encouraged emerging artists to draw inspiration from everyday life, communities, and public spaces, noting that authentic experiences can help artists create work that resonates more deeply with audiences.

Once artists develop a clear identity, the next step is creating opportunities for their work to be seen.

Pannaphan, a contemporary artist and the first winner of UOB Painting of the Year Thailand in 2010, reflected on her own career journey. Her work has been exhibited extensively in Thailand and abroad, including the From the Origin to the Future exhibition at the Naoshima New Museum of Art in Japan.

Panel discussion at UOB Art Talk 2026 featured prominent Thai artists sharing insights on artistic careers.

She said passion is the starting point, but sustainable careers are built through consistent practice, continuous artistic development, and platforms that allow artists to present their work, expand professional networks, and reach new audiences.

The panel also noted that an artist’s growth should not be measured only by recognition.

Alex Face said art can create dialogue, connect diverse experiences, and encourage people to look at issues around them from new perspectives.

By listening to audiences and continuing to develop their thinking, artists can extend the impact of their work beyond the artwork itself to communities and society more broadly.

The discussion also addressed how artists can transform their work into professional opportunities.

Vip said opportunities for artists today are no longer limited to galleries. They also include online platforms, art markets, brand collaborations, product design, and intellectual property development.

As a result, success can take many forms and is supported by a clear artistic identity, an understanding of audiences, and the ability to recognise new opportunities.

Ranee highlighted the role of the public sector in supporting Thai artists and said Thai artists have strong potential to compete internationally.

UOB says that young Thai artists need stronger pathways from passion to profession | News by Thaiger
From left: Vip Buraphadeja, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Happening Magazine; Dhornratana Olanhankij, Country Head of Brand, Media and Communications, UOB Thailand; Ranee Itarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture; Panya Vijinthanasarn, National Artist; Pannaphan Yodmanee, Contemporary Artist; and Alex Face (Patcharapol Tangruen), International Street Artist.

However, turning talent into a sustainable career requires stronger connections between knowledge resources, exhibition platforms, professional networks, and commercial opportunities.

Collaboration among government agencies, private-sector organisations, educational institutions, and the creative community is important in helping artists access markets, generate income from their work, and achieve long-term growth rather than one-off opportunities.

Now in its fifth edition, UOB Art Talk 2026 forms part of UOB’s ongoing commitment to supporting Thailand’s art ecosystem.

The event complements the UOB Painting of the Year competition, which has been held in Thailand for 17 years and has received entries from more than 6,000 Thai artists.

Together, the initiatives aim to give artists opportunities to showcase their talent, connect with the wider creative community, and expand opportunities in Thailand and across the region.

Visit the website for updates on UOB art news, activities, and programmes.

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