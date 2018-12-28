Thai AirAsia launches new direct flights out of Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

AirAsia has confirmed it will launch direct international flights, from Chiang Rai to KL, Macau and Singapore at the end of January, 2019.

Operated by AirAsia Thailand, the Chiang Rai-Kuala Lumpur direct service will operate four times weekly from January 31.

At the same time Thai AirAsia will launch a direct service from Chiang Rai to Phuket competing head-on with Vietjet on the domestic route.

Direct services to Singapore and Macau will appeal to residents planning short weekend holiday breaks to Chiang Rai, which is gaining popularity for its natural and cultural attractions.

The airline will offer three-weekly flights from Macau to Chiang Rai.

AirAsia Thailand CEO, Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “Chiang Rai has both the capacity and potential for tourism growth with its distinct art and culture as well as beautiful natural scenery.

Read more of the story HERE.





