The mystery of Myanmar’s missing airlines

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Thailand steps up its game with new smartphones introduced to compete offerings from some of the Chinese companies as well as Samsung and Apple. Sony have announced the new XZ2 Premium, which has one of the most remarkable cameras ever integrated into a smartphone.

The new phone boasts the world’s highest ISO 12800 sensitivity for video recording in a smartphone, as well as ultra-high sensitivity of 51200 for photos, enabling ultra-low-light capture previously only seen in interchangeable lens cameras (and with a bright live view-finder). It’s all thanks to the new dual sensor system in the Motion Eye™ Dual camera and AUBE™ fusion image signal processor which captures more than the human eye can see.

XZ2 Premium you can also film like the pros using its 4K HDR Movie recording and play it back in the palm of the hand on the 4K HDR display, showcasing favourite moments in crystal-clear detail and eye-popping colour and contrast. It’s the only smartphone to bring true professional camera quality plus a premium entertainment experience, all powered by the ultimate in processing power with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845.

Satoshi Mekata, General Manager for Mobile Sales Division, Sony Thailand says, “We have taken a bold direction with the latest technology integrated into the camera of the new XZ2 Premium, for high sensitivity performance under all conditions. Under our concept of Camera to the Extreme, we are pleased to announce this is the world’s first ever smartphone to feature the new Motion Eye™ Dual camera working in harmony with AUBE™ technology, and together they ensure premium quality and crystal-clear detail”.

Unprecedented camera capabilities

XZ2 Premium is the first ever smartphone to feature the new Motion Eye™ Dual camera, consisting of a black and white sensor for capturing clear contrast and the colour image sensor for accurate colouring in. Detail from both sensors is then processed by the AUBE™ fusion image signal processor in real time, enabling video recording with the highest ISO12800 sensitivity ever in a smartphone as well as ultra-sensitive performance of ISO51200 for photos. Its sensitivity with clean, noise-less images was previously only possible in interchangeable lens cameras.

With the Motion Eye™ Dual camera you can also express your artistic side – select Bokeh and see your shooting subject stand out from a defocused background. You can take timeless photos in monochrome with a smooth gradation between black and white. Its low light capability, as well as artistic effects, are available with a live view-finder for an accurate reflection of your shooting subject.

Motion Eye™ Dual camera also brings more professional features such as 4K HDR Movie recording so you can capture reality in incredible detail and true-to-life colour. You can record 960fps Super-slow-motion in HD or Full HD to make the most dramatic videos from passing moments with a state-of-the-art memory-stacked image sensor. XZ2 Premium also offers one of the best front-facing cameras on a smartphone, with its 13MP, 1/3.06” low-light sensor and display flash, you’ll get outstanding selfies in any light.

Immersive viewing

Xperia XZ2 Premium has the ultimate display for a premium viewing experience with a huge spec consisting of 5.8” 4K HDR that’s 11% larger and 30% brighter than our previous 4K HDR display, so you can immerse yourself in your favourite movies and content in crystal-clear detail and eye-popping colour. Thanks to this display you can enjoy your very own 4K HDR content as it’s the only smartphone capable of both creating and viewing 4K HDR. Plus whether you’re watching a big blockbuster or a video on YouTube, XZ2 Premium uses Sony’s BRAVIA® TV technology, X-Reality™ for mobile to up-convert content to near High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more cinematic contrast, colour and clarity.

Not only can you see your movies with powerful realism, you can even feel them thanks to Sony’s brand new Dynamic Vibration System. The system analyses audio data and lets you feel the action in your hands, bringing movies, games and videos to life. XZ2 Premium creates a cinema-like audio effect when you’re sharing your favourite videos with your friends thanks to its powerful front facing stereo speakers. Featuring S-Force Front Surround, they’re our loudest Xperia speakers ever. Plus Sony’s audio expertise as always enables sound enhancing technologies for Xperia such Hi-res Audio, DSHEE HX and LDAC.

Sophisticated design

XZ2 Premium’s cutting-edge technology is packed into a fluid and elegant design. It has a 3D glass surface which surrounds the exterior, creating a seamless finish that’s comfortable to hold and easy to carry. With an exclusive glass and metal finish, it not only looks beautiful with a premium feel but is designed to be durable thanks to Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both sides. Certified IP65/IP68, XZ2 Premium is also designed to withstand splashes and spills. It will be available in one contemporary colour finish, Chrome Black.

Ultimate Performance to the Extreme

Enjoy industry-leading performance with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform, and with X20 LTE you get immersive user experiences at lightning-fast connection speeds (up to 1.2Gbps) with the second generation Gigabit LTE solution. For additional speed and efficiency XZ2 Premium has 6GB RAM.

XZ2 Premium is built to keep you going all day with its high capacity 3540mAh battery and Xperia’s useful battery features such as Smart Stamina and STAMINA mode. Plus Battery Care and Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology help the battery stay healthy to give you a longer battery lifespan. Qi charging is enabled to power up effortlessly and works with the new wireless charging dock (WCH20) and other compatible Qi chargers.

Availability

XZ2 Premium is available for pre booking from August 10-19, 2018 and it will be available in the Thai market from August 29, 2018 onwards at the price of 27,990 baht, offered in Chrome Black colour.