Regional
QANTAS passenger heap praise on pilot for turn-around
Passengers flying on a QANTAS non-stop flight from Perth to London have heaped praise a pilot’s decision to turn around just two hours into the 17 hour flight.
The Boeing 787-9 series Dreamliner took off from Perth on Saturday evening. But QF9 was forced to return to Perth just two hours into the flight to London. The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police.
A passenger, Christine Kohli, has told Australia’s ABC network that cabin crew had asked passengers for help to try to calm the man.
“They did ask for some assistance from some male passengers, and some passengers went and helped him. I understand he was restrained down the back of the plane.”
“They were very in control of the situation, they were calming passengers. They were very, very supportive. They got him down to the back of the plane quite quickly.”
“He locked himself in the loo (toilet) for about an hour,” she said. “Then when he came out, first of all we heard some shouting, we were about three or four rows in front of where it happened,” said Clare Hudson, another passenger.
Passengers report that it looked like it was going to turn into a brawl but eventually crew managed to calm him down and get him back in his seat.
“He seemed really wired and agitated. I think some of the passengers sitting near him would have been a bit frightened.”
SOURCE: news.com.au
Regional
Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return
A QANTAS flight has been forced to turn back after just two hours in the air. It was on the Australian airlines' new non-stop 'mega route' from Perth to London - 17 hours in the air in a Boeing Dreamliner 787 - 900. The service is the first direct flight from Australia to London. The flight usually takes 17 hours and 20 minutes.
The disruptive passenger was reportedly handcuffed, masked, then removed by police according to news.com.au.
Flight Tracker shows the flight QF9 turning around after it had only reached as far north as Shark Bay.
The long distance service was launched in March this year as a major milestone for Australian aviation — the first non-stop flight linking Australia and the UK.
Read the rest of the story Continue Reading
Regional
Thailand accepts the Chair for ASEAN 2019
Find out more about ASEAN HERE.
At a press conference today, the Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Busadee Santipitak indicated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Don Pramudwinai and other senior officials will follow the order of PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to consider measures to support member states in creating an ASEAN brand that reflects the region's fundamental values. The representative noted that Thailand has played an important role in ASEAN.
"However, the region is facing new challenges, so it should step up its efforts to strengthen and unite the bloc."
The committee has set out its pla...
Business
Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore
The tech giant say it will be built in Tanjong Kling, formerly known as Data Centre Park. Facebook says the new Singapore facility will form part of their "growing presence in Singapore and the region."
Operations are set to begin in 2022 and construction will likely continue for a few years after that.
"Our data centres are highly advanced facilities that help bring Facebook apps and services to people around the world every day." says Facebook in a Straits Times article.
The planned building is 170,000 sq metres, 11 floors high and will features a facade made out of a perforated lightweight material, which Facebook claims "will allow air flow and provide glimpses of the mechanical equipment inside."
Mr Thomas Furlong, vice-president of infrastructure...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
QANTAS passenger heap praise on pilot for turn-around
A Mandarin for Phuket
Record first seven months for tourist arrivals
New ferry service between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Sattahip under discussion
Drug and pool parties busted after residents complain about short-term villa rentals
Restaurant harassed by men claiming to be military officers
Phuket has Golden future for its sister city
Kata Rocks joins the World Wellness Weekend 2018 global event
Saving Phi Phi from its own popularity
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
Royal Gala Dinner ‘like a big family reunion’
Disruptive passenger causes mega-route QANTAS flight to return
Bahrain # 1. Thailand #18. Expat Insider Survey 2018.
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Phuket2 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
News7 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
National2 days ago
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Pattaya6 days ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
-
Regional7 days ago
Who dares stamp out the practice of child marriage in southern Thailand?
-
National6 days ago
Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
You must be logged in to post a comment Login