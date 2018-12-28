Subscribe to The Thaiger

Get all the latest news, promotions and be in the monthly draw for a major prize.

* indicates required
Connect with us

Chiang Rai

Thai AirAsia launches new direct flights out of Chiang Rai

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thai AirAsia launches new direct flights out of Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

AirAsia has confirmed it will launch direct international flights, from Chiang Rai to KL, Macau and Singapore at the end of January, 2019.

Operated by AirAsia Thailand, the Chiang Rai-Kuala Lumpur direct service will operate four times weekly from January 31.

At the same time Thai AirAsia will launch a direct service from Chiang Rai to Phuket competing head-on with Vietjet on the domestic route.

Direct services to Singapore and Macau will appeal to residents planning short weekend holiday breaks to Chiang Rai, which is gaining popularity for its natural and cultural attractions.

The airline will offer three-weekly flights from Macau to Chiang Rai.

AirAsia Thailand CEO, Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “Chiang Rai has both the capacity and potential for tourism growth with its distinct art and culture as well as beautiful natural scenery.

Thai AirAsia launches new direct flights out of Chiang Rai | News by The Thaiger

Read more of the story HERE.



Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Chiang Rai

Elon Musk asks court to throw out cave rescue diver’s lawsuit

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 28, 2018

By

Elon Musk asks court to throw out cave rescue diver’s lawsuit | The Thaiger

Elon Musk is asking a California judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by a British diver who accused the tech entrepreneur of falsely calling him a paedophile.

tvnz.co.nz is reporting that yesterday’s court filing argues that “the public knew from the outset that Musk’s insults were not intended to be statements of fact.”

Musk called diver Vernon Unsworth a “pedo” in a tweet to his 22.5 million followers after Unsworth criticised Musk in a CNN interview in July about efforts to rescue young soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Read the rest of the story from tvnz.co.nz HERE.

Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Narcotics officers arrest three with 370 kg of ‘ice’ and heroin in Chiang Rai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 16, 2018

By

Narcotics officers arrest three with 370 kg of ‘ice’ and heroin in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

Three Hmong men from Tak province have been arrested in Chiang Rai while allegedly attempting to smuggle 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 70 kilograms of heroin from Myanmar into Thailand.

The arrest was made by Army troops from the Pha Muang Taskforce with cooperation from Chiang Rai’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the taskforce say that the three were arrested at 8.30pm at a checkpoint on a road near the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in San Phak Hee village in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Narcotics officials found the drugs after they received a tip-off that a pickup truck would be used to smuggle drugs from Myanmar into Thailand.

The three suspects were identified as 38 year old Surapong Khirirat, 35 year old Worawet Khiriratsakul and 24 year old Sitthiporn Saewang, according to The Nation.

All are ethnic Hmong people from Tak Province.

Surapong told police that he was promised 1.5 million baht by a Chinese man in Thakilek province in Myanmar to deliver the drugs to a recipient in a central province.

Narcotics officers arrest three with 370 kg of 'ice' and heroin in Chiang Rai | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Chiang Rai

Saman Kunan’s bronze statue arrives in Chiang Rai

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 14, 2018

By

Saman Kunan’s bronze statue arrives in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

The bronze statue made in commemoration of Lieutenant-Commander Saman Kunan, aka. Ja Sam, a former Navy SEAL member who died in the dramatic rescue operation at Tham Luang caves, has arrived at Wat Rongkhun. The wat is a famous temple of the Chiang Rai province. The statue arrived on a truck from a foundry in Ayutthaya province where it was prepared.

The statue is about 3.2 metres tall standing on a 2.5 metre base surrounded by 13 wild boars to symbolise the 12 boys and their football coach at the heart of the rescue drama, The arrival of the bronze statue excited several thousand tourists visiting the temple today.

National artist Chalermchai Kositpipat who designed the temple and the statue and Mr Saravuth Kammoonchai, the famous sculptor who sculpted the statue model, were on hand to receive the statue.

Tourists were allowed to take pictures with the statue for about an hour before it was moved to a workshop to be taken in a procession to the memorial pavilion in front of Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non.

Chalermchai said that the statue was built at Asia Fine Art foundry in Ayutthaya whose owner, Mr Thawan Muangchang, agreed to absorb the production cost estimated at 4-5 million baht.

Earlier this week, a huge painting depicting the Thai and foreign heroes who were involved in the rescue operation, especially the SEAL team and the foreign cave divers, and the 13 team members, was moved to the memorial pavilion.

Story about the memorial canvas HERE.

Chalermchai said he would like to thank all who made it possible for the realisation of the memorial project to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of all those who were involved in the search and rescue operations.

The boys and their coach were trapped deep inside the flooded cave for about two weeks before they were safely rescued in one of the most complicated rescue missions ever mounted by Thai and international rescue teams.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS

Continue Reading
Chiang Rai Weather
December 28, 2018, 4:43 pm
27.0
°C
Temperature
51
%
Humidity
4
km/h
Wind from Southeast
0.0
mm
Rainfall
20
%
Cloud Cover
27
Heat Index

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



Trending