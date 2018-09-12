Regional
Saving ancient stone – restoration of the Angkor heritage sites
by China Daily – Asia News Network
August is probably not the best time for tourists to travel to Angkor Was (Angkor Archaeological Park) in northern Cambodia – the rainy season brings particularly muggy conditions.
But for Yuan Mengxi, an assistant researcher at the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage, her trip last month was perhaps one of her most exciting although she had been there more than 10 times.
Restoration of Ta Keo, a temple at the site built in the 10th and 11th centuries, has been completed.
“The work has been long and tough,” Yuan said.
“But it is meaningful when you see locals, including the elderly and children, continuing to worship deities at the shrines.”
The park houses the major tourist attraction of Angkor Wat and welcomes visitors from around the world.
But when the Angkor complex was entered onto the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1992, it was also labeled as being “in danger” due to unstable foundational architecture and severe damage caused over time by warfare. Many parts of the temples there have collapsed, and refurbishing foundations posed potential hazards to workers.
As a result, the International Coordination Committee for the Safeguarding and Development of the Historic Site of Angkor, also known as ICC-Angkor, was organised in 1993 under the UNESCO framework. China is one of the members of this committee.
Yuan visited Ta Keo to inspect the restoration work, which the academy started in 2010.
“Maybe it’s our best way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ICC-Angkor and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia,” she said.
Construction of Ta Keo as a “state temple” began during the reign of Jayavarman V, a ruler during the Khmer Empire (802-1431). Covering 46,000 square meters, the site is generally considered one of the most magnificent temple-mountains in Angkor.
The term temple-mountain refers to the style for the construction of state temples during the Khmer Empire, which was influenced by Indian temple architecture.
“It’s important evidence showing the transition of architectural styles from the early-stage Angkor sites with typical Hindu characters from India to the later ones featuring local Buddhism,” Yuan said.
Ta Keo is also believed to be the first temple built entirely from sandstone in the Khmer Empire. However, when the academy started restoration work, experts had to sift through tens of thousands of fallen stones and largely collapsed halls, corridors and turrets.
“We had to find the right stones in the rubble and put them back,” Yuan said.
“Everything has to be concise. But restoration is far more than putting the fallen stones back. The bulk of the work is done through detailed research before the engineers start.”
Chinese specialists help renovate Ta Keo Temple at the Angkor complex in Cambodia in July. [Photo by Mao Pengfei / Xinhua]
STORY: The Nation
Business
One ASEAN – no roaming charges
By Vietnam News - Asia News Network. Hanoi
Vietnam's acting minister of information and communications, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, says that Vietnam, as an emerging economy, should be able to take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, even though the country missed the first three.
"The future does not depend on the past in this new era. Developing countries have fewer facilities from the previous revolutions, but they have fewer burdens and can move faster," he told the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi.
He says success was not so much about technology as policy.
"Since developing countries don't have a solid legal framework, they are more flexible to develop new policies to adapt and accept changes," Hùng said.
Regional
Businessman arrested in Thailand not linked 1MDB
PHOTO: File photos
In an exclusive story, the New Sunday Times in Malaysia is reporting that the businessman arrested in Thailand by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the SRC International case, is not linked to former Malaysian PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak and financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low.
A highly-placed investigator told the New Sunday Times that the suspect was not connected to Najib and Jho Low.
He said MACC had opened a new file on the suspect under SRC International, and he would likely be charged with abusing and misappropriating the company’s funds.
SRC International Sdn Bhd is ...
Regional
Indonesian croc attack kills man
45 year old 'Muslim', a resident of the Aurgading village in Jujuhan district, Jambi, Indonesia, died after being mauled by a 6 meter crocodile when he went to bathe in the Jujuhan river on Saturday evening.
The Jakarta Posts reports that the village head, Hamrozi, said that during the past six months he saw three crocodile attacks in the river. He suspects the cause of the conflicts was the crocodiles' decreasing habitat due to illegal gold mining in the river. Residents are afraid the animals are being pushed out of their habitat and are roaming for new food, forcing them into residential areas - including crocodiles.
Hamrozi said the other two people survived their attacks, but Muslim died a day after his attack on Saturday.
"He escaped the attack at first, but he suffered severe injuries to his leg. His left leg, from the thigh to the calf, was badly injured," Hamrozi said yesterday (...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
Two rangers killed, four others injured in Pattani ambush
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
Officers and locals join in Phuket Provincial Hall fire drill
One ASEAN – no roaming charges
Six Bangkok police transferred in alleged extortion attempt
Habitat Group launch Walden Sukhumvit 39
Saving ancient stone – restoration of the Angkor heritage sites
3 metre king cobra caught in Thalang
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Female arrested for theft, including lottery tickets and tablets
BNK 48 pop idol under fire for hosting pro-junta programs
Drivers survive a Krabi road incident
Chiang Mai bids for listing as a World Heritage Site
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Business3 days ago
A Mandarin for Phuket
-
Business2 days ago
The new Central Floresta is open
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Hua Hin3 days ago
New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion
-
Regional3 days ago
Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return
-
Business3 days ago
Phuket has Golden future for its sister city
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
You must be logged in to post a comment Login