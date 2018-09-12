Connect with us

Regional

Saving ancient stone – restoration of the Angkor heritage sites

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

by China Daily – Asia News Network

August is probably not the best time for tourists to travel to Angkor Was (Angkor Archaeological Park) in northern Cambodia – the rainy season brings particularly muggy conditions.

But for Yuan Mengxi, an assistant researcher at the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage, her trip last month was perhaps one of her most exciting although she had been there more than 10 times.

Restoration of Ta Keo, a temple at the site built in the 10th and 11th centuries, has been completed.

“The work has been long and tough,” Yuan said.

“But it is meaningful when you see locals, including the elderly and children, continuing to worship deities at the shrines.”

The park houses the major tourist attraction of Angkor Wat and welcomes visitors from around the world.

But when the Angkor complex was entered onto the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1992, it was also labeled as being “in danger” due to unstable foundational architecture and severe damage caused over time by warfare. Many parts of the temples there have collapsed, and refurbishing foundations posed potential hazards to workers.

As a result, the International Coordination Committee for the Safeguarding and Development of the Historic Site of Angkor, also known as ICC-Angkor, was organised in 1993 under the UNESCO framework. China is one of the members of this committee.

Yuan visited Ta Keo to inspect the restoration work, which the academy started in 2010.

“Maybe it’s our best way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ICC-Angkor and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia,” she said.

Construction of Ta Keo as a “state temple” began during the reign of Jayavarman V, a ruler during the Khmer Empire (802-1431). Covering 46,000 square meters, the site is generally considered one of the most magnificent temple-mountains in Angkor.

The term temple-mountain refers to the style for the construction of state temples during the Khmer Empire, which was influenced by Indian temple architecture.

“It’s important evidence showing the transition of architectural styles from the early-stage Angkor sites with typical Hindu characters from India to the later ones featuring local Buddhism,” Yuan said.

Ta Keo is also believed to be the first temple built entirely from sandstone in the Khmer Empire. However, when the academy started restoration work, experts had to sift through tens of thousands of fallen stones and largely collapsed halls, corridors and turrets.

“We had to find the right stones in the rubble and put them back,” Yuan said.

“Everything has to be concise. But restoration is far more than putting the fallen stones back. The bulk of the work is done through detailed research before the engineers start.”

Chinese specialists help renovate Ta Keo Temple at the Angkor complex in Cambodia in July. [Photo by Mao Pengfei / Xinhua]

STORY: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Business

One ASEAN – no roaming charges

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2018

By

Vietnam talks up future ASEAN initiatives including an ASEAN University of information and communication technology during the World Economic Forum in Hanoi.

By Vietnam News - Asia News Network. Hanoi

Vietnam's acting minister of information and communications, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, says that Vietnam, as an emerging economy, should be able to take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, even though the country missed the first three.

"The future does not depend on the past in this new era. Developing countries have fewer facilities from the previous revolutions, but they have fewer burdens and can move faster," he told the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi.

He says success was not so much about technology as policy.

"Since developing countries don't have a solid legal framework, they are more flexible to develop new policies to adapt and accept changes," Hùng said.
Continue Reading

Regional

Businessman arrested in Thailand not linked 1MDB

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

PHOTO: File photos


In an exclusive story, the New Sunday Times in Malaysia is reporting that the businessman arrested in Thailand by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the SRC International case, is not linked to former Malaysian PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak and financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.


A highly-placed investigator told the New Sunday Times that the suspect was not connected to Najib and Jho Low.


He said MACC had opened a new file on the suspect under SRC International, and he would likely be charged with abusing and misappropriating the company’s funds.


SRC International Sdn Bhd is ...

Continue Reading

Regional

Indonesian croc attack kills man

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 10, 2018

By

PHOTO: Sangkulirang Police

45 year old 'Muslim', a resident of the Aurgading village in Jujuhan district, Jambi, Indonesia, died after being mauled by a 6 meter crocodile when he went to bathe in the Jujuhan river on Saturday evening.

The Jakarta Posts reports that the village head, Hamrozi, said that during the past six months he saw three crocodile attacks in the river. He suspects the cause of the conflicts was the crocodiles' decreasing habitat due to illegal gold mining in the river. Residents are afraid the animals are being pushed out of their habitat and are roaming for new food, forcing them into residential areas - including crocodiles.

Hamrozi said the other two people survived their attacks, but Muslim died a day after his attack on Saturday.

"He escaped the attack at first, but he suffered severe injuries to his leg. His left leg, from the thigh to the calf, was badly injured," Hamrozi said yesterday (...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending