Thai Life
Thais travel more, but not too long – Visa
Thais travel more on average than any other nationality, according to Visa’s Global Travel Intentions Study.
Suripong Tantiyanon of Visa Thailand says the study also reveals that people are travelling more, but their trips are getting shorter. Thais are expected to leapfrog ahead of other nationalities in the number of vacation trips they take each year – with 3.9 trips planned in 2019. In the Asia-Pacific region as a whole, the average is 2.8 trips, and globally 2.7 trips. But Thais tend to be away for an average of five nights, compared to the global average of eight nights, down from 10 nights in 2013.
The survey also showed that 72% of people prepared their foreign currency prior to their departure date.
See the whole study HERE. Additional sources: The Nation.
- The Thaiger & The Nation
Thai Life
Trang airport terminal expansion on track for 2019 completion
The Trang International Airport passenger terminal expansion will be completed mid next year. The announcement comes from the director general of the Airports Department.
Darun Saengchai says 116 million baht had been allocated to add another 3,000 square metres to the 6,000sqm facility, which was proving inadequate in high tourist season.
The expansion would enable the terminal to accommodate 600 passengers per hour, double the current capacity, he said. Trang airport currently accommodates 700,000 travellers per year.
Darun says the runway would also be lengthened from 2,100 metres to 3,000m, pending a favourable result of an environmental impact study for which 3 million baht has been budgeted.
The department will seek a further 171 million baht to improve fencing, install a luggage conveyor and purchase scanners for weapons and bombs. He’s also applied for 1.2 billion baht from the fiscal 2019 budget for construction of a second passenger terminal which, if approved, would begin next year and be completed in 2021, ready to handle 3.7 million travellers a year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Property
Habitat Group launches three projects valued at 3 billion baht
Habitat Group is poised to launch three new projects with a total value of 3 billion baht in the second half of 2018.
Recognising the growing trend of buying properties for investment, the company reveals this sector is growing 10-20% per year and foreigners looking to invest in property assets are making up a increasing part of that growth each year.
The Group has had a record first quarter this year with sales of 1.9 billion baht, a 63% increase on 2017, and is well on target for 12-month sales of 3 billion baht in 2018.
Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Group, the country’s leading property-for-investment developer, commented, “We will be launching three new luxury development projects worth a combined 3 billion baht during the second half of 2018. These residential and for-investment condominium developments will be located in the heart of Bangkok and Pattaya.”
Two of these new condominium developments will be launched in Q3 2018 under the Group’s ‘Walden’ brand, and are luxury low-rise condominiums for residence and investment. Located in Sukhumvit 39 will be the 950 million baht eight-storey 116-unit condominium ‘Walden Sukhumvit 39’ with sales starting from 5.6 million baht per unit.
Another 800 million baht project called ‘Walden Sukhumvit 31’ will be a luxury eight-storey 104-unit condominium located on Sukhumvit 31, also with sales starting from 5.6 million baht.
“Sukhumvit area is an important business hub and an area we believe will continue to grow. In addition to residential offerings, Sukhumvit is considered a “complete location” with offices, five-star hotels, shopping malls, tourism, hospitals, and educational institutions.
Walden Sukhumvit 39 and Walden Sukhumvit 31 offer convenient commuting for residents who can use the mass transit system to get around Bangkok easily, as well as being conveniently located nearby to shopping malls such as EmQuartier and Emporium, as well as many well-known schools.
The Walden Sukhumvit 39 and Walden Sukhumvit 31 developments have a different business model to the Group’s branded-resort developments in Pattaya, as they will be available both for residence and investment. Habitat Group’s hospitality arm, Habitat Hospitality, will be managing the properties and facilitating rent for owners. The company will work to support rental ROI for investors, and also ensure that developments see a capital appreciation of 3-5% annually.
The third development to be launched in 2018 is located in North Pattaya with a project value of 1.25 billion baht, and is planned for a Q4 launch. The project will use an investment model with guaranteed returns, and it will be managed by a well-known US hotel chain.
Habitat Group’s sales in H1 2018 totaled 1.9 billion baht, up 63% year-on-year and already surpassing total sales in 2017, which were 1.298 billion baht. The Group forecasts total sales for 2018 to reach 3 billion baht, a 131% year-on-year increase.
This record performance is on the back of successful sales at X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, which is 70% sold; the resort-style condominium on Na Jomtien Beach, Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya, which is sold out; BluPhere Pattaya managed by BW Premier Collection, which is also sold out; Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya which is 90% sold; the ultra luxury residence LEROY Ruamrudee, which is 100% sold; and Walden Asoke which was only launched in March 2018 and is already 80% sold.
“The Thai economy offers a positive trend for property investment. With interest rates lower than 1%, and since stock investment comes with risk and a chance for loss, investors want to diversify their portfolios with less risky assets that offer steady returns, and the property market is an attractive option. Statistics have shown an annual growth of 10-20% in number of real estate investors, while long-term investors in this market continue to invest,” added Mr. Chanin.
