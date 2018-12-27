GoAir expands flights to Phuket with daily operations | The Thaiger

Budget passenger carrier GoAir has announced that it is enhancing its operations to Phuket with the launch of daily directly flights from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

According to the airline, it expanded the services effective December 22.

“At the beginning GoAir started two direct flights per week to Phuket from Delhi, three direct flights per week to Phuket from Mumbai and Bengaluru.”

“By the end of 2019 the airline will further expand its network by connecting 7 more Indian cities to Phuket.”

The airline had recently commenced direct flights from India to Phuket.

SOURCE: SentinelAssam