Thai investors remain Habitat Group’s largest market at 60%. The remainder come primarily from Singapore, Hong Kong and China, with the latter being the largest nationality of international investors reaching almost 40% of the total. Other international markets on the up include Europe, the Middle East and Myanmar which together are showing an annual growth rate of 20-30% for Habitat Group.
In the case of Habitat Group, guaranteed rental yields of 6% for five years are offered. All Habitat Group developments are in prime locations with award-winning architecture and design, as well as quality built-ins and electric appliances, ensuring yields are high and with land prices continuing to trend upwards investors will profit from this with 3-5% capital gain yearly.
“Incoming foreign investors to Thailand are one of the main disruptors to the real estate market, however, Thai investors remain a big part of the market.
Interest in Bangkok’s Central Business District will continue to grow due to limited supply, therefore I see the trend for buying a second residence in the heart of the city or owning an asset for rent will continue to attract expats working in Bangkok, such as European and Japanese residents, as well as Thai people.
Habitat Group’s development projects for investment purpose thus answers this need very well. We will help investors take care of all management aspects including yields and returns, rental contracts, and maintenance. As for our projects in Pattaya, investors can use their room for upto 14 nights per year and booking will be managed by the respective five-star world-class hotel chains we work with to ensure the best return for our investors,” concluded Mr. Chanin.
For more information please visit HERE or call 02 168 8266 or 081 451 0002.
Regional
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
PHOTO: Travelience
“Japan is ranked the best country in Asia and fifth globally. Thailand ranks 27th globally”
DataLeads reports that a survey conducted in 80 countries shows that Japan and Australia are the only Asia-Pacific countries that features in the top 10 best countries of the world.
The ranking of countries is measured through factors like entrepreneurship, openness to business, adventure, citizenship and overall quality of life.
The survey evaluated 80 countries across 24 rankings drawn from a survey of more than 21,000 global citizens measuring 75 dimensions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment.
Japan is ranked the best country in Asia and fifth globally. Australia also features in the top ten list of best countries of the world. It is ranked seventh globally and second in Asia. It has scored well on indicators like entrepreneurship, being open for business and cultural influence.
Singapore, the bustling city-island, is ranked 16 globally and third in Asia. The country has high GDP along with a low unemployment rate. However the increasing population has given rise to concerns of income equality and rising cost of living.With world’s second largest economy after the US, China is ranked 20 globally and is the fourth best country to live in Asia. Although the country has a booming economy there are concerns like the substantial level of rising pollution in the country that affects the quality of life.
South Korea is ranked 22 globally and is the fifth best country in Asia. The country has witnessed a steady growth and has reduced poverty significantly. It is the world’s seventh-largest exporter and 11th-largest economy overall.India is ranked 25 globally and is the sixth best country in Asia.
It is followed by Thailand that is ranked 27 globally and seventh in Asia.Malaysia is ranked 34 globally and is eighth best country in Asia. The country has “gone a long way toward reducing poverty, moving the share of households living below the poverty line from more than 50 per cent in the 1960s to less than 1 percent in 2015”.
Malaysia is followed by Indonesia (41), Vietnam (44) and Philippines (49).Sri Lanka is ranked 51 globally and is the 12th best country in the region. Health standards and literacy are high in the country although poverty remains a concern. It is followed by Myanmar (63) and Pakistan (74).
SOURCES: DataLEADS, Asia News Network
Open letter from His Majesty The King
So close, yet so far – challengers ahead for divers and survivors
Koh Chang: Chinese swimmers rescued off Sai Khao beach
Thais travel more, but not too long – Visa
Murder suspect arrested 24 hours before statute of limitations expired
10 million baht to develop Phuket OTOP villages
Chiang Rai: A crash course in swimming and diving
Chiang Rai: “How to get them out” – Jonathan Miller reports
Trang airport terminal expansion on track for 2019 completion
Malaysian polygamist, who married 11 year old Thai girl, must face trial
Habitat Group launches three projects valued at 3 billion baht
Phuket Brand trade fair to be held at Jungceylon
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Man arrested for stealing Hindu statue
Woman’s ex steals car in Pattaya
Malaysian man takes 11 year old Thai girl as third wife
Chon Buri: Cambodian woman cuts off Thai husband’s penis
Thaiger World Cup wall chart – print it out, pin it up, fill it in
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
Bangkok: First execution in Thailand in nine years
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 14, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 13, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 12, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 11
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Trending
-
News Desk4 days ago
Malaysian man takes 11 year old Thai girl as third wife
-
News Desk3 days ago
Chon Buri: Cambodian woman cuts off Thai husband’s penis
-
National9 hours ago
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
-
National1 day ago
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
-
National2 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
-
National3 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
-
National4 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
-
National5 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
You must be logged in to post a comment Login